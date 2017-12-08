Annette Roque Was Worried Matt Lauer Would Cheat
Matt Lauer's Wife Worried He Would Cheat Even Before They Wed, Source Says: 'He Was a Player' https://t.co/vX9o0sZlf3— People (@people) December 7, 2017
People and popculture report that before wedding, Annette had a feeling Matt would cheat on her.
“He was a player when she met him and she knew that,” the colleague admitted. “Even many years ago, he was a flirt, a philanderer. He did his thing.”
*) A source said the marriage was never happy
*) Matt's reputation bothered Annette before they wed, but she married him anyways
*) NBC reported an insider told them Matt regularly cheated on Annette
*) Supposedly everyone in their circle knew about the cheating, but not the sexual harassment
*) The couple secretly lived separate lives
*) They are now trying to "work things out"
lmao no...nobody with a face and hairline like that is a player. he pathetically chased any attractive woman he saw and occasionally was successful.
https://i.pinimg.com/736x/58/b4/60/58b460a17689c933c4666d4cc3823288--ann-curry-matt-lauer.jpg
...mmm I'm not convinced
I always say that forgiving the cheater has less to do with them than you. I couldnt get back together with someone who's done that to me, not because I think they cant change or are damned to eternal fuckboyhood (which all males are lbr), but because I know me. I'd be forevermore looking and searching and worrying and thats not a life worth living.
Learn to be alone and be ok w that. So much better than being w someone who makes u feel alone
"trying to work things out" like you're having to actually build a trusting relationship with someone who you never trusted to begin with sis. Might as well leave.
Take his money n find a younger guy who isn’t balding
