Abraham Mateo, 50 Cent, y Austin Mahone - 'Háblame Bajito' 🔊
#HáblameBajito out now! 🚀 @abrahammateo @50cent https://t.co/8nXK2r1GcH pic.twitter.com/TCW1ko1Nqb— Austin Mahone (@AustinMahone) December 7, 2017
Up-n-coming global megastar Austin Mahone has teamed up with Abraham Mateo y 50 Cent to bring us the sexy Spanish bop Háblame Bajito. Don't get too excited tho, the San Antonio, TX native doesn't spit any Spanish.
Source: @AMeezy.
At least Biebs tried
Is this 2004?
King Biebs got everyone shook yet again