ONTD Original: 10 Facts About Cultural Icons Lola Flores and Yma Sumac
Lola Flores and Yma Sumac are famous for using the rich heritage of their countries for their performances.
Lola Flores
“She can't sing, she can't dance – don't miss her!”- New York Times critic
Born in Spain, Lola became a symbol of traditional Andalusian folklore post Spain’s civil war. She excelled at flamenco, chotis, and copla. She was given acclaim for her ability to perform “cante jondo”, which has its roots in Arab culture. She toured Latin America and was so famous that a statue was created in her honor in her hometown of Jerez de la Frontera.
1) When she was 10 years old she sang in local bars and taverns
2) She became well-known nationally for singing with popular flamenco artist Manolo Caracol
3) Usually played the part of a “gypsy” or a Mexican peasant
4) Lola was identified as a “gypsy” by herself and the media because she grew up in a neighborhood with a large Romani population. She felt part of the community and spoke out about Romani issues from time to time. This drew much criticism because of her lavish lifestyle after she became famous.
5) Her performances in Mexico City pulled record numbers for ticket prices
6) She was so desired in Mexico that one of her many suitors left her a note saying, “My car, with a fur coat inside, will be waiting for you every night."
7) One of Spain's highest-paid entertainers
8) She said Winston Churchill hugged her and praised her performance
9) In 1987 and 1991 she was guilty of tax fraud and imprisoned for 16 months
10) King Juan Carlos and Queen Sofia called Lola “one of the greatest artists of this century”
Yma Sumac
“Never in 2,000 years has there been another voice like hers.”- Moises Vivanco
Yma Sumac was born in the village of Ichocan, Peru. Over the course of her career there were many rumors and myths surrounding who she was. Because of her maiden name “Atahualpa”, she was believed to be a descendant from the last Incan ruler. The mystery surrounding her background only enhanced her celebrity.
1) She grew up in the Andes with her father, the mayor, and her mother, a school teacher
2)Her father was part Spanish and mother full-blooded Incan
3) She trained herself to sing until she felt she perfected her technique at age 17
4) She claimed she sang in 5 octaves
5) In 1950, her first album "Voice of the Xtabay” was released and beat Bing Crosby on the charts
6) She was so popular in the Soviet Union that her 2 week tour was extended to 6 months
7) She appeared in 2 films "Secret of the Incas" and "Omar Khayyam"
8) Her professional name was originally spelled “Imma Sumack” but Capitol Records changed it
9) Yma divorced her husband musicologist, Moises Vivanco, after he had twins with Yma’s private secretary
10) In 1957 she made an honorary citizen of Brooklyn, New York
Lola and Yma's talent blossomed from the roots of their nations. They will always be remembered for spreading awareness of their cultures through their art.
Waiting for a Tita Merello post
Ugh this reminds me of how bad I wanted to learn flamenco as a kid and my mom refused to put me in flamenco class.