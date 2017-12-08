Washington, D.C. Area Film Critics Association names 'Get Out' their best 2017 film, full list
-- Best Film: Get Out
-- Best Director: Christopher Nolan, Dunkirk
-- Best Actor: Gary Oldman, Darkest Hour
-- Best Actress: Frances McDormand, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
-- Best Supporting Actor: Sam Rockwell, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
-- Best Supporting Actress: Laurie Metcalf, Lady Bird
-- Best Acting Ensemble: Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
-- Best Youth Performance: Brooklynn Prince, The Florida Project
-- Best Voice Performance: Anthony Gonzalez, Coco
-- Best Motion Capture Performance: Andy Serkis, War for the Planet of the Apes
-- Best Original Screenplay: Jordan Peele, Get Out
-- Best Adapted Screenplay: Virgil Williams and Dee Rees, Mudbound
-- Best Animated Feature: Coco
-- Best Documentary: Jane
-- Best Foreign Language Film: BPM (Beats Per Minute)
-- Best Production Design: Production Designer: Dennis Gassner; Set Decorator: Alessandra Querzola, Blade Runner 2049
-- Best Cinematography: Roger A. Deakins, ASC, BSC, Blade Runner 2049
-- Best Editing: Paul Machliss, ACE; Jonathan Amos, ACE, Baby Driver
-- Best Original Score: Hans Zimmer and Benjamin Wallfisch, Blade Runner 2049
-- The Joe Barber Award for Best Portrayal of Washington, D.C.: The Post
i feel like this is one of those movies that critics who live in their bubble don't realize just doesn't appeal to a lot of people
did you like call me by your name?
Still annoyed by the Florida Project ending.
Lol ok im happy for ha i guess.
I used to love award season when i was younger. Now i cant be bothered tbh
100% agree
im not complaining much tho because it wasnt a bad film and im all for black shine tbh lol
Idk... it's not really fun, or gripping...