Jessica Simpson Mom-Shamed For Putting Lipstick On Her Daughter

I think it's hysterical that it being a dark lipstick is somehow even more of a bad parenting move. Reply

Thread

Link

children r 10x as likely to start worshiping the devil when playtime involves mac diva Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lol irl Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lol Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

LMAO Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i work in retail and judge ppl's parenting all the time but not 4 dumb shit like this

call me when she lets her kid break shit and roll around on the floor and lick a credit card pinpad Reply

Thread

Link

I wonder how many of the people in Jessica's comments are that type of parent, tbh... Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Every single one of them. It's ALWAYS the parents who think their own children can't do anything wrong. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

All of them lmao Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

my friend works in a tea store and a woman set her diaper-wearing toddler on the counter next to the till and after noticing the diaper was leaking just picked up the kid and left. my friend had to clean up the mess. i really don't understand how letting your kid try on lipstick is bad parenting. it seems pretty normal to want to try on lipstick if your mom is. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Mte Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I was at Carters, kids clothes, the other day and a lady laid her baby on the counter while she paid. He was just rolling around screaming and he had a nasty rash on his face, put the credit card pad pen in his mouth lol like wtf. She did I‎t like I‎t was nothing. The carters employee just stared lol Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

And then you point out the behavior of their kid destroying the merchandise or whatever else, and parents are like 'they're kids, that's what they do'.



Not if you teach them not to, you idiot! Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

I work in a clothing store and one time we had a woman in with two of her sons who were about the age of 6-8 and while she was fitting on clothes for atleast an hour, her sons were running around the store, literally dragging eachother across the floor and laying there and she said nothing



Like yeah these kids were little shits and I'm sure you're tired of them but jfc discipline these little fuckers. I was dying to say something about it but alas you can't exactly say anything Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

One time a kid was running around the store where I worked. His father wasn't saying anything so I told the kid to stop running. The kid's father started screaming at me to not tell his kid what to do and threw something at me. I was shocked. But I told him that it was obvious why his kid was so poorly behaved and that I would call the cops if he didn't leave. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

If the kid was putting on a face full of makeup every morning to go out and play, I'd say it was bad parenting. But most little girls like to play with grown-up makeup once in a while. It's no big deal. Reply

Thread

Link

Let Maxi be a kid.



i think that's exactly what she's doing. 🤔 Reply

Thread

Link

lol right? kids like to try stuff Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Right? Like none of these idiots played with makeup when they were little. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

mte Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Lmao mte. ETA: Though most of the time I was putting makeup on my cousin rather than myself. Really freaked him out when we put waterproof makeup all over his face and he couldn't figure out how to wash it off, lol.



Edited at 2017-12-08 08:16 am (UTC) Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Lmao like little girls don't try on their mom's lipstick for fun all the time. Like I'd get it if she was putting a full face of makeup on her daughter everyday before school or some shit, but this is stupid af. I feel like people are always itching to call moms bad parents for the dumbest reasons.



Edited at 2017-12-08 04:38 am (UTC) Reply

Thread

Link

Lmao these dense hypocrites. I don't believe FOR ONE SECOND that any of these women criticizing her didn't play with makeup as a kid. I don't even wear makeup as an adult and I played with makeup all the time as a kid.



Edited at 2017-12-08 04:41 am (UTC) Reply

Thread

Link

Same for me. I also did dance when I was young and would wear make-up on stage. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I still lowkey wish her & Nick had worked out Reply

Thread

Link

Me too tbh Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I agree tbh. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I kind of dislike both of them but they were a really cute couple. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Internet moms are so fucking annoying. Reply

Thread

Link

Say it louder Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I think those people need to take their own advice and go outside. Reply

Thread

Link

i work in retail cosmetics and a lot of these little girls want to try on lipsticks. i don't see much wrong with it if they want to see how something looks on them. they're curious and with makeup being so prevelant on social media and what not, it's not that suprising imo.



the thing that saddens me is when moms bring in their 10 year old for liquid foundation. i had a mom come in with a daughter who looked 10-12 and the mom was just standing their pointing out all of the "flaws" on the daughters face as if it bothered her more than the daughter. it's so sad, i had to persuade the mom that her little girl should not be putting liquid foundation on her face at that age. i had to talk her into a natural loose powder for the daughter, and i didn't even want to sell that to her... people can be sick. but in this case, it looks like jessica and her daughter are just having some fun at the makeup counter Reply

