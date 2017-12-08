The Game Awards Roundup - Winners and First Looks
We go LIVE in only 2 hours! 8:30E|5:30P - We’re ready, are you? #TheGameAwards pic.twitter.com/FSWJMHGP4s— The Game Awards (@thegameawards) December 7, 2017
World War Z First Look
New footage from the upcoming World War Z game! #TheGameAwards pic.twitter.com/Kekt2ht9rn— The Game Awards (@thegameawards) December 8, 2017
NieR: Automata wins Best Score/Music
.@NieRGame wins Best Score/Music! Congratulations Keiichi Okabe & Keigo Hoashi! #TheGameAwards pic.twitter.com/NYW4CVwmnx— The Game Awards (@thegameawards) December 8, 2017
Vacation Simulator first look
Here's the World Premiere of the new VR game Vacation Simulator from #TheGameAwards pic.twitter.com/AL83Yxnx4f— The Game Awards (@thegameawards) December 8, 2017
What Remains of Edith Finch wins Best Narrative
A well deserved Best Narrative win for @A_i & @giantsparrow’s What Remains of Edith Finch! #TheGameAwards pic.twitter.com/7XngfgPZqj— The Game Awards (@thegameawards) December 8, 2017
World Premiere of Smith & Smitherson Accounting+
The World Premiere of Smith & Smitherson Accounting+ presented by Justin Roiland at #TheGameAwards pic.twitter.com/NSznZGmn7W— The Game Awards (@thegameawards) December 8, 2017
Shadows Die Twice Sneak Peak
Here's a sneak peek at Shadows Die Twice. And that's all you get. #TheGameAwards pic.twitter.com/51grjZINJB— The Game Awards (@thegameawards) December 8, 2017
Wolfestein II wins Best Action Game
.@Wolfenstein II rises as this year’s Best Action Game winner! #TheGameAwards pic.twitter.com/v5pcSquYRs— The Game Awards (@thegameawards) December 8, 2017
Cuphead wins Best Art Direction
Guillermo del Toro and Hideo Kojima present Cuphead with the award for Best Art Direction at #TheGameAwards 2017. pic.twitter.com/qdyOns7CFL— The Game Awards (@thegameawards) December 8, 2017
In the Valley of Gods World Premiere
Here's the World Premiere of In The Valley Of Gods live from #TheGameAwards pic.twitter.com/mhOlmhbN0U— The Game Awards (@thegameawards) December 8, 2017
Cuphead wins Best Debut Indie Game
Cuphead wins again, Best Debut Indie Game @thegameawards ! Congrats @StudioMDHR @ID_Xbox #TheGameAwards pic.twitter.com/cDesvztXMb— Aaron Greenberg (@aarongreenberg) December 8, 2017
Overwatch win Best Ongoing Game
Congratulations @PlayOverwatch, you are this year’s Best Ongoing Game! 🎉 #TheGameAwards pic.twitter.com/xk7LVgGuPX— The Game Awards (@thegameawards) December 8, 2017
Carol Shaw wins Industry Icon Award
Felicia Day presents Carol Shaw with the Industry Icon Award at #TheGameAwards 2017. pic.twitter.com/MGN6ufb5TW— The Game Awards (@thegameawards) December 8, 2017
Soulcaliber VI World Premiere
Watch: Soulcalibur VI World Premiere. #TheGameAwards pic.twitter.com/II4SZpYgfd— The Game Awards (@thegameawards) December 8, 2017
Bayonetta 1 & 2 coming to Switch AND sneak peek at Bayonetta 3
Reggie Fils-Aimé announces Bayonetta 1 & 2 (and 3!) are coming to the Nintendo Switch at #TheGameAwards. pic.twitter.com/pERRB6BcmK— The Game Awards (@thegameawards) December 8, 2017
Level Squared wins Best Student Game
.@iJustine and Lance Reddick present Level Squared with the first-ever Best Student Game award at #TheGameAwards 2017. pic.twitter.com/H5Dl9b9LCv— The Game Awards (@thegameawards) December 8, 2017
Witchfire World Premiere
Here's your first look at the brand new game Witchfire. #TheGameAwards pic.twitter.com/iU56VHdmjK— The Game Awards (@thegameawards) December 8, 2017
Hellbade: Senua's Sacrifice wins Games for Impact Award
Sony's Andrew House presents Hellblade: Senua's Sacrifice with the Games For Impact award at #TheGameAwards 2017. pic.twitter.com/raYyCI9nCP— The Game Awards (@thegameawards) December 8, 2017
A Way Out world premiere with Josef Fares drunk rambling about the Oscars
Josef Fares brought a new trailer for A Way Out to #TheGameAwards. And he has a message for The Oscars, too. pic.twitter.com/pvyXfVLmln— The Game Awards (@thegameawards) December 8, 2017
Death Stranding World Premiere
Here's the full World Premiere of Hideo Kojima's Death Stranding from #TheGameAwards pic.twitter.com/BUuEKnn9eY— The Game Awards (@thegameawards) December 8, 2017
Melina Juergens wins Best Performance for Hellblade
Melina Juergens wins Best Performance at this year's #TheGameAwards for Hellblade. pic.twitter.com/D9GnXBgcM7— The Game Awards (@thegameawards) December 8, 2017
The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild wins Best Game Direction
Let’s give The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild a massive round of applause 👏🏻 for winning Best Game Direction! #TheGameAwards pic.twitter.com/OnT9WfChRV— The Game Awards (@thegameawards) December 8, 2017
PlayerUnknown Battergrounds' new desert map first look
First look at the brand new desert map for PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds. #TheGameAwards #PUBG pic.twitter.com/FKVDUDHWUg— The Game Awards (@thegameawards) December 8, 2017
GTFO World Premiere
Watch the World Premiere of GTFO from #TheGameAwards pic.twitter.com/XZoOJ1oNTV— The Game Awards (@thegameawards) December 8, 2017
Metro Exodus World Premiere
Here's a world premiere trailer of Metro Exodus from #TheGameAwards pic.twitter.com/IwOp4lidkd— The Game Awards (@thegameawards) December 8, 2017
The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild wins Game of the Year
(OP's GOTY as well. @ me. Let's fight)
The Game of The Year is The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild! Congratulations! 🎉 #TheGameAwards pic.twitter.com/fQqmZ6tZlB— The Game Awards (@thegameawards) December 8, 2017
Full list of winners can be found here.
What games are you looking forward to, ONTD?
If Breath of the Wild isn't your GOTY, what's your wrong opinion?
he's convinced it's rigged
Not really lol
NieR.
Honestly, these are character goals. Especially when "jet lagged"
Nintendo Switch is truly doing THAT! A true comeback.
even though with each trailer i get more confused, i cannot wait for Death Stranding.
Metro Exodus looks phenomenal, i cannot fucking wait.
Hellblade and Resident Evil 7 deserved way more love.
That Death Stranding trailer was honestly wild and I loved it but I wish they hadn’t shown it cuz y’all know we ain’t seeing that game for like another decade lmfao
From Software’s 15 second tease had me screaming lmfao those bastards!!!
I fell asleep half way through so idk if they showed anything new from God of War or KH3 but atm those are the games I’m most excited for in 2018.
The speech after BOTW won made me tear up a little ngl
And they were so genuinely happy.
But no Devil May Cry... I don't know why I still hope every year it will happen when it never does.
But there will be another Bayo and it looks like Kamiya will be heavily involved.
Idk what games I look forward to? FFVII Remake? The next Ueda game I'll play in a decade from now?
