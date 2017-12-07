I'm the rap Selena

Dame mas gasolina! Reply

Thread

Link

queen of lyrics! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

https://www.usmagazine.com/celebrity-news/news/nicki-minaj-visits-her-brother-in-jail-report/



idc, cancel her already idc, cancel her already Reply

Thread

Link

she's been canceled since her perminator comment and that nazi vid Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

me listening to the first 3 minutes of Monster by kanye west pic.twitter.com/3Oi4yXpA9q — lourdes (@gossipgriII) December 5, 2017

Reply

Thread

Link

LOL Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lmaooooooooo Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I love the aesthetic, the first 2 migos can go tho they were boring Reply

Thread

Link

Nicki's ass looks scary in that first shot of her. Why would anyone want that ass? Reply

Thread

Link

Mte Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Idek what to think about it. So many questions. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I hope it is all costume, and not real. Looks worse than Kim K's! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

rme @ this thead. obviously it's a costume, you can't even see the dimensions of her ass in it. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Takeoff is the worst. Reply

Thread

Link

He really felt like an afterthot here.



In fact he kinda always does... Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

can we talk about Twitter dragging draya's dumbass again? Reply

Thread

Link

lmfaoo some of the tweets were funny af



drayas a bum smh Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

didn't think it'd get worse than her askdraya scenario and then...



and she has the nerve to have TWO kids and trash mac n cheese Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Considering her dicey history with parental responsibility I would never have said that in that way TBQH Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

God, I hate that I love Nicki's hair looks and outfits in most of her music videos. She's just such a mess. Reply

Thread

Link

right? i love her face and facial expressions in videos and then i remember how much she sucks. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Her hair looks good in this video. I was hoping she would trip on it. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Fun song Reply

Thread

Link

Should really be Nicki and Cardi ft. Migos cuz the ladies make this song slap. I hate that Nicki serves cuz she's genuinely a nasty disgusting skunt.



The end of Cardi's part is my fav tho, especially the SKKR with the head bop ahaha Reply

Thread

Link

Migos are fucking awful. I can't believe they're a thing. Also why is Nicki so obsessed with her "bitches are my sons" line. Is Nicki Minaj BABY CRAZY? Quick, someone call In Touch with the scoop!



Reply

Thread

Link

she's a one-trick pony and I say this as a former fan Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Lol remember when Takeoff beat up XXXtentacion Reply

Thread

Link

i hope xxxtentacion dies tbh. he legit is inhuman. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Same, he is fucking disgusting Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Beating up XXXtentacion is the best thing Takeoff ever did. Did you see that XXXtentacion is hosting an anti-rape event? rme a rapist hosting an anti-rape event Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

lol this was in my neighborhood and helicopters were flying over with spotlights and on the speaker like "everyone get out of the street and go home". I was like shit i'm old i'm in my bed with my headwrap on lol Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

i wish this was just cardi lol



Quavo is beyond low energy, the first minute of this video was painful to sit through Reply

Thread

Link

Quavo is an energy leech Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

why are Migos and Cardi associating themselves with a rape-apologist mess of a human being? Reply

Thread

Link

Because they are trash themselves. Homophobic and transphobic, quite unapologetically Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Bless Cardi for posting her portion of the video separately on Twitter so I don't feel tempted to watch this Reply

Thread

Link