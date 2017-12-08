christmas

The Game Awards Roundup - Winners and First Looks

Video Games' Academy Awards were last night and here's a list of winners and first looks. This was a jam packed event!





Source


This is going to be tweet heavy so everything will go under a cut



World War Z First Look






Source

NieR: Automata wins Best Score/Music




Source


Vacation Simulator first look




Source


What Remains of Edith Finch wins Best Narrative
Should have been Hellbade IMO




Source

World Premiere of Smith & Smitherson Accounting+

The World Premiere of Smith & Smitherson Accounting+ presented by Justin Roiland at #TheGameAwards pic.twitter.com/NSznZGmn7W

— The Game Awards (@thegameawards) December 8, 2017



Source

Shadows Die Twice Sneak Peak




Source


Wolfestein II wins Best Action Game




Source

Cuphead wins Best Art Direction





Source

In the Valley of Gods World Premiere




Source


Cuphead wins Best Debut Indie Game




Source


Overwatch win Best Ongoing Game




Source

Carol Shaw wins Industry Icon Award




Source

Soulcaliber VI World Premiere




Source


Bayonetta 1 & 2 coming to Switch AND sneak peek at Bayonetta 3





Source

Level Squared wins Best Student Game




Source

Witchfire World Premiere




Source


Hellbade: Senua's Sacrifice wins Games for Impact Award




Source

A Way Out world premiere with Josef Fares drunk rambling about the Oscars




Source

Death Stranding World Premiere




Source

Melina Juergens wins Best Performance for Hellblade




Source

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild wins Best Game Direction



Source

PlayerUnknown Battergrounds' new desert map first look




Source


GTFO World Premiere




Source

Metro Exodus World Premiere




Source

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild wins Game of the Year
(OP's GOTY as well. @ me. Let's fight)




Source


Full list of winners can be found here.




What games are you looking forward to, ONTD?

If Breath of the Wild isn't your GOTY, what's your wrong opinion?
Tagged: , , ,