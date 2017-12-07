Murray Miller’s lawyers retract statement that Aurora Perrineau demanded money from Miller

good-faith misunderstanding = out and out lie to defame a woc who was then dogpiled by lena dunham and her partner in writing heinous bullshit, jorma taccone and his worm looking wife whose name is irrelevant to my interests, and no doubt a shit load of other disgusting cretins that we haven't heard about who tried to shut aurora up to protect their "super sweet sooo nice great guy" RAPIST friend



fuck these woman hating pseudo-feminist losers, hope they're ashamed but that would require some sense of self-awareness and consideration 4 those outside of their circles



Pretty sure that asshole andy samberg was tweeting support through lonely island twitter

lena thinks she's the victim in all this

she had the audacity to like a tweet about how the "insane level of press" she got 4 her statement "undermined the movement" and "pit women against each other"

like excuse me cretin, u KNEW your disgusting statement would get press lmao that's why it's called a FUCKING PRESS RELEASE tf

"Pitting women against each other" while she calls a rape victim a liar as a means to defend her straight male friend

I mean........



she also liked a tweet about how right-wingers hated her so much. it's not right-wingers girl, it's literally everyone.

but didnt lena have proof that this was all just a scheme against her white friend? they were all using this money thing as the smoking gun

Lena would rather die than defend a black woman.

I'd reaaaaally love to see the "good faith" misunderstanding that led to them slandering her and then sitting on it for weeks.

sounds like somebody on that brill legal team finally googled her dad!

omg i just googled who her dad was. mercutio! that's one of my favorite performances ever

he's an actor but not some big hollywood megapower...

Must be nice to discredit a victim in the press and then turn around and call it a "good-faith misunderstanding." And we can be damn sure ol' potato head Dunham won't push that news out in the same way she pushed out defending Murray.

"good-faith misunderstanding"???????????????



YOU INSINUATED A MINOR THAT WAS RAPED MADE IT UP BC YOU WERE EXTORTED FOR MONEY Reply

Jorma, Jenni and the rest of them can go fuck themselves too. And will Lena be as vocal about getting this new revelation out there with the same effort she did defending Murray Miller? We already know the answer. She will probably pull a Trump -- "I have no idea who Murray Miller even is. He was a low-level volunteer."



🎶 Was it worth it? Would you do it again? Aren't you tired of always making amends? 🎶 Not that she had any credibility to begin with if you were paying attention, but using the remaining credibility she had left with the rest to defend her piece of shit friend only to get burned is perfect.Jorma, Jenni and the rest of them can go fuck themselves too. And will Lena be as vocal about getting this new revelation out there with the same effort she did defending Murray Miller? We already know the answer. She will probably pull a Trump -- "I have no idea who Murray Miller even is. He was a low-level volunteer."🎶 Was it worth it? Would you do it again? Aren't you tired of always making amends? 🎶

It was Andy too I believe but ontd will forget whenever his show is on

it was the Lonely Island twitter, which people assumed was Andy.

I'm going to be disappointed that Andy isn't more like Jake Peralta.

i don't think there's any other celeb that social media hates more than lena rn. even if she tries some bullshit redemption tour I don't see the general public buying it

social media hatred doesn't mean shit unless it spills out into the consciousness of the general public and the circles lena runs in. for one, SM attention span is short AF and the unfortunate truth is that lena won't see any real repercussion for this unless it demonstrably hurts her business(es). we'll see what happens but i'm not holding my breath.

i mean yes, but not many people watched girls to begin with. Lena's key demographic is white women in their 20's. and they all fucking hate her lol.

She has been hated for years and has always eventually been given a pass because of her shirty show.

Can't wait to hear Lena Dunham's much-needed hot take on this. 🙄



Fuck this guy and I hope the legal system gives him what he's got coming.

