Hilary Duff says "Third Time's The Charm" with Matthew Koma

hes written a few hit songs you've probably heard sung by others Reply

Used to date Carly Rare back in the day, and he helped produced Arms Around A Memory off of BIBO for Hilary



he also wrote the song Taylor stole from! Reply

this absolute fucking bop Reply

yeah 3 times is not how long it should take srry

maybe he can write some hits for her next album tho Reply

I don't even remember the first two times they were together. Reply

same lol Reply

lol same Reply

same x3 Reply

same [4] Reply

same x5 Reply

I kinda liked her with her trainer guy Reply

i guess it would depend on why we broke up. distance? yeah, i'd try again if we moved closer or that situation changed. he was a dick? nah son Reply

I always thought she was going to end up back with her ex husband Reply

i get giving someone a second chance if things don't work out the first time/the timing wasn't right, but thats it. Reply

x marks the spot where we fell apart Reply

I hope they are teaming up to sue Taylor for Thieve In. Thieve Out '17!! Reply

I have a friend that is studying in the South rn and she says that everyone around her is married or has a long term relationship but they are all dysfunctional af. I think it should just be a quality relationship, period. There is no point in being with someone because you don't know the meaning of being single, or are trying to marry every person you date so you go in full speed, no fucks given. Reply

is your friend planning to pause her studies during the War Of Northern Aggression ?



Edited at 2017-12-08 03:04 am (UTC)

Bahahahaha Reply

I wish her well but if it didn't work out the first two times, it's not likely to work out the thrid. Reply

I'm a Cancer so who am I to judge Reply

don't give aaron any hope hilary!!! Reply

also, can hilary help selena gomez Reply

Thoughts? Have you ever rekindled with an old romance or are you one and done?



I used to think that me and my ex would end up back together but not any longer. I think we are good together but not end game. He actually came over today to my apt to hang and we jacked off together and did some other stuff. Right before he left, he said "ugh now it's time to go back to the real world". Which made me think that he just sees us as something that is good but not the real thing. It kinda sucks but our "moment" to make our relationship real and last was lost back when we broke up originally. Reply

