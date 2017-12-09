Stranger Things cast roundup: Photoshoot edition with questionable outfits

Millie Bobby Brown as a large cupcake for British Vogue



Finn Wolfhard in Danny Zuko cosplay for Seventeen



Caleb McLaughlin sitting on a roof in pterodactyl wings during a dust storm and also wearing giant foam hands twice the size of his head for Schon



Caleb McLaughlin as a beatnik poet sitting on a giant traffic cone for VMan



Noah Schnapp and Finn Wolfhard try to prove they look nothing alike for Disorder




Noah Schnapp in a giant fez with a mini balloon arch on it for Dazed




Sadie Sink in a pirate hat with pencils stuck on it to look like an Indian headdress for Dazed



Sadie Sink has good hair for Bustle


Linnea Berthelsen with no ugly hat for Dazed




Gaten Matarazzo about to be hit in the head by a basketball for Coveteur




Charlie Heaton is photoshopped to look his age for Da Man



Natalia Dyer as a shy go-go dancer for a miscellaneous photoshoot (sorry Natalia fans, she's done no photoshoots this year, this is the best I could find)



Joe Keery is a Montreal hipster with flow like a lion for GQ



Dacre Montgomery annoys me for a miscellaneous photoshoot and also thirst traps on instagram







Stranger Things kids if the show was a 90s sitcom for Parade



Now that everyone's had time to watch S2...do you like the first or second season better?
