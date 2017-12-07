The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild - The Champions’ Ballad DLC Pack 2 arrives tonight!

i want to get back into this game, but i forgot how to play LMAO



i reaaaaaally want to get xenoblade chronicles 2!! i heard monolith software worked on breath of the wild's world, and i bet XC2's is even more detailed. Reply

LMAO just watched the trailer. I'm confused... is this a story expansion? What was the last pack? I thought they were just adding more dungeons and a difficulty thing.



Am I missing out on story???????



EDIT: I'm overwhelmed. I've been playing so much FFXIV recently -- I don't think I could juggle Zelda, Xenoblade, Mario Odyssey, and FFXIV. I also wanted to play .hack, FFXII, and the Digimon Story game coming out next month.



TOO MANY GAMES



Edited at 2017-12-08 02:58 am (UTC)

It’s a good problem to have, sis! Reply

This is supposed to be a story expansion but we don't actually know what's in it lmao, they never bothered to explain really so you're not the only one who doesn't know what all it is. Reply

I LOVED dressing up link in that outfit



almost pulled the master sword out in it Reply

A few speed runners use this costume. It’s pretty funny. Reply

Is there more story in this (preferably without too much spoilers if there is) or just more game play?



Edited at 2017-12-08 03:01 am (UTC)

looks like there will be a fair amount of (back?)story about the champions Reply

I honestly expected the story presentation to be different in the game negl



I didn't know it would consist of so many flashbacks LOL that's my only complaint about it because I love the characters :( Reply

I have to finish Frozen Wilds and have to wait for my stupid boyfriend to finish playing Xenoblade on the Switch before I can hop back into Hyrule.





Ughhhh I hope this wins GOTY. Reply

YAS! But where is it? No update on my Switch.



Also awww at Fujibayashi on stage next to Aonuma. He deserves it, it's his game after all. I hope they win GOTY. Reply

also, from software just teased their new game. i cannot wait omg



Here is a tiny glimpse into our new project. #FromSoftware pic.twitter.com/Eiw4AJyQAF — FromSoftware (@fromsoftware_pr) December 8, 2017 finally, it felt like it’d never come out!also, from software just teased their new game. i cannot wait omg Reply

WHAT IS THE OTHER ANNOUCEMENT REGGIE Reply

i really want to get this game but alas i am a student and don't have the money to drop on this :( maybe by the time i graduate they'll have moved on to the next console and i can pick up an outdated nintendo switch and this game. Reply

Switch ain’t going nowhere anytime soon sis. Reply

fortunately for me, neither is my academic career, so maybe by the time i finally wrap this shit up in 10 years we'll have moved on to the nintendo mobius strip or whatever's next. Reply

all the people hyping this game really make me wanna play it 😭 where can i rent a switch console in the year of our lord 2017 Reply

Okay so like I’m telling you you need to move to Minnesota and you can use my switch my blue ray player



Anything I have is yours tbh Reply

i always wanted a sugar mama tbh Reply

Slightly ot but i'm still pissed that I was unable to play AC: Origins on PS4 because of the audio page at the start of the game I can't seem to get past through. Granted, I don't have wifi atm but this is wildly offensive. This happened twice and IDK if it's a glitch or whatever. 😢



Like, what kind of a game does this? Like, there's the option menu that ought be shown later, not in the first place. Unnecessary. Who came up with this? idiots Reply

DEATH STRANDINGGGG Reply

Kojima lost it. Next.



BUT OMG BAYONETTA. Praise Kamiya!



Now give me DMC. It's all I want but I am ready to be disappointed once more. Reply

the game is a masterpiece tbh. and also i can't describe how huge of a relief it is to still see a zelda game actually have voice acting and try to be cinematic and focus on actual character and story while still balancing excellent gameplay. Reply

I was so tempted to get Switch for myself after getting my sister an $85 GameStop gift card for her birthday. Saw they got Super Mario Kart 8 deluxe but I was so turned off from that game on WII U mainly because of the handbrake/drift that wasn't in it. I stopped playing the game with my coworkers anyways so I'm bitter lol. I miss old skool Super Mario Kart series tbh, hand braking was everything to me so fuck them lol Reply

