No, That 'Zombie' Angelina Jolie Wasn't Real

NGL, I appreciate this type of trolling. It's impressive. Reply

Thread

Link

lol same Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Right?! I'm not even mad. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

did people start using the web yesterday Reply

Thread

Link

Idk, but I make $20,000.00 working online FROM HOME every month! PM me your credit card information and I'll tell you how!





Obviously joking, don't come for me, RCMP! Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

*Reported*





/Too lazy to post the gif Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lol @ RCMP Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

ooooooo just wait until someone finds your local detachment! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lmfaooo Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

RCMP AJHSDKA Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

apparently Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

No shit. Did people honestly think that was real? Reply

Thread

Link

Read the comments in the original ONTD post. Most did. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Wow. How did I miss that original post?

More importantly, how could any intelligent person who has used the internet once in their life think this was real??? I’m literally shook. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lol..are you kidding me tho.. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

the comments here and elsewhere chastising ppl for being like wtf bc she "has body dismorphia" and "is mentally ill" like it's wild who ppl will defend on the internet Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Lol well I’m glad she’s having fun! Reply

Thread

Link

well, yeah it's fake. that "zombie" looks like a jeff dunham puppet. Reply

Thread

Link

Lmao, I knew it. Sis played the media. Reply

Thread

Link

I felt bad for her. She made her IG private (and then started a new one). Reply

Thread

Link

slay azizam Reply

Thread

Link

lmaooo Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lol Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

LMFAO Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

it's really so obvious to me when people use photoshop. it shocks me how many people to this day still think the pics people post on social media are straight out of their camera roll 💀 like wake up Reply

Thread

Link

best gif! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Lmfao Reply

Thread

Link

Most of instagram is photoshop anyways. In a lot of ways instagram has boosted my self confidence Reply

Thread

Link

[ giant image ]



she posted this on her secondary account



Edited at 2017-12-08 04:51 am (UTC) she posted this on her secondary account Reply

Thread

Link

maybe they are living in the eighteenth century lmaooooo Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

the drag! Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

omfg Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lmao.



The only good thing about those stupid movies TBH! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lmaoo A+ Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I always lol @ the OTT statements like "Dermatologists HATE him" like that's a real thing loool Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

LOL, but obligatory Lee Pace as Thranduil is perfection! <3 Reply

Parent

Thread



Link