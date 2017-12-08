Julie Delpy loses funding for her film because women are "too emotional"
Julie Delpy Says "Sexist" Financier Pulls Out of Her Film 'My Zoe' (Exclusive) https://t.co/0yEGop6A5K pic.twitter.com/MDb6s3vh7E— Hollywood Reporter (@THR) December 8, 2017
- Actress/director Julie Delpy says that her 6th directorial project My Zoe is in danger after a financier pulled out 20% of her funding
- Women directors are emotional, women are unreliable. They told me that to my face in a meeting! They made their decision [to pull money from the film] on nothing except the fact I was a woman.
- My Zoe is about a woman (played by Delpy) who shares custody of her daughter with her ex-partner (played by Richard Armitage) until a tragedy strikes. Gemma Arterton and Daniel Bruhl were also set to star
I knew I wasn't a weirdo when I was 10 (and likely younger) when I knew men were trash and they're very existence was not to be trusted.
but women are somehow considered too emotional even though women go above and beyond to always be professional and polite af
Anyways, I was watching a YouTube video about that movie recently and came across another video from by dude insisting that Biller is wrong. Like a filmmaker doesn't know the influences for her own damn film.
Oh, and I totally picked up on several of the things that Biller said were influences, even before I heard her say that. So, now ya'll know that I'm smarter than most critics.
