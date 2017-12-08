Celebs at Art Basel Miami Beach 2017

Scott is so embarassing omg Reply

She literally looks like she is his daughter. Reply

Seriously I'm disgusted. I was like they are crazy. Reply

that picture is so shameless Reply

All kinds of sleaze. Reply

That's a lot of slimy gross level celebs lmao



I know so many people who went to Miami for this. So jealous. I'm gonna try and be less poor next year. Reply

Looks like I shall be staying away from Miami this weekend. Reply

Scott is fucking gross Reply

the only one i care about tbh <3



Reply

So glad I’m not anywhere near Wynwood or the beach around this time. It’s so ridiculously jam packed and Miami’s infrastructure is terrible. It’s aching for a more metropolitan feel. Reply

lmfao I feel like Miami has been so poorly designed/so gentrified it's really not ready for all these cultural events, logistically. I was just talking with my friends the other day about how shitty the public transport system is. It makes no sense when you consider the importance of the city. Reply

I dont get how real estate is still valuable when miami is probably gonna be underwater in 30 years

Also a good chunk of wynwood (low income ofc) just got bought to be converted into a shopping center Reply

i always thought art basel was held in basel lol Reply

It is! There are three. Reply

It is its held in mulitple cities Reply

A friend of mine from college is here with her gallery! She started a photography gallery in the back of an old garage, which eventually moved into a great storefront and is now registered as a non-profit space. Reply

That's awesome! Hope she separates some rich people from their money. Reply

Damn I can imagine having sex with Ricky is so hot. Dude looks amazing Reply

im north in palm beach county, but art basel seems awful lol. it's like the new coachella



although my dad may be featured in some of his old skateboarding pics from the 70s in some popup exhibit LOL Reply

Slightly OT does anyone here live in Miami? I’m thinking of moving there just curious if you love living there I know Florida as a whole as a rep haha Reply

It’s hot, it’s humid, there are too many people, the traffic is bad everywhere (and deadly either because of road rage or there’s just a lot of fucking bad drivers — you can’t leave the house without seeing a half a dozen accidents a day), there’s no parking, people are mean and rude to strangers, it’s hard to make friends, there are bugs everywhere, and the gentrification is spreading further and further out. Just look for the opening of a new panther coffee to know if a neighborhood is on its way to being fully gentrified.



Also, you have to be bilingual if you want to be competitive in the job market.



Edited at 2017-12-08 03:54 pm (UTC)

Damn haha thanks for the honesty!. I’ve lived in New York, Toronto, Brussels and now London...I’m aiming for somewhere warmer haha Reply

I can’t do Art Basel anymore. I get crowd anxiety. I had opening night tickets to art miami and couldn’t go. Reply

I have cousins who live in the area and one of my other cousins (sibling to the cousin who lives in Miami) - they usually go to this every year.



Ricky Martin looks sweaty and that hairstyle isn't doing him any favors. It's like the symmetry is off or something. He's a handsome fella but nope not rn. Reply

