No, That 'Zombie' Angelina Jolie Wasn't Real
A follow-up to this post
22-year-old Iranian Sahar Tabar claimed earlier this week that she had undergone over 50 surgeries to make herself look like Angelina Jolie. The internet felt she looked a lot more like an extra on The Walking Dead.
Tabar now admits that - as at least a few ONTDers had suspected - the extreme results were only achieved through makeup and photoshop, and that she did it all to amuse herself.
“Over time I post a photo, I make my face more fun and funny, it is a form of self-expression, a kind of art.”
source
Teen who 'had fifty ops to look like Angelina Jolie' admits she was faking it all along https://t.co/NfQ1GcmlGW— The Sun (@TheSun) December 7, 2017
Obviously joking, don't come for me, RCMP!
/Too lazy to post the gif
More importantly, how could any intelligent person who has used the internet once in their life think this was real??? I’m literally shook.
she posted this on her secondary account
Edited at 2017-12-08 04:51 am (UTC)
The only good thing about those stupid movies TBH!