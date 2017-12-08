Celebs at Art Basel Miami Beach 2017

Art Basel is an art fair that is held every year in 3 locations (Basel, Miami Beach, and Hong Kong). Celebs are usually in attendance and I've compiled a list of a few celebs that have been spotted at Art Basel Miami Beach 2017 so far. Feel free to add more to the comments!

Source: Art Basel Instagram




Rita Ora and Adriana Lima at the Prada pop up party (I know this was taken at Art Basel because The New York Times has a similar photo of the two). Caption: ritaora We went straight from looking Glam to discussing what books we read flying back to New York with this sweet human being @adrianalima ❤️❤️ mwahhhhh!

Rita Ora, Ricky Martin, and Adriana Lima. From Adriana Lima's Instagram. Caption: adrianalima
💖✨Met these beautiful souls last night @ritaora @ricky_martin, I usually don’t post #tbt posts, but they surely did make it special, how refreshing to meet 2 beyond talented musicians that I happen to be a fan and to have the chance to feel how genuine, sincere, beautiful hearted they are..... I can affirm what a honor to have the opportunity meet you. Much love and much success to come on your ways from the bottom of my 💜 💖❤️ ✨

Scott Disick and Sofia Richie. From Hollywood Unlocked Instagram. Caption: hollywoodunlocked #FlirtAlert #ScottDisick & #SofiaRichie spotted at #ArtBasel in Miami


Kris Van Assche (designer/artistic director of Dior Homme) and A$AP Rocky. From Kris Van Assche's Instagram. Caption: kris_van_assche WITH @asaprocky AT THE @DIORHOMME DINNER LAST NIGHT FOR THE LAUNCH OF BLACK CARPET, THE WEBSTER, MIAMI
@asaprockytings #asaprocky #blackcarpet #diorhomme #krisvanassche #krisdior #kris_van_assche
Photo @saskialawaks


Cindy Crawford. From Cindy Crawford's Instagram. Caption: cindycrawford Miami morning! Looks like #ArtBasel has officially taken over 🌈

Diplo. From the ICA Miami Instagram. Caption: icamiami Thanks for joining #ICAmiami X @wmag last night @diplo! And so it begins #ArtBasel #MiamiArtWeek #AnishKapoor photo by @carltimpone for @bfa

Selma Blair was there doing a performance art piece with Tara Subkoff about sexual harassment. From Selma Blair's Instagram. Caption: therealselmablair Thank you @tarasubkoff #dearintheheadlights . You have a drive and a brilliance and a compassion that I, myself cannot fully comprehend. Until you #showme. Love you decades long and many decades more. I will always show up for you. And applaud. #art #performance



Cardi B, Wyclef Jean, and Paris Hilton were some of the musicians that performed this year. Leonardo DiCaprio was also apparently there (but I couldn't find a photo) and dropped almost a million dollars on a Basquiat. Other celebs in attendance include Owen Wilson, Dev Hynes, Jeremy Scott, Jaime King, Karolina Kurkova, and more.