Thread

Link

:( dear prudence had an a letter this week from a dad trying to encourage his daughter to think beyond the standards of beauty because she gets teased for her looks in school.



foundation at 10-12 is horrible!!!!!! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

that is so awful. I wouldn't be able to hide my disgust tbh. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Well tbh it makes me quite sad seeing little girls wearing makeup...and the "little girls are just playing dress-up" defense doesn't really make me feel any better about it? Reply

Thread

Link

Same. Little girls being overwhelmingly socialised from birth to make themselves 'pretty' isn't much of a choice at all - as if the two sexes are being equally encouraged to play dress-up Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I completely agree. People will argue that it's nothing but harmless play when little girls try on makeup or high heels, but I frankly cannot see it as harmless when we live in a world that values women primarily for our looks and that starts this socialization in girls from extremely young ages. Boys aren't encouraged to be pretty and to paint their faces. Boys aren't given little makeup kits as "toys." Boys don't grow into men who are expected to wear makeup, shave every inch of their bodies, wear uncomfortable restrictive clothing and damaging footwear, etc. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Yeah, same. I have a 4yo niece who loves playing with make-up, and it's fine now when she just likes drawing all over herself with lipstick for fun, but I know one day she's going to feel like she has to "fix" everything supposedly wrong with her face, and it legit makes me want to cry. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

ita Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

ECD specialist and I agree. HOWEVER this becomes much more complicated when children are simply interested in their environment which happens to be fueled by their parents lives/needs/interests/habits. And that doesn’t necessarily even take into account schedules and routines for the child and/or family.



I do not have children but I can admit that my pedagogical ideals would be nearly impossible to meet on a consistent basis if I had a kid. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

eh but if the girl is genuinely drawn to lipstick (or skateboards or ponies, or whatever), and that makes her happy, then I don't see a problem with it tbhhhhh. But if the mom/parent is pressuring her, then yeah, that's no good. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

This is understandable and I get where you're coming from. Like the fact that it's almost inherent for little girls to reach for makeup is sad, IA.



I can only speak for myself on this, but I have a complicated history with makeup, lol. My mom worked in beauty retail and would let my sis and me play with makeup, but 90% of the time we were putting it on my cousin (until we used waterproof one time and it freaked him out, lmao) in a face-painting way. I hated dressing up, too, btw. I was a huge tomboy (and still am to a degree - I very rarely wear makeup as an adult except for when I wanna get ~festive for Halloween or Christmas, and I'm pretty much always wearing jeans, t-shirts, & sneakers). I was mostly drawn to playing w/ makeup because I was getting into drawing/painting at that same time and thought "Oh now I can draw on someone's face", lol. So if it's coming from a more innocent angle like that, maybe it's not as problematic? As long as kids at some point learn about the societal pressures, of course. Idk if that's the angle for Jessica's daughter or if she's already being influenced to "dress up", though. I hope all that made sense, btw!



ITA that it's sad seeing how ingrained "dressing up" is for little girls, though. I wish kids didn't have gender roles pushed on them at so young either way, tbh. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i get what you mean and ia! when i was around 4 or 5 i would wear lipstick bc i saw my older (teen) sisters doing it. i understand it’s normal for kids to imitate whatever they see or to explore etc but tbh i think ppl are more likely to tolerate something like this bc of gendered expectations. (i mean, some of my relatives acted weird about my interests/dress choices when i was a bit older, all bc they read it as too “boyish” and not “girly” enough). Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

mteee Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

It's sad how little girls are groomed into liking make up from a young age Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

people need to CHILL Reply

Thread

Link

Is she still a stinkin’ drunk? Reply

Thread

Link

Internet moms make me want to punt their crotch spawn across the room*















*this is called a hyperbole. Don't @ me. Reply

Thread

Link

You hyper bully, @veritas_44.



I kid.



Edited at 2017-12-08 05:31 am (UTC) Reply

Parent

Thread



Link