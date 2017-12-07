Amber Heard takes issue with Warner Bros. defending Johnny Depp's Fantastic Beasts casting
On Thursday night, Heard appeared to take issue with Warner Bros. using just part of her joint statement with Depp from when she settled her domestic abuse case against him https://t.co/HAiLAnXhVJ— Hollywood Reporter (@THR) December 8, 2017
- Earlier today author J.K. Rowling, Fantastic Beasts director David Yates and producer David Heyman and film studio Warner Bros. issued statements in support of keeping Johnny Depp on as the lead character in the franchise despite the revelations that he had been abusing his ex-wife Amber Heard while they were dating and during their marriage.
- In particular Warner Bros said this: We are of course aware of reports that surfaced around the end of Johnny Depp's marriage and take seriously the complexity of the issues involved. This matter has been jointly addressed by both parties, in a statement in which they said 'There was never any intent of physical or emotional harm.' Based on the circumstances and the information available to us, we, along with the filmmakers, continue to support the decision to proceed with Johnny Depp in the role of Grindelwald in this and future films.
- Amber Heard took issue with the company picking and choosing a line from their joint divorce statement and took to twitter where she re-posted their joint divorce statement in full:
For the record, this was our FULL joint statement.To pick&choose certain lines & quote them out of context, is not right.Women, stay strong. pic.twitter.com/W7Tt6A3ROj— Amber Heard (@realamberheard) December 8, 2017
source 1 2
Edited at 2017-12-08 04:56 am (UTC)
I mean....it seems to be getting to her head. She's been acting weird lately.
Amazing.
But mother fucker ain't get my coins. Or my time.
don't get me wrong, i 100% believe amber, i just never understood how that statement got approved by both sides.
She made him put in the neither side lied for financial gain because that's all his fans were saying about her and it's the closest he'll get to admitting he abused her. The intent line is totally his and it's classic abuser speak. He may have hurt her but he never meant too, he was black out drunk, she provoked him etc, etc.
yeah i know it's carefully crafted by lawyers which is why it confused me b/c it always seemed... sloppy. also i hate the part about it being ~passionate~ and volatile, always grosses me out.
idk i don't like to speculate about victim's though process. she did best with given circumstances but that statement is utter bullshit and she should have never been made to sign it. in hindsight it did more harm to her character than his (which i'm sure was what depp ultimately wanted) and that's just fucked up.
the quote tweet and reply are there but i don't see her faving the others.
Edited at 2017-12-08 06:03 am (UTC)
Anyway, digging through tweets now trying to get back to then and holy fuck there's got to be an easier way to do this
Edited at 2017-12-08 07:26 am (UTC)