Washington, D.C. Area Film Critics Association names 'Get Out' their best 2017 film, full list

Saw Three Billboards last night..... didn't care for it at all.

I truly hope that critics clue in to how bad it was. Just because Frances McDormand is a great actress doesn't mean it's a great movie.

I saw it too. fucking MEH.



i feel like this is one of those movies that critics who live in their bubble don't realize just doesn't appeal to a lot of people



seems amazing judging by the trailer, but i still haven't watched it

whoah-i i loved it.

whoah-i i loved it.

did you like call me by your name?

Haven't seen it yet. Waiting for it to open here.

As it should be. Get out was phenomenal Reply

A boring list, but at least they're some of the 20 whole people in DC who saw BPM Reply

yess



Best Motion Capture Performance: Andy Serkis, War for the Planet of the Apes



yess[2]

I did not like Three Billboards.



Still annoyed by the Florida Project ending.



[ spoiler ] i felt like...we knew what would happen. moonee would go to a foster home. haley would fall apart and maybe get her back? maybe not? moonee would go in and out of the system etc etc so instead of that, we got to see this weird escape from the bleakness of that. IDK. i wasnt like 'that was the best ending ever! but it worked for me. my friend and i saw it together and he didnt like the ending but i think i did??

I get why the ending was what it was, like I get what Sean Baker was going for. I just thought it wasn't necessary or if it was absolutely necessary then there was other ways of doing it. Overall, I liked the movie, just that ending was a NoFromMeDawg.gif

So out of all of sam rockwells performances this is the one hes gonna get nominated for (and win?!)

Lol ok im happy for ha i guess.



I used to love award season when i was younger. Now i cant be bothered tbh Reply

i don't think he's winning, dafoe's getting more accolades this season

mte a win from DC critics doesn't mean much, he'll def be 2nd place if dafoe wins though

I didn't think Get Out was that great. It was good, but not... award-worthy?

the first 2/3 are so good and smart satire imo, but his escape and that ending are just... not good

keep spreading these facts sis!

the first 2/3 are so good and smart satire imo





100% agree Reply

most of the major plot points were in the trailer and I ended up being underwhelmed

ia



ia

im not complaining much tho because it wasnt a bad film and im all for black shine tbh lol

Same. I was disappointed tbh and found it overhyped.

I'm happy to see Mudbound get some love Reply

I guess the tides are starting to turn in Oldman's favor. Jesus be a fence...

i mean this is just one minor accolade, and the only one gary's gotten so far. i wouldn't say things are turning quite yet (but there are still a thousand more of these critics awards to go, sigh)

You're right. Just trying to brace myself for the impending fuckery.

this a 3rd tier critics group. nobody cares about this honestly natalie p. won a bunch of those last year too

yay get out & mrs loomis

I get why "Get Out" is considered groundbreaking, but as an actual film... I have like zero interest in ever seeing it again?

Idk... it's not really fun, or gripping... Reply

Get Out was great on every level. Original story, top notch direction, fab acting, creepy as fuck, built incredible empathy with the characters (esp the final scene - don't want to spoil it), incisive social commentary. Brilliant all around IMO.

It feels like 100 years since Get Out was released.

ikr

Gary Old man is a fucko.

