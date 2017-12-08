Julie Delpy loses funding for her film because women are "too emotional"

Wow, that's fucked up. Reply

https://www.thedailybeast.com/hollywood-terror-director-david-o-russells-history-of-groping-and-on-set-abuse And yet male filmmakers who make their productions hellish get chance after chance

oh god i will never forget him calling lily tomlin a cunt and just berating the fuck out of everyone on set of i heart huckabees

he's so fucking vile!!!

omg I love Lily and I love that movie. I am so sad that she was treated that way :(

i hope someone comes in with financing. she's such a great filmmaker.

How terrible.

but the male directors that routinely terrorize everyone on set are completely logical and rational

right? and women doing anything is FUCKING DISTRACTING

you're so mean, he's a man and no one ever told him how to process his feelings! women should know better. DUH.

Men can and have been flops, from financial to social, but we're he unreliable ones? On what grounds?! You know these assholes are probably thinking about periods, pregnancy and childcare as the big reasons.



I knew I wasn't a weirdo when I was 10 (and likely younger) when I knew men were trash and they're very existence was not to be trusted.

Not just filmmakers. They're like that with actors too. There's a podcast from 2014 where Gillian Flynn, Laura Lippman and Megan Abbott discussing Lifetime true crime movies. One told a story about how after Jodie Foster and Nicole Kidman had movie flops, a studio executive declared that women-driven movies were "unbankable."

if only she were black

lol i will always hate her for that



she is peak white feminism



Edited at 2017-12-08 04:24 pm (UTC)

Lol drag a bit

oh no what did i miss

speak on it

lmao I forgot about that.

lmao 😪

that's why her name seemed familiar

LOL shes ridiculous

I think emotion is important when it comes to character driven films. I get that's not the way they're using it but its annoying to see "emotional" always being used as such a negative thing.

the ironic thing is that it's men who can't handle their emotions and themselves in any situation. they've only been proving this since the beginning of time.



but women are somehow considered too emotional even though women go above and beyond to always be professional and polite af

every negative stereotype of women is just men projecting tbh

accurate af

full matriarchy now tbh

lol, calling women emotional, unreliable, whiny, catty, bitchy, claiming they're easily "triggered" or talk behind people's backs, gossip, backstab etc... it has been probably the biggest hoax in the history of humanity aimed at discrediting women. i've never met a woman who would get offended, whine and gossip as much as half of the men i know.

i've never met a woman who would get offended, whine and gossip as much as half of the men i know. And even if we do, we certainly don't express it in the unacceptable (can read: violent) ways that men do.

i don't even want to interact with men anymore. i'm so tired of this.

Anna Biller has been dropping some truth on twitter about crew members sabotaging the production of The Love Witch. Assistant Directors leaving etc., really bad.

Just peeped the tweets. Wtf?! People can be so ungrateful. Why even bother signing up if you don't believe in the work you're doing. I'm glad that after the success of TLW she can pick the right people now. With that said I can't wait for that "Bluebeard" movie Anna's doing next.

i just read her essay on her next movie. really hope she finds a supportive crew who buy into her vision and dedicate their time to her. there are two potentially awesome roles - woman in peril and sociopath. i'm torn between wanting to see stars like Colin Farrell or Margot Robbie and wanting her to pick unknowns like for Love Witch. less pressure and risk if she goes for unknowns whilst she has knives out for her. maybe when she's got 3 more films under her belt and people can't write her off as a fluke she can get the same cast male Cannes participants get after a debut feature.

I just read that tweet thread. It makes me so sad, no wonder she has to do all her shit herself who crew are bullshit that are jealous of her superior vision.

Biller has talked about how most critics were wrong when she the that her influences for that were stuff like exploitation movies, she was more influenced by things like French musicals and classic "women's" pictures.



Anyways, I was watching a YouTube video about that movie recently and came across another video from by dude insisting that Biller is wrong. Like a filmmaker doesn't know the influences for her own damn film.



Oh, and I totally picked up on several of the things that Biller said were influences, even before I heard her say that. So, now ya'll know that I'm smarter than most critics.



Edited at 2017-12-08 06:38 pm (UTC)

This is giving me flashbacks to college when we'd have to do group film shoots/projects...I don't miss it at all.

What happened to the actress who played Elaine? Is she still doing stuff?

Sadly, I'm not surprised. And that dude can fuck off.

