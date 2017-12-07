Murray Miller’s lawyers retract statement that Aurora Perrineau demanded money from Miller
'Girls' writer Murray Miller's lawyers retract claim that assault accuser demanded money https://t.co/sbDcv5ZTCK pic.twitter.com/PeveMdpPgi— Variety (@Variety) December 7, 2017
- ICYMI actress Aurora Perrineau came forward last month ago claiming that she had been raped by Girls writer Murray Miller when she was a teenager. Miller denied the accusations and released a statement through his lawyers that Perrineau had only gone to the police after demanding "substantial" monetary damages from Miller
- They finally corrected their statement with this one released today: In a previous statement to the media, we stated that Ms. Perrineau sought substantial monetary damages from our client Murray Miller. Neither Ms. Perrineau nor her attorney have ever made a demand for money. Our previous above statement was incorrect and the result of a good-faith misunderstanding.
@ Lena Dunham:
fuck these woman hating pseudo-feminist losers, hope they're ashamed but that would require some sense of self-awareness and consideration 4 those outside of their circles
Pretty sure that asshole andy samberg was tweeting support through lonely island twitter
Drag them to filth!
she had the audacity to like a tweet about how the "insane level of press" she got 4 her statement "undermined the movement" and "pit women against each other"
like excuse me cretin, u KNEW your disgusting statement would get press lmao that's why it's called a FUCKING PRESS RELEASE tf
I mean........
YOU INSINUATED A MINOR THAT WAS RAPED MADE IT UP BC YOU WERE EXTORTED FOR MONEY
Jorma, Jenni and the rest of them can go fuck themselves too. And will Lena be as vocal about getting this new revelation out there with the same effort she did defending Murray Miller? We already know the answer. She will probably pull a Trump -- "I have no idea who Murray Miller even is. He was a low-level volunteer."
🎶 Was it worth it? Would you do it again? Aren't you tired of always making amends? 🎶
Lena:
Fuck this guy and I hope the legal system gives him what he's got coming.