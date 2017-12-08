The Queen is jealous of Jackie Kennedy in S2 of The Crown
Meet JFK and Jackie. A couple to rival the very best. pic.twitter.com/KmeVRRqqOe— The Crown (@TheCrownNetflix) December 7, 2017
New Netflix promo for The Crown previews the Kennedys' visit to Buckingham Palace in 1961.
Michael C Hall and Jodi Balfour play JFK and Jackie Kennedy in Season 2.
Jackie was known to be quite critical and Elizabeth was very insecure during their visit to England.
Has anyone started watching S2 yet? Claire Foy is incredible. There is SO MUCH Philip :\
JFK jr was such a babe .. rip
I'm watching the last eps of DARK rn, it's so good wtf
Poor Mrs. Parker tho. Philip's friend was such an asshole.
maybe i've just been spoiled from natalie portman's performance which i thought was fantastic
(They look and sound nothing like the Kennedys. Horrible casting.)
Altho I'm nhf Michael C Hall pasty-looking ass as JFK ngl