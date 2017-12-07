Hilary Duff says "Third Time's The Charm" with Matthew Koma
Video: The hosts of @TheTalkCBS discuss @selenagomez dating @JustinBieber again and whether they've ever reunited with a former love. Guest co-host @HilaryDuff confesses, "I'm doing it right now", about reuniting with boyfriend @MatthewKoma. pic.twitter.com/FQXe1D82Gk— Hilary Duff News (@HilaryNews) December 6, 2017
- If you have history in the past with someone, and you love them you try a first time and second time, the third time as long as there isn't too much damage done, it can always work out again.
Photos of guest co-host @HilaryDuff with @sherylunderwood, @MrsSOsbourne, @TheRealEve and @JulieChen from today's episode of @TheTalkCBS. @CBSDaytime #EverybodyTalks pic.twitter.com/TTGc5IT5BG— Hilary Duff News (@HilaryNews) December 6, 2017
📸 @HilaryDuff on Instagram Story with @MatthewKoma: How excited are you for your content? You live for good content. pic.twitter.com/OIxncL2sS2— Hilary Duff News (@HilaryNews) December 5, 2017
December 5th Candids: @HilaryDuff and @MatthewKoma leaving the @CBS Studios in Studio City, California pic.twitter.com/epgCMQI1yJ— Hilary Duff News (@HilaryNews) December 6, 2017
Thoughts? Have you ever rekindled with an old romance or are you one and done?
maybe he can write some hits for her next album tho
I used to think that me and my ex would end up back together but not any longer. I think we are good together but not end game. He actually came over today to my apt to hang and we jacked off together and did some other stuff. Right before he left, he said "ugh now it's time to go back to the real world". Which made me think that he just sees us as something that is good but not the real thing. It kinda sucks but our "moment" to make our relationship real and last was lost back when we broke up originally.