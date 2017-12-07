Amber Heard takes issue with Warner Bros. defending Johnny Depp's Fantastic Beasts casting

People need to stop putting victims in this position, reprehensible Reply

Yes, that doesn't mean there wasn't harm done. Go. Amber! Reply

I feel bad for her for so many reasons, but on top of having her name dragged through the mud with all these people trying to subtly imply she's a liar, Warner Bros is her employer. She's brave to call them out on their shit.



Edited at 2017-12-08 04:56 am (UTC)

Isn’t she doing Aquaman for WB? Reply

Yep. Makes it more impressive imo that she would call them out like this. Reply

Did someone tell the WB? Cause wow. Bravo on her though Reply

I’ll be surprised if any of those films are happening with WonderWoman as the exception Reply

JK Rowling is fucking cancelled. How dare she make a survivor have to defend herself to keep that bloated abusive shithole in her movie Reply

She’s been canceled Reply

Mte. Also, your icon ❤️❤️❤️ Reply

She's been cancelled. She makes good points here and there but a good deal of stuff she writes is awful. Reply

I was just about to post this. I'm glad she spoke up, Rowling and WB are horrible for supporting him. Reply

Rowling really isn't shit. She only cares about money and success. Reply

that's actually not true Reply

I mean....it seems to be getting to her head. She's been acting weird lately. Reply

Um, yes? She's been trash since HP ended. Reply

uhhh incorrect Reply

mte. her activism is for cookies only Reply

I was so disappointed to read about this today, idk why but I thought they'd actually do the right thing and fire his ass. I should've known better =/ Reply

i never really had any true hope of this because warner bros and jk rowling only care about $$$ but a tiny tiny part of me thought maybe they would - like since now would be such a good time to do it and what a statement it would send? but lol nah Reply

but like, depp is box office poison, so what money???

mte, i was like "there's really change happening this might actually fuck him up" but no Reply

i guess domestic abuse is totes different from sexual assault and ok! Reply

also if they start having consequences for high ups like depp on big projects they risk it becoming standard. they don't want that for themselves. Reply

Hey @jk_rowling, remember that letter you wrote me when I was 15, explicitly saying that the HP world would always be a safe haven from abuse, would always be there to protect & comfort me? Shove it up your arse. — dani (@anthroqveer) December 7, 2017





Remember urging me to seek help & speak out? Well, you are the exact type of person that made me afraid to do so. I hope that the ££££££ you’re making is worth the heart of the young girl in me that has been crushed, once again, by someone she held to such esteem. — dani (@anthroqveer) December 7, 2017



damn. she friggin eviscerated her with this tweet. Reply

get her, Dani! Reply

omg this is amazing Reply

Daaaamn Reply

Daaaaaamn, go Dani! Reply

damn. nail her to the cross Reply

Well damn Reply

oop Reply

Holy mackerel. Reply

She went IN. Love it Reply

A QUEEN Reply

This is devastating. Not that we should have many expectations of famous people and bla bla bla etc, but JKR failed so many people with what she said. More than she knows. Reply

fucking obliterated Reply

Get ha! So disappointed in JK. Reply

I was thinking about watching the first one of these a few weeks ago but now hard pass Reply

It was a basic movie anyway Reply

It's really good UNTIL he shows up on screen, which is the very end. Bummed I won't get to watch the rest of them since I think Zoe Kravitz is in them, and I love her.



But mother fucker ain't get my coins. Or my time. Reply

does anyone else think that statement makes no sense? it blatantly contradicts itself, no?



don't get me wrong, i 100% believe amber, i just never understood how that statement got approved by both sides. Reply

You can tell it was negotiated by lawyers and which lines were put in by her and which were put in by him.



She made him put in the neither side lied for financial gain because that's all his fans were saying about her and it's the closest he'll get to admitting he abused her. The intent line is totally his and it's classic abuser speak. He may have hurt her but he never meant too, he was black out drunk, she provoked him etc, etc. Reply

ah that makes sense actually, re: intent. thanks!



yeah i know it's carefully crafted by lawyers which is why it confused me b/c it always seemed... sloppy. also i hate the part about it being ~passionate~ and volatile, always grosses me out. Reply

yeah but that particular line is contradicted by the previous one stating there was no intent on emotional or physical harm so...



idk i don't like to speculate about victim's though process. she did best with given circumstances but that statement is utter bullshit and she should have never been made to sign it. in hindsight it did more harm to her character than his (which i'm sure was what depp ultimately wanted) and that's just fucked up. Reply

I always read it as saying the intent behind the accusations only was not to cause emotional or physical harm, as it came right after that sentence, not that there was never any intent ever in the relationship to cause the other harm in that way. Reply

Casually reminding everyone mad at JK Rowling today that when Depp's casting was originally announced, she spent the day favoriting tweets calling Amber Heard a liar. — rachel kiley (@rachelkiley) December 7, 2017



I don't know how true this is but… Reply

What the fuck Reply

What!!! Omfg Reply

lol sorry but i have a really hard time believing this, she's not 15 wtf Reply

Yeah, I feel like there would be plenty of screenshots floating around if it were true... Reply

wtf.. seconding that this sounds fake (unless there ar screenshots somewher) Reply

someone replied to you with the receipts, and they're weak af imo. this really isn't true. her likes were more about making herself look like a victim too lol. Reply

If that's true then holy fuck. Reply

Huh... Weird seeing tweets from someone I knew irl on here...

Anyway, digging through tweets now trying to get back to then and holy fuck there's got to be an easier way to do this



Edited at 2017-12-08 07:26 am (UTC)

Daaaaamn Reply

holy fuck Reply

it's sucks ms. heard had to be put in this position because JKR was trying to save face. rowling should have said nothing, or better yet, JKR and WB should have got the ball rolling to phase depp out of the franchise. i guess they're hoping this will blow over and be forgotten by the time the movie comes out Reply

rowling really lost her damn mind, huh Reply

i'm convinced she was originally set on living a really private life with her family and releasing a book every few years, but once people started to forget about her, the craving for fame came back in full force. Reply

