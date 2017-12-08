The Queen is jealous of Jackie Kennedy in S2 of The Crown




New Netflix promo for The Crown previews the Kennedys' visit to Buckingham Palace in 1961.

Michael C Hall and Jodi Balfour play JFK and Jackie Kennedy in Season 2.

Jackie was known to be quite critical and Elizabeth was very insecure during their visit to England.

-

Has anyone started watching S2 yet? Claire Foy is incredible. There is SO MUCH Philip :\

SOURCE
Tagged: , ,