Katy Perry Finally Changes Her Hair
She's apparently growing out her pixie cut and is now sporting a "lob" whatever that is as she headed out to Jay Z's concert.
No word on whether this is a one night thing or more permanent just yet but she did post an American Idol promo shot rocking the same type and length of hair so it may be here to stay.
Speaking on cutting her hair before, she had said: "Now I can’t hide behind it. I wanted to know that I could still feel beautiful and love myself without it. It’s fun, it’s freeing, it’s liberating, and I don’t think that 'sexiness' and 'femininity' is just one thing—long hair. I suppose the goal is to redefine what femininity means to me."
And i think it would be low maitenance too unlike red
She looks cute
Like what is this? It's legit at drag levels and super aging. The haircut that she had when she first chopped her hair off was a lot more flattering too.
My top played songs this year were:
1. Witness
2. Realiti - Grimes
3. Roulette
4. Chained to the Rhythm
5. Swish Swish
Also, the single choices this era were atrocious