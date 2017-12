Stranger Things cast roundup: Photoshoot edition with questionable outfits

Congratulations to @edward_enninful on a stunning first issue for @britishvogue. I am so honored to be included in this issue, and to have had the opportunity to work with the legendary Patrick Demarchelier - Thank you for including me! ❤ #NewVogue pic.twitter.com/qgbXzlwAfD — Millie Bobby Brown (@milliebbrown) November 12, 2017

'Stranger Things' Actor Caleb McLaughlin in UNDERCOVER for their Latest Editorial🌹 pic.twitter.com/0vKUTzowAq — Outlander (@StreetFashion01) November 13, 2017

New pictures of Sadie Sink photographed for Bustle. 💌 pic.twitter.com/q7dTBS4Ulz &m

dash; stranger things 2 (@bestofsthings) December 7, 2017

gaten matarazzo for coveteur magazine ♡ pic.twitter.com/jOMnD8i8uu — leia (@dustinandlucas) December 7, 2017

Charlie Heaton para a Da Man Magazine. 🔥 pic.twitter.com/igEm97aFDM — Stranger Things BR (@thingstrangerbr) October 10, 2017

joe keery’s GQ photoshoot gives me life pic.twitter.com/4zz4aXYxh2 — lia🎄 | nobody’s first choice (@hemlockspidey) November 13, 2017

Millie Bobby Brown as a large cupcake for British VogueFinn Wolfhard in Danny Zuko cosplay for SeventeenCaleb McLaughlin sitting on a roof in pterodactyl wings during a dust storm and also wearing giant foam hands twice the size of his head for SchonCaleb McLaughlin as a beatnik poet sitting on a giant traffic cone for VManNoah Schnapp and Finn Wolfhard try to prove they look nothing alike for DisorderNoah Schnapp in a giant fez with a mini balloon arch on it for DazedSadie Sink in a pirate hat with pencils stuck on it to look like an Indian headdress for DazedSadie Sink has good hair for Bustle Linnea Berthelsen with no ugly hat for DazedGaten Matarazzo about to be hit in the head by a basketball for CoveteurCharlie Heaton is photoshopped to look his age for Da Man Natalia Dyer as a shy go-go dancer for a miscellaneous photoshoot (sorry Natalia fans, she's done no photoshoots this year, this is the best I could find)Joe Keery is a Montreal hipster with flow like a lion for GQ Dacre Montgomery annoys me for a miscellaneous photoshoot and also thirst traps on instagramStranger Things kids if the show was a 90s sitcom for ParadeSOURCES: 1