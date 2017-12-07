Kylie is releasing a limited edition set of brushes for...

brushes are so fucking expensive in general. Drives me insane lmfaoo Reply

The fuck.



Those brushes look like e.l.f. quality. It's not just me right? They look scratchy af.



Save yourself some coin and get some cheaper and better brushes by like Real Techniques or NYX. Reply

yeah they look like shit Reply

Oh good I’m not the only one! The brushes don’t look soft at all and like... kind of spaced out? Reply

They look super cheap quality. Reply

they look like knockoff sets youd find on amazon for under 10 bucks Reply

Not even elf they look like morphe brushes Reply

Also, I'm intrigued by the concealer, but I'm not about to buy any kind of complexion product without being able to swatch it in person.



But apparently Kylie is sending a truck around LA with her products so um... if it's near me and the concealers aren't overly expensive, maybe I'll check it out? Reply

I kind of want to get one of the concealers just so I could compare it to the Colourpop ones and see if there are any similarities. Reply

Ofc there are, it’s probably the same product with minor changes Reply

She’s doing pop up shops for Christmas, too, and I think there are a couple in LA. Reply

Her stuff is just repackaged colorpop, buy that if you are watching the price. Reply

Look like bh cosmetics brushes Reply

dont do bh cosmetics like this Reply

Ummm those prices are ridiculous. You can find great quality affordable brushes. Real Techniques, E.L.F., NYX, and Morphe make great brushes that are much more affordable. Reply

i bought a set of morphe brushes for $15 that i haven't gotten in the mail yet and idk why i bought them because i barely wear more than tinted moisturizer BUT i am excited. Reply

how fenty beauty of her. those brushes look dry af Reply

I still to find a wand to curl my hair with. Idkkk how much I wanna spend. Not a lot. My hair stylist said to look on groupon.



I've had that ABH prism palette for a month and I've yet to do a full eyeshadow look. I'm so lazy lmao I just wear blush on my crease, mascara, line the eyes with a silver liner. done Reply

i use a red conair curling wand that i got yeears ago (like 5 years ago?? still works just as well!!) when i was growing out my hair from a relaxer, my hair was half curly/half straight and i had to match the curls so this wand was a life saver for awhile lol it i just looked it up and the updated version of it is on ulta for 20 if you wanna check that one out!



I want to get Remington curling wand it’s only $15 ish dollars Reply

I had a remington or conair, can't remember and I didn't love it. I just wanted something just a STEP above those lol Reply

CHI Air Texture Tourmaline Ceramic Styler Chi?CHI Air Texture Tourmaline Ceramic Styler https://www.amazon.com/dp/B00F0UGZ4A/ref=cm_sw_r_cp_api_KWOkAbEQKY6KJ Reply

U dont need to spend much on a curling iron

I wouldnt spend more than 20 maybe 30$ than one. Unless u have such fine thin hair that cant hold a curl theres no need to buy an expensive curling iron Reply

360????? biiiiiiiii-



i have some expensive brushes from bobbi brown, NARS, chanel, etc. and the most i've (stupidly) paid for a brush is $48



but tbh i find myself using my real techniques and morphe brushes more 💀



i'd rather pay $30-50 for a morphe kit than this repackaged ELF rip off



I bought the Mac skunk brush or whatever it’s called that everybody recommended a couple years ago. It ain’t shit. Like the feathers/hairs came off after one use?? Wth??? It’s not like I washed it in a dishwasher, what a rip-off



Ecotools brushes also suck, they’re scratchy



I’m sticking to blenders/ sponges Reply

i got a set of mac eye brushes for christmas last year and some of them were such poor quality where hairs were not cut evenly (like 5 of them were 0.5cm longer than the rest) and breaking off in half... my aunt got them for me and she said she purchased them at a (legit) mac/shiseido warehouse sale so she thought maybe they were "outlet" quality? but mac shouldn't be slapping their name on shch terrible quality products, sample sale or not Reply

Thread

I've found MAC brushes are really not great quality in my use. All of the MAC brushes I've had would shed a ton of hairs Reply

Those brushes look like they will break you out, and of course she is copying Fenty Beauty...does she ever have any original ideas? That foundation probably feels like glue on the skin. Reply

how do you know, have you used it? Reply

I know people who bought the sigma beauty full set brushes for like $400 so I can only assume they’ll be buying these. Sigma has 29 brushes in that set but they look like they have a better quality. Just buy e.l.f, wet n wild, bh cosmetics, real techniques brushes. Love yourself. Reply

elf has some nice brushes! The kabuki is SUPER soft.



Their setting spray is also great.



YIKES, sorry about the giant picture. removed



Edited at 2017-12-08 06:10 am (UTC)

Tin foil realness. Reply

all xl brush sets like that look the same tbh. and $48 for that powder brush? nnnnn



good for ha for that shade range, whatever the motivation was. idg why you’d buy an expensive foundation/concealer from an online store with no return policy tho...same goes for kim and her perfumes Reply

also that lipstick packaging is fug and looks like it cost half a cent to manufacture Reply

lmao @ half a cent. tea tho



it looks like that kind of super cheap light plastic that's made to look like metal but clearly isn't because it's light af ew Reply

lol I love how the names of the shades become food names as they grow darker. White people love using those descriptors for darker skin tones. Reply

Lol i saw that too Reply

That's so weird, I feel like that probably happens more than I realized. Reply

eww Reply

Is the quality of her shit even good? Reply

