December 8th, 2017, 08:55 pm babarsuhail Runaways 1x06 Promo
does it continue being good? do they refer to the broader MCU at all?
Edited at 2017-12-08 04:13 pm (UTC)
the ugly dude from nip/tuck is definitely karolina's dad, right?
they better be actual runaways by the end of the season
the first couple episodes were promising but i am getting bored quickly :/
Edited at 2017-12-08 07:45 pm (UTC)
the show is a bit boring tho
anyway, I'm really liking this show, much more than the gifted now, which has been boring in the last couple of episodes
i know they're trying to have the reveal be ~huge but this is going too far for me.
i'm enjoying it sort of but i'm still really disappointed
stop trying to make us care!!! they are all child murderers omgggg