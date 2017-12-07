Judd Apatow defends Lena Dunham and Jenni Konner

Wrong! Fake news etc. Reply

both mamarrachos.



We’re all kind of trying to figure out how to navigate this best.



Yeah, other people’s rapes can be so difficult and confusing. :( Reply

mfte

LOL MTE

Why won't you think about the rapists feelings? What is wrong with you?!!

Len is the greatest person I have ever met



Are we sure Lena Dunham isn't dressed up in a Judd Apatow costume and giving interviews?

This is honestly one of the saddest statements I've ever read.

lmao seriously

His wife must be thrilled she's not the greatest person he's ever met, lol.

Judd has always been shit and it bothers me he is never called out. I can't at you trying to act that is not the other way around and he would be the one with the power to influence her

LMAO

omg my brain immediately went into trying to visualize this

No chin no opinion

where can i get this on a dad cap

Im coming out with a line of dad caps and stickers of gr8 ontdisms in 2018, all in CAD too so it'll be a steal!

now that you mention it, he does looks somewhat thumb-ish. he needs to work on his beard contouring.

this is prejudice

this is prejudice

i take this personally

LOL

lmao why is this killing me tho

Ppl cape for the most mediocre. bear shits in woods

remember when katherine heigl got relegated 2 zzzquil commercials for (rightfully) pointing out that this hairy tortoise writes misogynistic bullshit? and yeah ik she's ~difficult~ to work with but the backlash she got for that was hilarious esp given how poorly that gross knocked up film has aged



yawn @ him and his pasty garbage friends



Edited at 2017-12-08 04:55 am (UTC) Reply

Uhh yeah that shit was ridiculous. Fucking gross dudebros.

Her whole career ended because people thought she was kind of a bitch. Meanwhile people are still crying over Louis CK and making excuses for Woody Allen. It's fucking insane.

Heigl's downfall was really sad ngl. Like hate her on Grey's or not, she was right when she said Knocked Up was sexist.



The Grey's award controversy thing also seemed blown out of proportion. Reply

i never understood why people were so hurt over her knocked up comments. i agreed with her view of it anyway.



i never understood why people were so hurt over her knocked up comments. i agreed with her view of it anyway.

i do think she is probably an asshole, like her comments about the GA writers were so stupid, but the fact that she got in shit for pointing out that the sexism in the classic apatow narrative is pretty unfair.

i wasn't surprised at all. have you ever been on reddit? our culture is extremely sexist. even the most "left/liberal" dudes are sexist AS FFFFFFUCK.

Knocked Up is such shit and was always shit. I remember my mom wanted to see it so bad so my dad bought her the dvd when it came out and she was like what is this? This is terrible and boring lol

i thought it was because she withdrew herself from submitting for the emmys for greys lol

I almost wrote my thesis on Katherine Heigl lol

also also to be fair she was right about the writing on Grey's for the year she was nominated. like I know it's a disaster-of-the-week primetime soap but resuscitating a deer in the hospital parking lot is absurd and managing to get through the scene without her eyeballs falling out from rolling so hard doesn't deserve an Emmy.

yeah I can't stand her, but I agree

I never watched Roswell but how did she get herself fired from it?

She apologized for speaking too quickly

She apologized for speaking too quickly

she's constantly in a state of apologizing for speaking too quickly. maybe she can take a second to have a single thought before vomiting out her moronic inner monologue.

right? if your whole life is lived in an alternating state of saying disgusting shit and apologizing for it then maybe u need to seek help or delete your social media at the very least

She don't care as long as it puts her name out there

For real.

"She really sticks her neck out" yeah, too bad it's not over a guillotine

How dare you bring that instrument of murder into this. I do not want Marie Antoinette's name anywhere near Lena Dunham's in anyway.



She deserves the iron maiden imo. Reply

you're right, marie antoinette is iconic and gave me permission to eat however much cake i want

lmaooo

Hahahaha A+

does he get his neckbeard waxed? something looks off in his neck area

lol

"She started this amazing Lenny newsletter, which has created a platform for all sorts of different women to speak and be heard."



oh my god who fucking cares. there are tons of women who have started media platforms and do a far better job than her and highlight marginalized voices.



lena is nothing more than a fraud tbh... she saw herself as the leader of this 'movement' and that's all she ever saw herself as, it fuelled her narcissism and gave her an outlet, it was never about the issues for her. Reply

Lena was all "Oh look at me I'm the voice of my generation I am a hardcore feminist bc I read Plath and worship Lolita. I worship at the table of Clinton and Steinem, I'm Not That Kind of Girl, I eat cake in the tub naked bc I'm sew edgy. Oh and look I used to touch my sister when I was little but we were kids ha ha our brains weren't fully developed! Look I have poc friends, like Constance Wu and Donald Glover, how am I a racist?"



Her shit with Odell Beckham Jr was also NAGL. She's trash. But at the end of the day I blame Apatow in particular, for unleashing this trashfire upon us Reply

My friend lent me her book when it came out, and I couldn't even get halfway through it- she thinks she's the first woman to remember Helen Gurley Brown and go to thrift stores it was such cringe. As for all the horrible shit she's done... she will prob continue to do it and feel like a victim herself, because people don't change unless they want to.

right? I think she just ripped off tavi tbh

I cut off a relationship with a "Friend" because she was coming at for saying all men are trash. Her big argument was a nonprofit she started, so I have no authority to speak on social change unlike her. Because she's actually doing something. Her nonprofit has done absolutely nothing. I think she donated her clothes last year for a tax credit. I was just done with her ass

you clearly need to meet more people judd.

his face looks pasted on, as though his head an neck are facing the side a bit, while his face is facing straight ahead

whoops wrong reply, but ia!





whoops wrong reply, but ia!

its very mid 1990's 3D videogame

The only decent person with "Judd" in anything is Ashley Judd.

You forgot Wynona. (I fully reserve the right to retract this statement should receipts be provided that she is a POS!)

