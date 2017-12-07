The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild - The Champions’ Ballad DLC Pack 2 arrives tonight!
The Legend of #Zelda: Breath of the Wild - The Champions’ Ballad DLC Pack 2 arrives tonight! Complete The Divine Beast Tamer’s trials and obtain a new power known as the Master Cycle Zero! https://t.co/R7bVknVFN9— Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) December 8, 2017
i reaaaaaally want to get xenoblade chronicles 2!! i heard monolith software worked on breath of the wild's world, and i bet XC2's is even more detailed.
Am I missing out on story???????
EDIT: I'm overwhelmed. I've been playing so much FFXIV recently -- I don't think I could juggle Zelda, Xenoblade, Mario Odyssey, and FFXIV. I also wanted to play .hack, FFXII, and the Digimon Story game coming out next month.
TOO MANY GAMES
almost pulled the master sword out in it
I didn't know it would consist of so many flashbacks LOL that's my only complaint about it because I love the characters :(
Ughhhh I hope this wins GOTY.
Also awww at Fujibayashi on stage next to Aonuma. He deserves it, it's his game after all. I hope they win GOTY.
also, from software just teased their new game. i cannot wait omg
Anything I have is yours tbh
Like, what kind of a game does this? Like, there's the option menu that ought be shown later, not in the first place. Unnecessary. Who came up with this? idiots
BUT OMG BAYONETTA. Praise Kamiya!
Now give me DMC. It's all I want but I am ready to be disappointed once more.
fuck i'm gonna need to get a switch