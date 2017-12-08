Celebs at Art Basel Miami Beach 2017
Art Basel is an art fair that is held every year in 3 locations (Basel, Miami Beach, and Hong Kong). Celebs are usually in attendance and I've compiled a list of a few celebs that have been spotted at Art Basel Miami Beach 2017 so far. Feel free to add more to the comments!
Source: Art Basel Instagram
Rita Ora and Adriana Lima at the Prada pop up party (I know this was taken at Art Basel because The New York Times has a similar photo of the two). Caption: ritaora We went straight from looking Glam to discussing what books we read flying back to New York with this sweet human being @adrianalima ❤️❤️ mwahhhhh!
Rita Ora, Ricky Martin, and Adriana Lima. From Adriana Lima's Instagram. Caption: adrianalima
💖✨Met these beautiful souls last night @ritaora @ricky_martin, I usually don’t post #tbt posts, but they surely did make it special, how refreshing to meet 2 beyond talented musicians that I happen to be a fan and to have the chance to feel how genuine, sincere, beautiful hearted they are..... I can affirm what a honor to have the opportunity meet you. Much love and much success to come on your ways from the bottom of my 💜 💖❤️ ✨
Scott Disick and Sofia Richie. From Hollywood Unlocked Instagram. Caption: hollywoodunlocked #FlirtAlert #ScottDisick & #SofiaRichie spotted at #ArtBasel in Miami
Kris Van Assche (designer/artistic director of Dior Homme) and A$AP Rocky. From Kris Van Assche's Instagram. Caption: kris_van_assche WITH @asaprocky AT THE @DIORHOMME DINNER LAST NIGHT FOR THE LAUNCH OF BLACK CARPET, THE WEBSTER, MIAMI
@asaprockytings #asaprocky #blackcarpet #diorhomme #krisvanassche #krisdior #kris_van_assche
Photo @saskialawaks
Cindy Crawford. From Cindy Crawford's Instagram. Caption: cindycrawford Miami morning! Looks like #ArtBasel has officially taken over 🌈
Diplo. From the ICA Miami Instagram. Caption: icamiami Thanks for joining #ICAmiami X @wmag last night @diplo! And so it begins #ArtBasel #MiamiArtWeek #AnishKapoor photo by @carltimpone for @bfa
Selma Blair was there doing a performance art piece with Tara Subkoff about sexual harassment. From Selma Blair's Instagram. Caption: therealselmablair Thank you @tarasubkoff #dearintheheadlights . You have a drive and a brilliance and a compassion that I, myself cannot fully comprehend. Until you #showme. Love you decades long and many decades more. I will always show up for you. And applaud. #art #performance
Cardi B, Wyclef Jean, and Paris Hilton were some of the musicians that performed this year. Leonardo DiCaprio was also apparently there (but I couldn't find a photo) and dropped almost a million dollars on a Basquiat. Other celebs in attendance include Owen Wilson, Dev Hynes, Jeremy Scott, Jaime King, Karolina Kurkova, and more.
Sources: 1 / 2 / 3 / 4 / 5 / 6 / 7 / 8
Source: Art Basel Instagram
Rita Ora and Adriana Lima at the Prada pop up party (I know this was taken at Art Basel because The New York Times has a similar photo of the two). Caption: ritaora We went straight from looking Glam to discussing what books we read flying back to New York with this sweet human being @adrianalima ❤️❤️ mwahhhhh!
Rita Ora, Ricky Martin, and Adriana Lima. From Adriana Lima's Instagram. Caption: adrianalima
💖✨Met these beautiful souls last night @ritaora @ricky_martin, I usually don’t post #tbt posts, but they surely did make it special, how refreshing to meet 2 beyond talented musicians that I happen to be a fan and to have the chance to feel how genuine, sincere, beautiful hearted they are..... I can affirm what a honor to have the opportunity meet you. Much love and much success to come on your ways from the bottom of my 💜 💖❤️ ✨
Scott Disick and Sofia Richie. From Hollywood Unlocked Instagram. Caption: hollywoodunlocked #FlirtAlert #ScottDisick & #SofiaRichie spotted at #ArtBasel in Miami
Kris Van Assche (designer/artistic director of Dior Homme) and A$AP Rocky. From Kris Van Assche's Instagram. Caption: kris_van_assche WITH @asaprocky AT THE @DIORHOMME DINNER LAST NIGHT FOR THE LAUNCH OF BLACK CARPET, THE WEBSTER, MIAMI
@asaprockytings #asaprocky #blackcarpet #diorhomme #krisvanassche #krisdior #kris_van_assche
Photo @saskialawaks
Cindy Crawford. From Cindy Crawford's Instagram. Caption: cindycrawford Miami morning! Looks like #ArtBasel has officially taken over 🌈
Diplo. From the ICA Miami Instagram. Caption: icamiami Thanks for joining #ICAmiami X @wmag last night @diplo! And so it begins #ArtBasel #MiamiArtWeek #AnishKapoor photo by @carltimpone for @bfa
Selma Blair was there doing a performance art piece with Tara Subkoff about sexual harassment. From Selma Blair's Instagram. Caption: therealselmablair Thank you @tarasubkoff #dearintheheadlights . You have a drive and a brilliance and a compassion that I, myself cannot fully comprehend. Until you #showme. Love you decades long and many decades more. I will always show up for you. And applaud. #art #performance
Cardi B, Wyclef Jean, and Paris Hilton were some of the musicians that performed this year. Leonardo DiCaprio was also apparently there (but I couldn't find a photo) and dropped almost a million dollars on a Basquiat. Other celebs in attendance include Owen Wilson, Dev Hynes, Jeremy Scott, Jaime King, Karolina Kurkova, and more.
Sources: 1 / 2 / 3 / 4 / 5 / 6 / 7 / 8
I know so many people who went to Miami for this. So jealous. I'm gonna try and be less poor next year.
Also a good chunk of wynwood (low income ofc) just got bought to be converted into a shopping center
Learn more about LiveJournal Ratings in FAQ.
although my dad may be featured in some of his old skateboarding pics from the 70s in some popup exhibit LOL
Also, you have to be bilingual if you want to be competitive in the job market.
Edited at 2017-12-08 03:54 pm (UTC)
Ricky Martin looks sweaty and that hairstyle isn't doing him any favors. It's like the symmetry is off or something. He's a handsome fella but nope not rn.