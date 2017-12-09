30 year old Zac Efron says 20 year old Zendaya is his favorite onscreen kiss
🎥 | Zac Efron Says the 'Greatest Showman' Kiss with Zendaya May Be His Favorite Film Kiss! pic.twitter.com/PgeVqsN4Bo— Zendaya News™ (@ZendayasUpdated) December 5, 2017
While promoting their new film The Greatest Showman, Zac Efron was asked by a Norwegian TV interviewer who his favorite film kiss was.
"This might be my favorite kiss, I think ever," the actor said while Zendaya smirked.
He has previously starred in films and shared kisses with Taylor Schilling, Anna Kendrick, Zoey Deutch and his girlfriend of five years, Vanessa Hudgens.
Zendaya said of the kiss: "You're in the moment! When you're into a character, the whole time they're not allowed to as much as touch, talk, speak, have a moment between each other so every moment, even if they're just touching is incredibly special. It's not just another kiss. It's different. We try to take ourselves out of it and become these two characters and that's their moment."
I did not realize Zac Efron had gotten so old.
Source
let's not go overboard, sis!
Also like I could NEVER date an actor - you're not just gonna be cheating on me all the damn time because its your job to. Kissing and sex scenes n shit....hell no.
I also wouldn't date a cop or someone in the army for other reasons. If someones job means they would have to get intimate with other people all the time (which a lot of actors do) I would not want to date them.
Edited at 2017-12-08 03:53 pm (UTC)
Sex scenes and kissing scenes are not exactly intimate or considered cheating. I think for the most part it's uncomfortable for the actors.
I can understand how "chemistry" with an acting partner can slightly bother a significant other but doing a kiss scene Idgi
Personally I wouldn’t have a problem with it or consider it cheating. A job is a job imo.
Also random but what happened to his girlfriend? Did they break up?
Edited at 2017-12-08 03:43 pm (UTC)
he straight up wiped his mouth after
rude