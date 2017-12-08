i just watched the pilot last night and really liked it!



does it continue being good? do they refer to the broader MCU at all? Reply

Thread

Link

the quality is definitely consistent. not sure about the wider mcu references but i have seen some nerds complain about how certain pop culture references are out of place in the mcu where the political timeline is different. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

ooh? do tell. is runaways more in trump land whereas the MCU is basically silent on who the president is? Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

i liked the pilot and like some of the characters but the show got boring for me fast, too much focus on the parents Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Is Spike any good in this? I've been seen good reviews, or at least word of mouth. Reply

Thread

Link

his character is a pos abusive husband and father.



Edited at 2017-12-08 04:13 pm (UTC) Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

so he's probably perfect at it lol Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

the last ep was almost amazing. i need to see more of the team together kicking ass and using their powers (and more old lace, always). the parents continue to be the only drag on the show imo.



the ugly dude from nip/tuck is definitely karolina's dad, right? Reply

Thread

Link

i feel like he for sure is Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

It's such a slow burn. I mean, I don't know the source material, but it feels like they're creeping closer to the fun bits. I wish I could binge it because of that. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i totally agree, i think the show would work so much better in a binge. hulu really should have released the whole season at once.



they better be actual runaways by the end of the season Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I watched episode 7 last night and I didn't expect that ending. need episode 8 like right now. Reply

Thread

Link

can u spoil me on 6 and 7 please Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Is that one chick still gay, or have they made her character ~fluid? Reply

Thread

Link

they haven't even said she's gay yet lmao Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

they haven't stated either way, just hinted at it, but they've been "straight baiting" her and the pretty boy jock, but i think it's just that he's into her and they might end up having her state she's gay whenever he makes a move Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

well when she hugged nico and saw alex and nico kissing it was obvious they're pushing her towards having a crush on nico still, karolina just doesn't seem to know it herself yet Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i hated the last episode lol. it feels like the writers are more interested in the parents' drama than the kids. in the comics it was more like, boom, our parents are evil, let's gtfo. i appreciate seeing a little more of the parents because that was lacking in the comics but they could still scale it back a ton. also, the action scenes are so terrible. there is no tension at all.



the first couple episodes were promising but i am getting bored quickly :/ Reply

Thread

Link

yeah the show is kinda boring oop





Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

[ Spoiler (click to open) ] alex won't be the mole if they go the mole route still. i hope if they do go that route that it's chase because he annoys me in this show. while gert annoys me too with how much they changed her, there's still hope for her once she and old lace team up 5eva



Edited at 2017-12-08 07:45 pm (UTC) i skip through the excessive parents scenes tbh but all the focus on the parents makes me hope Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

FUCKING KOOOOOL FROM CHARMED YAAAS SO HOTTTTTTTTTTT, it was literally the only way they could get me to pay attention to parents .........





the show is a bit boring tho Reply

Thread

Link

Nico's dad is so hot god damnit Reply

Thread

Link

Everything about his look is perfection. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Yes. All of the yes. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Karolina reminds me so much of Clarke from The 100, I can't unsee

anyway, I'm really liking this show, much more than the gifted now, which has been boring in the last couple of episodes Reply

Thread

Link

[ spoiler ] karolina kisses chase to prove to gert that she isn't into nico



i know they're trying to have the reveal be ~huge but this is going too far for me. this show is so weird in regards to chase/karolina. their scene last week was waaaaaay too much and i've heard spoilers thatwhich is just too much to me.i know they're trying to have the reveal be ~huge but this is going too far for me. Reply

Thread

Link

lol doctor doom is in this show now! i like this reoccurring theme of fantastic four actors getting second chances by being in much better marvel movies/shows. Reply

Thread

Link

i want to like this show but idk. the acting and the effects are not good. i got so much secondhand embarrassment from the big scene where they use their powers/save alex from the gang member this episode Reply

Thread

Link

6 episodes in and they still have not run away yet oh my god



i'm enjoying it sort of but i'm still really disappointed Reply

Thread

Link

also no one gaf about nico's dad and chase's mom's affair omg



stop trying to make us care!!! they are all child murderers omgggg Reply

Parent

Thread



Link