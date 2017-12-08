The Queen is jealous of Jackie Kennedy in S2 of The Crown

I love reading about the Kennedy family. Reply

Same. They're a fascinating family.

I find them more fascinating than the royals tbh

They’re a wild bunch

JFK jr was such a babe .. rip Reply

Michael C. Hall as JFK just seems wrong.

lmao

I just google it and he's the same age JFK was when he died, but I feel like he's too old for the part, idk

ia

Totally, they got this all wrong.

I didnt even know season 2 was already on netflix lol

I'm watching the last eps of DARK rn, it's so good wtf Reply

I saw that show the other day and was wondering about it!

It's really good! You should give a shot

I'm obssessed with Dark >_

It's on today, right? Going to finish watching Victoria first, not too much royals at the same time.

i'm gonna watch after i hand in my two final essays. pray 4 me ontd

I pray.

not that interested really, didn't watch s1, but my mum and I got obsessed with Jackie Kennedy's accent after the Natalie Portman film and then watching the real White House tour video on youtube so I'm going to watch it to see what this Jackie is like

she's nowhere near as good as natalie lol

omg i'm also obsessed with it, in the way that it makes me SOOOO ANGRY. i'm kind of angry-obsessed with any kind of vocal affectation that's BLATANTLY put on (as this one is). i can't get over them!

lol I kind of love affectation! in a fascinated way. I spent like an hour replaying bits of her video and repeating "noeth püeticoe" and "fiyin auhts committee"

I just finished the third episode. It's amazing how much Philip whined himself into getting.



Poor Mrs. Parker tho. Philip's friend was such an asshole. Reply

watching six feet under for the first time and holy crap michael c hall did not age well (also keith is too good for david)

Also, this show tries really hard to have it both ways. Monarchy is important because of tradition and blah blah blah. But they're also horribly out of touch colonialist. It was especially jarring in the first episode. I mean, I appreciate the effort, but I wish they would stick to a narrative. They're trying to romanticize it, while criticizing it.

I thought they do a pretty good job of being critical of colonialism (lines like "don't get any silly ideas about rebelling") and stuff like that. But I also wonder if it just seems good bc of all the horribly pro-imperialism stuff I've seen in the past.

It seems to me that they've chosen to show some aspects of the romanticism in order to give context for the critical elements to the probably-not-too-educated-on-the-topic audience.

Yeah it's a hard balance to strike because if you portray the royals as they actually were (insufferably out of touch elitist, racist colonialists on the wrong side of history) you wouldn't be able to watch the show and invest in the characters or their relationships. Maybe there's an argument for not making a ridiculously expensive TV series about the scions of the ultimate white supremacist institution, but I guess we're here now lol

I can't really see Michael C. Hall as JFK. I think the actor who resembles JFK the most is the one who played him in the film Jackie. His name is Caspar Phillipson, if I remember correctly.

can we rewrite history and have philip choke

not a fan of who they cast for the kennedys

i think michael's fine, but the actress who plays jackie really looks and sounds nothing like her



maybe i've just been spoiled from natalie portman's performance which i thought was fantastic Reply

Was queen Elizabeth as nervous and unsure of herself irl back then like she comes across on the show?

Reply

I think because this show is all about the inside life vs the public persona, they might be playing it up a bit.

I miss Bomb Girls. :(



(They look and sound nothing like the Kennedys. Horrible casting.)



Edited at 2017-12-08 02:03 pm (UTC) Reply

I loved that show so much (and the movie was not much help)

