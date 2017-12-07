am1

Jessica Simpson Mom-Shamed For Putting Lipstick On Her Daughter

Jessica Simpson has been criticized for her parenting lately, first for dying her daughter's hair pink (temporary paint) for Halloween and now for posting a new photo of the two bonding over makeup.

One commenter said: "Her favourite store?! OMG. She should be playing outside or learning about the world…not sitting in a chair putting on make-up at MAC. What's wrong with you?!"

Another added, "I honestly don’t know about you and your parenting choices, girl. Putting your daughter in make-up? And dark lipstick? Let Maxi be a kid. She deserves a normal childhood."

Others were also adamant that it was wrong that her daughter be playing with makeup. Her daughter is 5.

Do you judge other people's parenting ONTD?
