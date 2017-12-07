Joan Smalls, Yoncé

Amber Heard takes issue with Warner Bros. defending Johnny Depp's Fantastic Beasts casting



  • Earlier today author J.K. Rowling, Fantastic Beasts director David Yates and producer David Heyman and film studio Warner Bros. issued statements in support of keeping Johnny Depp on as the lead character in the franchise despite the revelations that he had been abusing his ex-wife Amber Heard while they were dating and during their marriage.

  • In particular Warner Bros said this: We are of course aware of reports that surfaced around the end of Johnny Depp's marriage and take seriously the complexity of the issues involved. This matter has been jointly addressed by both parties, in a statement in which they said 'There was never any intent of physical or emotional harm.' Based on the circumstances and the information available to us, we, along with the filmmakers, continue to support the decision to proceed with Johnny Depp in the role of Grindelwald in this and future films.

  • Amber Heard took issue with the company picking and choosing a line from their joint divorce statement and took to twitter where she re-posted their joint divorce statement in full:







