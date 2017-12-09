Stranger Things cast roundup: Photoshoot edition with questionable outfits

Finn is gorgeous. Reply

"I am over 18. I'm a grown woman. Why is it disgusting that I find him attractive?"

"I'm a woman who finds an almost 15 year old teenage boy to be attractive. Big deal."



http://ohnotheydidnt.livejournal.com/108308823.html?thread=18584914007#t18584914007 She didn't learn from last time, apparently.

"I am over 18. I'm a grown woman. Why is it disgusting that I find him attractive?"

"I'm a woman who finds an almost 15 year old teenage boy to be attractive. Big deal."

pls be 13 Reply

Edited at 2017-12-08 04:36 pm (UTC)

He's cute, gorgeous ain't the right word. Reply

are you one of the young people on this web establishment Reply

Noah looks like someone but idk who. Reply

winona ryder



also michael j fox



Edited at 2017-12-08 03:17 pm (UTC)

YES on mjf Reply

YESSS. He could be their kid tbh. Reply

He's reminding me more and more of Brendon Urie tbh Reply

Hilary Swank in Boys Don't Cry is all I see. Reply

Topher grace! Reply

He's starting to take on aspects of Harry Potter to me but that might just be bc of the whole lost in the woods/possessed Boy Who Lived thing for his character. Reply

ontd rly hates the teens of this show lmao Reply

idk what there is to hate about natalia or charlie (i feel bad 4 both of them b/c they're clearly sick) and joe seems fine



dacre however is insufferable and i will relish in any insults lobbed in his gen backwoods wolf creek looking direction Reply

aw i like dacre! lol ive heard he's a sweetheart irl Reply

lmao i love this summation of dacre Reply

ia abt dacre Reply

ontd hates everything. Reply

lol ontd doesn't even need half an excuse to pick on some of the kids of this show, no surprise they're going in on the young adults who play the teens. Reply

That hat on Noah.... Reply

Linnea is cute. I definitely would. Reply

I want Caleb to make it, he can sing and seems the most comfortable in front of the camera. Reply

the kids are ADORABLE and look great! caleb's shoot is really neat Reply

I'm cry Reply

i'm sad twitter cut off the pictures for caleb's photoshoot bc its so ~fashin Reply

I laughed out loud at the one with giant hands Reply

the giant hands and the mary jane shoes with socks! I'm cackling Reply

these photos are fantastic Reply

He sells it ngl Reply

This is right out of a Michel Gondry movie/music video. Reply

The gargoyle one is pretty cool tbh Reply

I actually really love these shots lmao, he works it! Reply

I love the one of him in the white outfit and red socks, he takes good pics. Reply

slay tbh! Reply

lmao i hope that first one is framed in his house or something Reply

Charlie Heaton is photoshopped to look his age for Da Man





holy shit, he's only 23. I thought he was like 30. He looks bad for even a 30 year old, but 23?! damn! Reply

Must be the drugs. Reply

the bbs all look cute



& charlie looks really good imo Reply

Joe Keery should've been Spider-Man, hmph Reply

I can see it in that he has that Andrew Garfield look going but I'm good with Tom Holland, it's nice to have an actual teenager (not anymore tho) cast as Spidey + he's a good actor. Reply

ia, i like tom and his timing. Reply

Awe I love them all.



I think overall I liked S1 better but really not by much. There were elements in both seasons that were great. I'm also one of the few who likes ep 7 and even texted my friend after I watched it that most people will hate it lol. Reply

I've decided that Joe Keery is only attractive to me from the side. When I see his whole face, I'm not interested. Reply

I think he has Robert Pattinson's flat foot face condition. Reply

lol IA but I'm into it for both of them Reply

He has a weird face and like he scrunched it up all the time like he's smelling a fart but I feel like if he was a woman that facial expression would cost him jobs. I think women have to guard their resting faces and expressions a lot more. Like Natalia alway looks like she practices or is very conscious of her face in pictures Reply

