Murray Miller’s lawyers retract statement that Aurora Perrineau demanded money from Miller



  • ICYMI actress Aurora Perrineau came forward last month ago claiming that she had been raped by Girls writer Murray Miller when she was a teenager. Miller denied the accusations and released a statement through his lawyers that Perrineau had only gone to the police after demanding "substantial" monetary damages from Miller

  • They finally corrected their statement with this one released today: In a previous statement to the media, we stated that Ms. Perrineau sought substantial monetary damages from our client Murray Miller. Neither Ms. Perrineau nor her attorney have ever made a demand for money. Our previous above statement was incorrect and the result of a good-faith misunderstanding.

