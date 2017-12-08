Full Soundtrack for The Greatest Showman Released

I can usually find one song to like in a musical...let's see... Reply

Well most of that was boring. Reply

My mom is inexplicably excited to see this, so I'm using free tickets to take her to see it. Reply

I won free tickets to an advance screening but it's this Sunday at 10:00am and I'm not really sure I'm up for that. Reply

Mine too, we're going on her 60th birthday which is Dec. 22! Reply

The trailer I've seen for this movie is very confusing just because nothing about the first half of it suggests that it's a musical. The characters don't start singing until almost the end of the trailer. You'd think that between the success of La La Land and the fact that Hugh Jackman can sing, they'd go for that angle early on. Reply

what in the world is this movie tbh



i smell a flop Reply

isnt this set in the 20th century? why is everything so overproduced and poppy?



also pasek and paul are mediocre songwriters IMO. dear evan hansen's score was so average. Reply

Yeah there's maybe 2 songs in that show that are good in their own right and the rest fall entirely on the charisma of the performers. Reply

I haven't heard the recording of DEH in full and I liked one of the songs I've stumbled upon, but any time one would come up while listening to a Broadway playlist, they'd all sound alike? I can't explain why, but you could immediately tell they were from DEH. Reply

yeah i remember listening to it and not being able to remember a single song or melody once I was done Reply

I like Waving Through a Window and that's pretty much it Reply

IMO James and the Giant Peach, Dogfight and A Christmas Story are SO much better than Dear Evan Hansen. Reply

No it's set in the 19th century Reply

"why is everything so overproduced and poppy?" Because Moulin Rouge was such a big hit. They've wanted to reproduce that success forever and since LaLaLand did so well, they're trying to cash in on that.



The first time I saw the trailer for this I was disappointed. It all looks so artificial and contrived. You can see them acting, which is never good. Reply

Zero interest in this period. Reply

but is it on spotify - I didn't see it. Reply

the music for this just feels too modern and a little boring and safe



i'd have loved to see a sondheim level of music-writing for this



even if i think the plot is fucking stupid as hell Reply

Who decided to let Pasek and Paul compose this movie? They always have good songs but if it’s an album, it’s never consistent. Reply

This is going to bomb, right? I think it will. Reply

I want this movie to do well but I think it will flop Reply

