The Game Awards Roundup - Winners and First Looks

as this post went up my husband sat here next to me shouting at his screen at some of these winners



he's convinced it's rigged Reply

Persona 5 should have won more awards. Reply

it really shouldn't've. The game gets repetitive and worse as you reach the end Reply

Not really lol Reply

If Breath of the Wild isn't your GOTY, what's your wrong opinion?



NieR. Reply

The only other valid answer, really. Reply

I keep meaning to play this because I hear it's so great and the character designs are very charming, but I just keep putting it off. Action games are probably my favorite genre so I dunno why I don't just bite the bullet already. Reply

I can’t watch the video right now, but if Talim is back in Soul Calibur, I will buy it. Reply

the internet's reaction to josef fares killed me. the leaked EA promo thing that said he had to look out for controversy lmfaooo Reply

"Josef as a personality is a plus, his passion is great, but need to watch out for controversy"



Honestly, these are character goals. Especially when "jet lagged"

Reply

I was dying at him, Geoff was trying so hard to steer the conversation back Reply

Resident Evil >>>>>>> Reply

IIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIII IIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIISSHHHH



BIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIISSHHHH Reply

AM I FUCKING BEN AFFLECK? BECAUSE I AM LINDSAY SHOOKUS. Reply

So happy they finally announced a third game. Guess I will be getting a switch just because of it Reply

MTE. I wasn't gonna get on but now....SWITCH SWITCH BISH! Reply

Horizon Zero Dawn is my GOTY. Reply

Same, I was so sad it got snubbed across the board. I think Zelda deserved GOTY, but I think Horizon should've gotten best Action/Adventure. Reply

So happy BOTW won Game of the Year. I was worried that Mario Odyssey would steal that award.



Nintendo Switch is truly doing THAT! A true comeback. Reply

Nintendo's comeback with the Switch is truly amazing. Like it's insane how good the Switch is. Reply

I know and it’s just gonna continue to get better! Reply

I'm pressed I bought BOTW for the WiiU lol now I gotta rebuy it when I get a Switch. Rude! Reply

Parent

2018 is going to be so good Reply

aw @ people stading for hideo kojima <3 i love his friendship with mads and guillermo. Reply

I ship him and Geoff personally /not serious Reply

is anyone surprised that BOTW won? i don't own a switch but i knew it was gonna win, it's no brainer.



even though with each trailer i get more confused, i cannot wait for Death Stranding.



Metro Exodus looks phenomenal, i cannot fucking wait. Reply

Persona 5 was ROBBED for best music.



Hellblade and Resident Evil 7 deserved way more love.



That Death Stranding trailer was honestly wild and I loved it but I wish they hadn’t shown it cuz y’all know we ain’t seeing that game for like another decade lmfao



From Software’s 15 second tease had me screaming lmfao those bastards!!!



I fell asleep half way through so idk if they showed anything new from God of War or KH3 but atm those are the games I’m most excited for in 2018.



Edited at 2017-12-08 03:56 pm (UTC)

ROBBED



Reply

MY JAM Reply

wait what did Fromsoft tease?? I only caught the last 30 minutes! I stan FS so hard and I'm starved for their new game(s). Reply

Just saw the trailer for Campo Santo's new game, so excited to play it! I loved Firewatch a ton. Reply

I was suppose to be a seat filler for this yesterday but I went to Korean BBQ with friends instead :( It looked awesome, should have gone.



The speech after BOTW won made me tear up a little ngl Reply

sis you fucked up. Reply

I knowwe 😭😩 Reply

