Katy Perry Finally Changes Her Hair

she already looks so much better

I sort of feel bad for her

I dyed my hair orange for the first time. It's different for me. But I wanted to try something I never had before. I wanna grow the orange out so I can do more of a sunset i.e. purple/pink roots to red/orange/yellow ends.

I dyed my hair purple the other year. It's something I always wanted to do as a teenager and never did. I wound up hating it but am glad I tried it.

Aww I love purple! But yeah, any color can look weird depending on so many factors.

My hair dresser is a friend of a friend, and I kind of give her a vague idea of what I want and let her do what she feels like. This last time I said "reddish" and she decided ORANGE, which I have always thought would be terrible for me. It's not bad! but she did layer a nice red/orange/yellow dye on it, but the orange just sort of overpowered everything else. I'm looking forward to next time when we can maybe get that to work out better.

Orange hair actually looks cool ik rihanna did a similar shade and it looks so good

And i think it would be low maitenance too unlike red

I'm convinced this flop era is because of the bad hair. It was only after she got that stupid haircut that everything she did was DOA.

Mte. That and some bad management choices, but the hair really hurt her.

Oh yeah, I totally forgot how she hired Ellie Goulding's old assistant with no experience to A&R her album

Nah, the haircut didn't help but when Chained to the Rhythm underperformed they had nothing to fall back on since there wasn't a better or more radio friendly song on the album. It seemed like she was throwing stuff at the wall hoping something would stick, and none of it did.

Ia lol, anytime she comes up irl, people are pretty distressed about her hair



Edited at 2017-12-08 04:56 am (UTC)

how Felicity of her lol

I feel the same way. I'm convinced if we slapped a long black wig on her and rereleased Witness that it would do better this time.



Edited at 2017-12-08 06:12 am (UTC)

Yup. It was sad to hear her talk about the public rejection of her short hair inside the Big Brother house (which was one of her better decisions this year, I quite liked it)

mte

looks like a cry for help

like everything she does

Her face just really didn't suit that short hair, bc she looks adorable in that shot. It's wild... Her journey has convinced me to never even dream about cutting my hair shorter than a lob

I look at her hair whenever i'm thinking about doing a pixie cut again, tbh.

She looks cute

im glad, already looks better. no one can say anything to me, that haircut (especially how short) and the colour was giving me Idaho mom realness. She cant pull it off, no matter how pretty she is

She looks 5-10 years older with short hair. It's kind of crazy.

Link









Like what is this? It's legit at drag levels and super aging. The haircut that she had when she first chopped her hair off was a lot more flattering too.







I think the short hair also emphasizes how caked on her makeup is 90% of the time.Like what is this? It's legit at drag levels and super aging. The haircut that she had when she first chopped her hair off was a lot more flattering too. Reply

in the first pic she looks Tammy Faye Bakker

Omfg I'm scrolling thru this post in the darkness of my room at one am and that first image is the last thing I needed popping up

Yeah the second photo is a lot cuter. Maybe she just wasn't rocking the right short hair style/cut cos that second photo is a good look imo.

yeah, i think her usual pin-up makeup just doesn't work with the short style. she looked so much older and creepier. it would've been cute with lighter makeup.

Yea the makeup was atrocious. I was really against the short hair but the second pic shows that she could've done the short blonde in a really cute, trendy way.

So I just did my Spotify end of year review and it looks like Witness has ended on top of my favorite pop album of the year, I'm a nobody but at least Katy should know someone out there appreciated the fuck out of it. <3



My top played songs this year were:

1. Witness

2. Realiti - Grimes

3. Roulette

4. Chained to the Rhythm

5. Swish Swish Reply

I love roulette. Definitely in my top 10 songs of 2017.

People think her hair is why she's practically irrelevant now and I just can't. Was she so uninteresting and so easy to forget that something as simple as changing her hair was able to end everything for her? What the hell...

see Felicity sis. Don't underestimate the power of a bad haircut.

Her brand pretty much revolved around being hot and goofy and the haircut basically made her seem like your average embarrassing, middle-aged aunt which is not as appealing.

this

lmao exactly

I think the larger picture is that she basically set a nuclear bomb on her image. How you look is a part of the brand (i.e Ariana's ponytail, Beyonce's blonde hair, Britney's blonde hair). Remember the reaction when Beyonce chopped her hair. She went right back to long hair after that.

Also, the single choices this era were atrocious



Also, the single choices this era were atrocious Reply

people go way OTT when women get super short cuts/pixie cuts. it wasn't that bad on her. would've looked better darker but i don't think it's a sign of a breakdown to just try out a short haircut after years of damage.

lol, life of being a woman

Yeah like she didnt pull it off but in general it feels like people feel entitled to womens hair and feel personally attacked if a woman cuts it short...

Ok but who even cares LMAO like get current this is 2017

the length is already better, but the color still looks awful

That's not a wig? I feel like i never saw the awkward transition length lol

