Kylie is releasing a limited edition set of brushes for...
All brushes are sold individually, or you can buy the limited-edition set for $360, which comes with the silver roll to store all of your brushes. #SilverSeries pic.twitter.com/bPq0ihvuS3— KYLIE COSMETICS (@kyliecosmetics) December 8, 2017
Get ready for our holiday surprise! 3 brand new products launching Dec 13. 20 brand new lipsticks, highly pigmented and hydrating with a creamy satin finish. #SilverSeries pic.twitter.com/HFXX98Ah1S— KYLIE COSMETICS (@kyliecosmetics) December 6, 2017
1. Large Powder Brush $48— KYLIE COSMETICS (@kyliecosmetics) December 8, 2017
2. Large Stippling Brush $30
3. Medium Tapered Brush $28
4. Dense Powder Brush $26
5. Angled Face Brush $24
6. Rounded Face Brush $28
7. Medium Stippling Brush $22
8. Small Fluff Brush $22 pic.twitter.com/C46WWr1SIs
9. Fan Brush $20— KYLIE COSMETICS (@kyliecosmetics) December 8, 2017
10. Large Shader Brush $20
11. Angled Blending Brush $16
12. Medium Shader Brush $20
13. Small Shader Brush $18
14. Concealer Brush $18
15. Tapered Blending Brush $20
16. Small Smudge Brush $18 pic.twitter.com/BCkADJYacX
The 30 shade range comes in shades for fair, light, medium, tan, deep and deep dark skintones. All available on Dec 13 at https://t.co/rkT2b8JJL5 as part of the #SilverSeries... Still one more surprise to come, so stay tuned! pic.twitter.com/DUbbVp7qGT— KYLIE COSMETICS (@kyliecosmetics) December 7, 2017
These aren’t sold in stores to actually test the shades and Kylie has a NO RETURNS policy.
Rihanna's Impact!
Skin Concealer Swatches. Stay tuned for more throughout the week! pic.twitter.com/sdysPdPTVx— KYLIE COSMETICS (@kyliecosmetics) December 7, 2017
20 perfect shades. December 13th. $17 each. We can’t wait to share our next surprise tomorrow! #silverseries pic.twitter.com/3A6LE5v0ke— KYLIE COSMETICS (@kyliecosmetics) December 6, 2017
Sources: 1 - 2 - 3 - 4 - 5 - 6 - 7
Those brushes look like e.l.f. quality. It's not just me right? They look scratchy af.
Save yourself some coin and get some cheaper and better brushes by like Real Techniques or NYX.
But apparently Kylie is sending a truck around LA with her products so um... if it's near me and the concealers aren't overly expensive, maybe I'll check it out?
I've had that ABH prism palette for a month and I've yet to do a full eyeshadow look. I'm so lazy lmao I just wear blush on my crease, mascara, line the eyes with a silver liner. done
CHI Air Texture Tourmaline Ceramic Styler https://www.amazon.com/dp/B00F0UGZ4A/ref=cm_sw_r_cp_api_KWOkAbEQKY6KJ
I wouldnt spend more than 20 maybe 30$ than one. Unless u have such fine thin hair that cant hold a curl theres no need to buy an expensive curling iron
i have some expensive brushes from bobbi brown, NARS, chanel, etc. and the most i've (stupidly) paid for a brush is $48
but tbh i find myself using my real techniques and morphe brushes more 💀
i'd rather pay $30-50 for a morphe kit than this repackaged ELF rip off
Ecotools brushes also suck, they’re scratchy
I’m sticking to blenders/ sponges
Their setting spray is also great.
YIKES, sorry about the giant picture. removed
Edited at 2017-12-08 06:10 am (UTC)
good for ha for that shade range, whatever the motivation was. idg why you’d buy an expensive foundation/concealer from an online store with no return policy tho...same goes for kim and her perfumes
it looks like that kind of super cheap light plastic that's made to look like metal but clearly isn't because it's light af ew