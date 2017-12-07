Judd Apatow defends Lena Dunham and Jenni Konner
- Judd Apatow is defending Lena Dunham after she and Girls writer Jenni Konner defended Murray Miller after he was accused of sexually assaulting Aurora Perrineau.
- Apatow, who discovered the mediocre talents of Dunham, and basically bought her show for her, spoke at the ACLU of Southern California Rights Dinner.
- “Len is the greatest person I have ever met. She fights so hard for so many important causes. She really sticks her neck out. She cares about people. She started this amazing Lenny newsletter, which has created a platform for all sorts of different women to speak and be heard. We’re all kind of trying to figure out how to navigate this best. It affects all of our lives and touches all of our lives in all different ways. She apologized for speaking too quickly, but I think many of us are in that situation. And I think overall she is one of the great people in our business fighting for very important causes. And I appreciate that.”
united in mediocrity and solidarity......how repulsive
Yeah, other people’s rapes can be so difficult and confusing. :(
Are we sure Lena Dunham isn't dressed up in a Judd Apatow costume and giving interviews?
i take this personally
yawn @ him and his pasty garbage friends
Uhh yeah that shit was ridiculous. Fucking gross dudebros.
The Grey's award controversy thing also seemed blown out of proportion.
i do think she is probably an asshole, like her comments about the GA writers were so stupid, but the fact that she got in shit for pointing out that the sexism in the classic apatow narrative is pretty unfair.
she's constantly in a state of apologizing for speaking too quickly. maybe she can take a second to have a single thought before vomiting out her moronic inner monologue.
She deserves the iron maiden imo.
oh my god who fucking cares. there are tons of women who have started media platforms and do a far better job than her and highlight marginalized voices.
lena is nothing more than a fraud tbh... she saw herself as the leader of this 'movement' and that's all she ever saw herself as, it fuelled her narcissism and gave her an outlet, it was never about the issues for her.
Her shit with Odell Beckham Jr was also NAGL. She's trash. But at the end of the day I blame Apatow in particular, for unleashing this trashfire upon us
Edited at 2017-12-08 05:27 am (UTC)