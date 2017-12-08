Annette Roque Was Worried Matt Lauer Would Cheat

there goes your life, bro Reply

The only thing she should be trying to work out is her cash settlement in the divorce. Get money and get away from that vile scum. Reply

Don't know if it's the angle but his face looks massive in that pic. Reply

Never liked this guy's face and now I feel justified. What a piece of shit. Leave him, Annette!! Reply

He’s a man that never deserved your time, girl. Of course he wants to “make things work” now. LEAVE HIS ASS SIS Reply

"he was a player"



lmao no...nobody with a face and hairline like that is a player. he pathetically chased any attractive woman he saw and occasionally was successful.



Edited at 2017-12-08 04:50 pm (UTC)

lol i saw my grandmother last weekend and this is pretty much what she was saying all day. like "no wonder that bald, ugly fucker had a secret button under his desk, who in their right mind would go for him??" Reply

in his youth he was considered attractive, I do remember that. Reply

https://i.pinimg.com/736x/58/b4/60/58b460a17689c933c4666d4cc3823288--ann-curry-matt-lauer.jpg



...mmm I'm not convinced



https://i.pinimg.com/736x/58/b4/60/58b460a17689c933c4666d4cc3823288--ann-curry-matt-lauer.jpg

...mmm I'm not convinced

Sadly you are wrong. He was considered very hot property back in the day. I used to work in TV, he was a massive slut. I always hated his ass. Reply

Link

why is this killing me lmao Reply

Link

they look related, like brother and sister



Edited at 2017-12-08 04:52 pm (UTC)

Can't unsee Reply

Link

Lol lots of couples do this. Weirdos Reply

Link

lmao they really do Reply

Link

I see so many couples like this. Can't tell if it's wannabe-incestuous or narcissistic. Reply

Link

I’ve heard it’s because humans mimic the people they are around most. You start doing the same mannerisms and gestures as your partner which leads to your face muscles forming in similar ways. I learned that in Human Sexuality in university but I’m pretty sure it’s just a theory. Reply

Link

But like. He is not cute. I don’t get it. Reply

she's been trying to leave him for years and it's like he has some kind of hold over her. i feel bad for her. Reply

I just dont see how you knowingly marry someone you couldn't even trust before you married. I don't have the time or energy to be looking over my shoulder because of paranoia, the source of which is my own goddamn partner.



I always say that forgiving the cheater has less to do with them than you. I couldnt get back together with someone who's done that to me, not because I think they cant change or are damned to eternal fuckboyhood (which all males are lbr), but because I know me. I'd be forevermore looking and searching and worrying and thats not a life worth living. Reply

idk either. I'd like to ask why these women, who could have men fallin at their feet, stick it out with known fuckboys to the point of havin kids with them? It makes no kind of sense to me. They aren't livin in some small town with limited options. Reply

Link

Because we live in a world where many women, even women who could have men falling at their feet, are made to feel that they don't deserve any better than the piece of shit they ended up with. Its depressing. Reply

Link

socialization fam. we arent taught to know our value :( Reply

Link

Mte



Link

This. I know there are situations where finances or children or health or whatever makes this a more complicated equation if you're already together and the other party cheats... but if you can't trust him in the first place, why marry him?! Reply

Link

I guess a philanderer is a fancy word when trying to describe a fucking creep. Okay. Reply

He's disgusting but I wish women knew their worth, marrying someone you don't even trust is so sad to me. If any good can come from this hopefully she ends up in a relationship with the kind of person she deserves if she ends up in one. Reply

Agreed

Learn to be alone and be ok w that. So much better than being w someone who makes u feel alone Reply

Link

ITA, feeling alone when you're with someone is such a worse feeling than actually being alone imo Reply

Link

Seriously.



"trying to work things out" like you're having to actually build a trusting relationship with someone who you never trusted to begin with sis. Might as well leave. Reply

Link

For some reason, I started thinking of Luann from NYC housewives. Reply

Link

this is so sad. she's willing to work things out? wtf is there even left to work out when he is a goddamn rapist fuckface Reply

Take his money n find a younger guy who isn’t balding



Guess she thought she could change him lolTake his money n find a younger guy who isn't balding

iconic Reply

