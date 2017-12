Celebs at Art Basel Miami Beach 2017

Art Basel is an art fair that is held every year in 3 locations (Basel, Miami Beach, and Hong Kong). Celebs are usually in attendance and I've compiled a list of a few celebs that have been spotted at Art Basel Miami Beach 2017 so far. Feel free to add more to the comments!andat the Prada pop up party (I know this was taken at Art Basel because The New York Times has a similar photo of the two). Caption:We went straight from looking Glam to discussing what books we read flying back to New York with this sweet human being @adrianalima ❤️❤️ mwahhhhh!andFrom Adriana Lima's Instagram. Caption:💖✨Met these beautiful souls last night @ritaora @ricky_martin, I usually don’t post #tbt posts, but they surely did make it special, how refreshing to meet 2 beyond talented musicians that I happen to be a fan and to have the chance to feel how genuine, sincere, beautiful hearted they are..... I can affirm what a honor to have the opportunity meet you. Much love and much success to come on your ways from the bottom of my 💜 💖❤️ ✨andFrom Hollywood Unlocked Instagram. Caption: #SofiaRichie spotted at #ArtBasel in Miami(designer/artistic director of Dior Homme) and. From Kris Van Assche's Instagram. Caption:WITH @asaprocky AT THE @DIORHOMME DINNER LAST NIGHT FOR THE LAUNCH OF BLACK CARPET, THE WEBSTER, MIAMI@asaprockytings #asaprocky Photo @saskialawaks. From Cindy Crawford's Instagram. Caption:Miami morning! Looks like #ArtBasel has officially taken over 🌈From the ICA Miami Instagram. Caption:Thanks for joining #ICAmiami X @wmag last night @diplo! And so it begins #ArtBasel #AnishKapoor photo by @carltimpone for @bfawas there doing a performance art piece with Tara Subkoff about sexual harassment. From Selma Blair's Instagram. Caption:Thank you @tarasubkoff #dearintheheadlights . You have a drive and a brilliance and a compassion that I, myself cannot fully comprehend. Until you #showme . Love you decades long and many decades more. I will always show up for you. And applaud. #art Cardi B, Wyclef Jean, and Paris Hilton were some of the musicians that performed this year. Leonardo DiCaprio was also apparently there (but I couldn't find a photo) and dropped almost a million dollars on a Basquiat. Other celebs in attendance include Owen Wilson, Dev Hynes, Jeremy Scott, Jaime King, Karolina Kurkova, and more.Sources: 1