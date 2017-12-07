Finally some Black Siren backstory. About damn time. Hope 6b has more of her.



Rene being the traitor wasnt that big of a surprise and I understood him but then he had to try and be big tough guy during the mission when he should be trying to get back in Olivers good graces. If he hadn't agreed to rat him out, I'd be all for him not following Olivers orders.



I wanted Dinah/Oliver to throw down and her show him that she don't need his ass!



I'M SO HAPPY Reply

Me tooooo! It's hard to find people to squee with!



Felicity was super beautiful ini that white dress and her hair curled like that. Reply

I'm alwaysssss here for Olicity. Lol.



She looked absolutely gorgeous in the dress. I loved it. It's so...her. The one from the fake wedding in season 4 (aside from being ill-fitting) didn't feel like something she'd have picked out. Reply

Wait. So they get this? What was the point of Felicity's dramatics when Diggle was just about to announce Barry and Iris as husband and wife?

Because Greg Berlanti wanted this double wedding to happen since last year. Reply

trash concept (and trash execution (probably from a trash guy, so i guess no shock here)) Reply

you aren't wrong! Reply

RIGHT? Iris gets Nazis, a quickie wedding at a funeral, these assholes interrupting her I do's, olicity stans giving her shit for being pissy about it, only for them to hop back on their show and get this? Wow... they, Arrow, Berlanti are such trash. Reply

-the whole reception part was so great lmao having to put up with susan and billy in season 5 was worth it

-i ship thea and rene a lot. but first i would like her to get a storyline/arc for herself

-i'm ??? at why diggle didn't get to make a speech but okay. rene's was great. i muted curtis because i knew his drunk self was gonna be sad and i didn't wanna cringe

-i thought black siren broke thea's arm

-also black siren's dad died??? no reason to be a murderer but whatever i think she's playing quentin and he's a dumbass so he'll believe her

-i'm firmly team let quentin die this season

-i knew this team divide was coming but i love this team so much as it is now (just wish thea was there too) that seeing them fight made me sad

-curtis was so mad about the spying thing felt so dumb when he literally planted trackers in felicity's food last season to track her down to helix

-donna and noah can both never come back again - although i always appreciate when they emphasize that felicity is jewish

-william should've been involved more wtf

-dinah and rene both telling oliver to go fuck himself gave me life lol

-why do all of quentin and evil laurel's scenes feel hypersexual

-the last team shot was cool except who the fuck was the guy between cayden and richard??? Reply

Honestly, I was getting some weird Dinah/Quentin feels when they were dancing together. But weird as in I kind of liked it.



I'm not sure I like the splitting the team. I don't think I can forgive Rene any time soon. I thought they might be going kind of House-like with dumping the team after a few years for a new one, but I think this team is just getting settled. Reply

People have been saying Quentin/Dinah are going to happen and nooooooooo please no. I wanted her to date the FBI agent.



I think Rene/Dinah/Curtis will be back by episode 12. Ep 10 is "Divided" (duh) and 11 is "We Fall".



On one hand it would be kind of cool to see new heroes come through for a season or two but I'm too attached to Dinah and Rene to lose them. Reply

only here to comment that I am glad Stephen finally stood up for one of his costars and his family a bit, against a ridiculous "fan"



but its still ridiculous he often doesnt call them out when they are targeting his family and female costars



Also ridiculous that so many Olcity fans are agreeing with Stephen, when they have the same mindset as the fan Stephen called out. They also hate any female/actress/friend he comes into contact that's not Emily/Felicity, they just thinks its "classier" to not @ actors and spread rumors about them in private Reply

I only vaguely know the problem fan you are talking about, but I don't think he should be expected to call out all the bad behavior and assholes in the fandom. That would probably create more issues by giving attention and/or not really help much. Plus there are just too many, unfortunately, who can't separate the two and he's got better things to do with his time than calling them all out.

I agree he has better things to do, but it's he does this SO OFTEN



Like I can maybe get not commenting on your family bc it can worsen the hate (and to be fair he has made some indirect comments here and there)



But at same time he seems very reactionary to literally anything else (himself, Texas, Miley Cyrus being in the same room as him, DC movies etc) and now one of his guy costars. I wouldn't expect him to defend his female costars and family if he normally stayed silent. But he often is reacting and calling out people and giving them attention, his selectiveness rubs me the wrong way Reply

What happened? Reply

