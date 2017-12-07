No, That 'Zombie' Angelina Jolie Wasn't Real

A follow-up to this post



22-year-old Iranian Sahar Tabar claimed earlier this week that she had undergone over 50 surgeries to make herself look like Angelina Jolie. The internet felt she looked a lot more like an extra on The Walking Dead.

Tabar now admits that - as at least a few ONTDers had suspected - the extreme results were only achieved through makeup and photoshop, and that she did it all to amuse herself.

“Over time I post a photo, I make my face more fun and funny, it is a form of self-expression, a kind of art.”

source
Tagged: , ,