Menendez Murders: Erik Tells All tonight on A&E

I always wonder if they'd be treated differently if this happened now. I think people had incorrect ideas of who abusers could and could not be.
I mean the prosecutors in this case used the abuse against them, basically saying men/boys can't be abused, and the judge wasn't much help either, basically silencing them completely in the second trial.
also their father took EVERYTHING from these men with his abuse, it’s pretty understandable from a psychological standpoint that they’d want to take everything from him, including his life and money
Tbh I feel really bad for them. They were victims and did what they thought meant justice for them. It’s a sad situation.
I know that it's all about ratings and low cost, and regurgitating a story that was already properly covered 10 years ago by Bill Kurtis on American Justice and pretending it's new content (complete with flashy advertising that piggybacks off the success of actually interesting/original stuff like the Jinx, Serial or Making a Murderer) is cheap/easy as hell... but it still makes me mad!
That being said, her story is actually much more interesting than the other stuff, based on her being around to tell it herself / her transition into advocacy work
And TBH, there just hasn't really been a good crime case in a very long time (not that I agree about certain cases being sensationalized the way we make them). If it was up to me, there wouldn't be cameras in the court room at all unless the defendant or the victim was a celebrity. At the same time, I'm trash and I enjoy watching/reading about this stuff.
Oh god, I hate all that IS SCOTT PETERSON innocent bullshit that’s come out this year…no
does the general public consider them real murderers or do they side w/ the fact they were protecting themselves?
And this was right before OJ too, so when OJ was acquitted, people just wanted to see somebody get convicted, and unfortunately it was them.
I mean I know this case since I was 8 years old and pretty much there were a lot of inconsistency in their story and they were pretty awful even with their mother...I know they killed her for rage only but come on they wanted the money a do nothing and ofc killing both of them was the best way to do it...beside the murder was sooooo sloppy
I will watch this
I liked the interview on Dateline with the prosecutor. She hated Leslie lol
Yeah I liked that she showed how fucking nuts she is. She even kept the picture of Kitty with her eye out bulging out of the socket. Who the fuck does that lol
Also I had no idea one of them was wearing a hairpiece.