Menendez Murders: Erik Tells All tonight on A&E







Erik Menendez opens up about the 1989 murders of his wealthy parents he committed with older brother Lyle. Speaking up from prison for the first time in over a decade, he talks about the events leading up to the murders, the motives behind them, and what was going through his mind during the trials.

The show airs Thursday at 10/9c on A&E.

