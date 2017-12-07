December 7th, 2017, 09:12 pm rawr_santi Arrow 6x10 "Divided" promo source Tagged: arrow (cw), television - cw, television promo / stills Post to Facebook Tweet this Send by e-mail Share 1717 comments Add comment
Rene being the traitor wasnt that big of a surprise and I understood him but then he had to try and be big tough guy during the mission when he should be trying to get back in Olivers good graces. If he hadn't agreed to rat him out, I'd be all for him not following Olivers orders.
I wanted Dinah/Oliver to throw down and her show him that she don't need his ass!
Oliver should've listened to Diggle instead of trying to cast doubt in his head so he could spy on his "friends"
Felicity was super beautiful ini that white dress and her hair curled like that.
She looked absolutely gorgeous in the dress. I loved it. It's so...her. The one from the fake wedding in season 4 (aside from being ill-fitting) didn't feel like something she'd have picked out.
-i ship thea and rene a lot. but first i would like her to get a storyline/arc for herself
-i'm ??? at why diggle didn't get to make a speech but okay. rene's was great. i muted curtis because i knew his drunk self was gonna be sad and i didn't wanna cringe
-i thought black siren broke thea's arm
-also black siren's dad died??? no reason to be a murderer but whatever i think she's playing quentin and he's a dumbass so he'll believe her
-i'm firmly team let quentin die this season
-i knew this team divide was coming but i love this team so much as it is now (just wish thea was there too) that seeing them fight made me sad
-curtis was so mad about the spying thing felt so dumb when he literally planted trackers in felicity's food last season to track her down to helix
-donna and noah can both never come back again - although i always appreciate when they emphasize that felicity is jewish
-william should've been involved more wtf
-dinah and rene both telling oliver to go fuck himself gave me life lol
-why do all of quentin and evil laurel's scenes feel hypersexual
-the last team shot was cool except who the fuck was the guy between cayden and richard???
I'm not sure I like the splitting the team. I don't think I can forgive Rene any time soon. I thought they might be going kind of House-like with dumping the team after a few years for a new one, but I think this team is just getting settled.
I think Rene/Dinah/Curtis will be back by episode 12. Ep 10 is "Divided" (duh) and 11 is "We Fall".
On one hand it would be kind of cool to see new heroes come through for a season or two but I'm too attached to Dinah and Rene to lose them.
but its still ridiculous he often doesnt call them out when they are targeting his family and female costars
Also ridiculous that so many Olcity fans are agreeing with Stephen, when they have the same mindset as the fan Stephen called out. They also hate any female/actress/friend he comes into contact that's not Emily/Felicity, they just thinks its "classier" to not @ actors and spread rumors about them in private
Like I can maybe get not commenting on your family bc it can worsen the hate (and to be fair he has made some indirect comments here and there)
But at same time he seems very reactionary to literally anything else (himself, Texas, Miley Cyrus being in the same room as him, DC movies etc) and now one of his guy costars. I wouldn't expect him to defend his female costars and family if he normally stayed silent. But he often is reacting and calling out people and giving them attention, his selectiveness rubs me the wrong way
https://twitter.com/officialrickg/status/938479412164489216?s=17
Here are some links to tweets, the first one is Stephen reacting to the second convo between Rick (dude who plays Wild Dog on arrow) and an Olicity "fan"
The troll Rick is replying to is like notorious for just being terrible, like even other Olicity fans don't like her or want to be associated with her. And she has Tumblr where she writes a lot of B.S. (that is what Stephen is referring to in his tweet though she aint the only one)
So Stepehn called her out which is nice but he has a pattern of being really selective on what he responds too and any hate his female costars gets he seems to ignore