Joan Smalls, Yoncé

Julie Delpy loses funding for her film because women are "too emotional"


  • Actress/director Julie Delpy says that her 6th directorial project My Zoe is in danger after a financier pulled out 20% of her funding

  • Women directors are emotional, women are unreliable. They told me that to my face in a meeting! They made their decision [to pull money from the film] on nothing except the fact I was a woman.

  • My Zoe is about a woman (played by Delpy) who shares custody of her daughter with her ex-partner (played by Richard Armitage) until a tragedy strikes. Gemma Arterton and Daniel Bruhl were also set to star

source
Tagged: , , , , ,