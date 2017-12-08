Full Soundtrack for The Greatest Showman Released
- Film releases December 20, 2017 in the USA
- Lyrics by La La Land writers Benj Pasek and Justin Paul
- Film stars Hugh Jackman, Zendaya, Zac Efron, Rebecca Ferguson, white Michelle Williams
- Rest of soundtrack available at the source
i smell a flop
also pasek and paul are mediocre songwriters IMO. dear evan hansen's score was so average.
The first time I saw the trailer for this I was disappointed. It all looks so artificial and contrived. You can see them acting, which is never good.
i'd have loved to see a sondheim level of music-writing for this
even if i think the plot is fucking stupid as hell