30 year old Zac Efron says 20 year old Zendaya is his favorite onscreen kiss




While promoting their new film The Greatest Showman, Zac Efron was asked by a Norwegian TV interviewer who his favorite film kiss was.

"This might be my favorite kiss, I think ever," the actor said while Zendaya smirked.

He has previously starred in films and shared kisses with Taylor Schilling, Anna Kendrick, Zoey Deutch and his girlfriend of five years, Vanessa Hudgens.

Zendaya said of the kiss: "You're in the moment! When you're into a character, the whole time they're not allowed to as much as touch, talk, speak, have a moment between each other so every moment, even if they're just touching is incredibly special. It's not just another kiss. It's different. We try to take ourselves out of it and become these two characters and that's their moment."

I did not realize Zac Efron had gotten so old.

