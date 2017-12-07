Abraham Mateo, 50 Cent, y Austin Mahone - 'Háblame Bajito' 🔊



Up-n-coming global megastar Austin Mahone has teamed up with Abraham Mateo y 50 Cent to bring us the sexy Spanish bop Háblame Bajito. Don't get too excited tho, the San Antonio, TX native doesn't spit any Spanish.

Source: @AMeezy.

At least Biebs tried

