Stranger Things cast roundup: Photoshoot edition with questionable outfits
Congratulations to @edward_enninful on a stunning first issue for @britishvogue. I am so honored to be included in this issue, and to have had the opportunity to work with the legendary Patrick Demarchelier - Thank you for including me! ❤ #NewVogue pic.twitter.com/qgbXzlwAfD— Millie Bobby Brown (@milliebbrown) November 12, 2017
Finn Wolfhard in Danny Zuko cosplay for Seventeen
Caleb McLaughlin sitting on a roof in pterodactyl wings during a dust storm and also wearing giant foam hands twice the size of his head for Schon
'Stranger Things' Actor Caleb McLaughlin in UNDERCOVER for their Latest Editorial🌹 pic.twitter.com/0vKUTzowAq— Outlander (@StreetFashion01) November 13, 2017
Caleb McLaughlin as a beatnik poet sitting on a giant traffic cone for VMan
Noah Schnapp and Finn Wolfhard try to prove they look nothing alike for Disorder
Noah Schnapp in a giant fez with a mini balloon arch on it for Dazed
Sadie Sink in a pirate hat with pencils stuck on it to look like an Indian headdress for Dazed
Sadie Sink has good hair for Bustle
New pictures of Sadie Sink photographed for Bustle. 💌 pic.twitter.com/q7dTBS4Ulz&m
dash; stranger things 2 (@bestofsthings) December 7, 2017
Linnea Berthelsen with no ugly hat for Dazed
Gaten Matarazzo about to be hit in the head by a basketball for Coveteur
gaten matarazzo for coveteur magazine ♡ pic.twitter.com/jOMnD8i8uu— leia (@dustinandlucas) December 7, 2017
Charlie Heaton is photoshopped to look his age for Da Man
Charlie Heaton para a Da Man Magazine. 🔥 pic.twitter.com/igEm97aFDM— Stranger Things BR (@thingstrangerbr) October 10, 2017
Natalia Dyer as a shy go-go dancer for a miscellaneous photoshoot (sorry Natalia fans, she's done no photoshoots this year, this is the best I could find)
Joe Keery is a Montreal hipster with flow like a lion for GQ
joe keery’s GQ photoshoot gives me life pic.twitter.com/4zz4aXYxh2— lia🎄 | nobody’s first choice (@hemlockspidey) November 13, 2017
Dacre Montgomery annoys me for a miscellaneous photoshoot and also thirst traps on instagram
November 22, 2017
DACRE ? Please stop being so hot ! @dacremontgomery #StrangerThings pic.twitter.com/6m24priDaQ— Stranger Things (@hawkins_things) December 5, 2017
Stranger Things kids if the show was a 90s sitcom for Parade
Now that everyone's had time to watch S2...do you like the first or second season better?
dacre however is insufferable and i will relish in any insults lobbed in his gen backwoods wolf creek looking direction
holy shit, he's only 23. I thought he was like 30. He looks bad for even a 30 year old, but 23?! damn!
& charlie looks really good imo
I think overall I liked S1 better but really not by much. There were elements in both seasons that were great. I'm also one of the few who likes ep 7 and even texted my friend after I watched it that most people will hate it lol.
but I'm into it for both of them