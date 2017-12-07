Ritsuko Akagi

Judd Apatow defends Lena Dunham and Jenni Konner



  • Judd Apatow is defending Lena Dunham after she and Girls writer Jenni Konner defended Murray Miller after he was accused of sexually assaulting Aurora Perrineau.

  • Apatow, who discovered the mediocre talents of Dunham, and basically bought her show for her, spoke at the ACLU of Southern California Rights Dinner.

  • “Len is the greatest person I have ever met. She fights so hard for so many important causes. She really sticks her neck out. She cares about people. She started this amazing Lenny newsletter, which has created a platform for all sorts of different women to speak and be heard. We’re all kind of trying to figure out how to navigate this best. It affects all of our lives and touches all of our lives in all different ways. She apologized for speaking too quickly, but I think many of us are in that situation. And I think overall she is one of the great people in our business fighting for very important causes. And I appreciate that.”



united in mediocrity and solidarity......how repulsive
