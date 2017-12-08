Annette Roque Was Worried Matt Lauer Would Cheat




People and popculture report that before wedding, Annette had a feeling Matt would cheat on her.

“He was a player when she met him and she knew that,” the colleague admitted. “Even many years ago, he was a flirt, a philanderer. He did his thing.”

*) A source said the marriage was never happy
*) Matt's reputation bothered Annette before they wed, but she married him anyways
*) NBC reported an insider told them Matt regularly cheated on Annette
*) Supposedly everyone in their circle knew about the cheating, but not the sexual harassment
*) The couple secretly lived separate lives
*) They are now trying to "work things out"

SOURCE
SOURCE
Tagged: , ,