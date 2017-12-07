Jessica Simpson Mom-Shamed For Putting Lipstick On Her Daughter
Jessica Simpson has been criticized for her parenting lately, first for dying her daughter's hair pink (temporary paint) for Halloween and now for posting a new photo of the two bonding over makeup.
One commenter said: "Her favourite store?! OMG. She should be playing outside or learning about the world…not sitting in a chair putting on make-up at MAC. What's wrong with you?!"
Another added, "I honestly don’t know about you and your parenting choices, girl. Putting your daughter in make-up? And dark lipstick? Let Maxi be a kid. She deserves a normal childhood."
Others were also adamant that it was wrong that her daughter be playing with makeup. Her daughter is 5.
Do you judge other people's parenting ONTD?
Do you judge other people's parenting ONTD?
call me when she lets her kid break shit and roll around on the floor and lick a credit card pinpad
Not if you teach them not to, you idiot!
Like yeah these kids were little shits and I'm sure you're tired of them but jfc discipline these little fuckers. I was dying to say something about it but alas you can't exactly say anything
i think that's exactly what she's doing. 🤔
the thing that saddens me is when moms bring in their 10 year old for liquid foundation. i had a mom come in with a daughter who looked 10-12 and the mom was just standing their pointing out all of the "flaws" on the daughters face as if it bothered her more than the daughter. it's so sad, i had to persuade the mom that her little girl should not be putting liquid foundation on her face at that age. i had to talk her into a natural loose powder for the daughter, and i didn't even want to sell that to her... people can be sick. but in this case, it looks like jessica and her daughter are just having some fun at the makeup counter
foundation at 10-12 is horrible!!!!!!
I do not have children but I can admit that my pedagogical ideals would be nearly impossible to meet on a consistent basis if I had a kid.
I can only speak for myself on this, but I have a complicated history with makeup, lol. My mom worked in beauty retail and would let my sis and me play with makeup, but 90% of the time we were putting it on my cousin (until we used waterproof one time and it freaked him out, lmao) in a face-painting way. I hated dressing up, too, btw. I was a huge tomboy (and still am to a degree - I very rarely wear makeup as an adult except for when I wanna get ~festive for Halloween or Christmas, and I'm pretty much always wearing jeans, t-shirts, & sneakers). I was mostly drawn to playing w/ makeup because I was getting into drawing/painting at that same time and thought "Oh now I can draw on someone's face", lol. So if it's coming from a more innocent angle like that, maybe it's not as problematic? As long as kids at some point learn about the societal pressures, of course. Idk if that's the angle for Jessica's daughter or if she's already being influenced to "dress up", though. I hope all that made sense, btw!
ITA that it's sad seeing how ingrained "dressing up" is for little girls, though. I wish kids didn't have gender roles pushed on them at so young either way, tbh.
*this is called a hyperbole. Don't @ me.
I kid.
