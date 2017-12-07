nad1

Katy Perry Finally Changes Her Hair

She's apparently growing out her pixie cut and is now sporting a "lob" whatever that is as she headed out to Jay Z's concert.
25016525_821859941334947_8828903827865337856_n

No word on whether this is a one night thing or more permanent just yet but she did post an American Idol promo shot rocking the same type and length of hair so it may be here to stay.

Speaking on cutting her hair before, she had said: "Now I can’t hide behind it. I wanted to know that I could still feel beautiful and love myself without it. It’s fun, it’s freeing, it’s liberating, and I don’t think that 'sexiness' and 'femininity' is just one thing—long hair. I suppose the goal is to redefine what femininity means to me."

SourceSourceSource
Tagged: