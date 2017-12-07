Menendez Murders: Erik Tells All tonight on A&E

I always wonder if they'd be treated differently if this happened now. I think people had incorrect ideas of who abusers could and could not be. Reply

I agree. Especially with all the stuff coming out of Hollywood now and male victims coming forward more now, people have a better understanding of this.

I mean the prosecutors in this case used the abuse against them, basically saying men/boys can't be abused, and the judge wasn't much help either, basically silencing them completely in the second trial.

The "perfect victim" narrative still exists though. The best way to cast doubt on a victim's story is to say they are doing it for money (see the woman who accused the Girls writer). The public opinion is "their motive was their parents' money, so this abuse story is bs", without acknowledging that both of those things could be true. It's perfectly plausible that they would feel like their father owed them their inheritance after suffering abuse, and the threat of being cut out would be a trigger. But that sort of nuance isn't there - they have to be either callous murderers or perfect avenging angels.

Reply

also their father took EVERYTHING from these men with his abuse, it’s pretty understandable from a psychological standpoint that they’d want to take everything from him, including his life and money Reply

Tbh I feel really bad for them. They were victims and did what they thought meant justice for them. It's a sad situation.

holy fuck, Hollywood needs to get a new set of crime stories to exploit. They are really over-doing stories that were already overdone in the era when they happened. If it's not Menendez, it's Jon Benet, Laci Peterson or Casey Anthony. Next the lazy ass networks will move on to Chandra Levy, Jodi Arias or Elizabeth Smart....



I know that it's all about ratings and low cost, and regurgitating a story that was already properly covered 10 years ago by Bill Kurtis on American Justice and pretending it's new content (complete with flashy advertising that piggybacks off the success of actually interesting/original stuff like the Jinx, Serial or Making a Murderer) is cheap/easy as hell... but it still makes me mad!

Funny you mention Chandra, Jodi and Elizabeth bc they each have been the subject of recent movies and dateline type of stories that promise to reveal new details and insight

they'd been advertising an elizabeth smart special on a&e for a while, idk if it aired yet Reply

oh ffs! Just watch her Diane Sawyer interview from whenever her book came out... story is covered start to finish...



That being said, her story is actually much more interesting than the other stuff, based on her being around to tell it herself / her transition into advocacy work Reply

I mean it's not just Hollywood, it's the people themselves in those cases that are involved as well, who want to get their story out there, not necessarily to "free themselves", just to tell their side of the story and use their voice for something good.



And TBH, there just hasn't really been a good crime case in a very long time (not that I agree about certain cases being sensationalized the way we make them). If it was up to me, there wouldn't be cameras in the court room at all unless the defendant or the victim was a celebrity. At the same time, I'm trash and I enjoy watching/reading about this stuff. Reply

For real we been hearing about them, Martha Moxley, Susan Smith, Betty Broderick, OJ, Andrea Yates, Dana Yule, the billionaire boys since American justice and Dominick Dunne



Oh god, I hate all that IS SCOTT PETERSON innocent bullshit that’s come out this year…no



Edited at 2017-12-08 03:44 am (UTC)

o wow i've never heard of this



does the general public consider them real murderers or do they side w/ the fact they were protecting themselves?

i was always under the impression that people didn't buy their story and although i'm not super familiar with it, from the random true crime shows i've seen on it, i thought they murdered their parents for the money Reply

that was the prosecutor's case and yes, they made some poor choices after the murders but that's just one aspect of their story. if you look into it more you'll see their parents especially their father was a real fuckwad who treated them like shit. Reply

if they didn't have money, people would have no problem believing them and the case wouldn't have been as sensationalized as it was. Reply

most people believe they did it for the money, that was what the media told them during the time. The media laughed at the sexual abuse claims, calling them liars, making fun of them, etc.

And this was right before OJ too, so when OJ was acquitted, people just wanted to see somebody get convicted, and unfortunately it was them. Reply

I do believe that the father was abusive I still don't know about sexual abuse...I still think they did it for the money specially Lyle, Erik was just there to help Lyle.



I mean I know this case since I was 8 years old and pretty much there were a lot of inconsistency in their story and they were pretty awful even with their mother...I know they killed her for rage only but come on they wanted the money a do nothing and ofc killing both of them was the best way to do it...beside the murder was sooooo sloppy Reply

As someone who's old enough to fully remember both the murder and the trial, the general consensus at the time (at least from what I remember) was that the abuse nonsense was a crock of shit and these were two narcissistic sociopaths who weren't willing to wait for their parents to die naturally to cash in on their inheritance. I think a lot of people thought (and still think) they're right where they belong. Reply

Erik Menendez wrote a screenplay with his best friend that described kids murdering their parents for money... 2 years before he colluded to murder his parents. Their father was a horrible person by all accounts and he verbally terrorized his wife and children but I think the abuse wasn't their sole motivation. Reply

I believe most people thought they were lying then and now Reply

Maybe the father deserved the killing but not the mother...I still don't believe in them.



I will watch this

the mother abused Lyle too, and she knew about all the abuse and turned a blind eye. Reply

I know she knew but i still think she didn't deserved it...they were grown up people they could have gone away from everything. I watched the trials even if I was 10 years old and I'm not even american but cable helps and this was all over the world news specially the trial Reply

Omg yes thank you for posting this

In a slightly off topic note, there is something so disgustingly cynical about the thread of "Well maybe Scott Peterson didn't do it" in all of these Laci Peterson specials airing of late. It has nothing to do with people genuinely thinking he's innocent and totally about them wanting camera time and a book deal. Reply

Right? That robbery bs and the fact that the cops told everyone his alibi is sf lame Reply

I only got through six episodes of the Law & Order: True Crime on this. Man, that show was disappointing compared to People vs. OJ. Which is a shame because based on the comments in this post it seems like there's a lot more debate about the details surrounding the case/the issues? Reply

the L&O show could've been better done, but I liked it. It really opened my eyes about this whole case. Before the show, I didn't know much about them/this case. Reply

I like this Leslie Reply

You should read Dominick Dunne's reporting on this - he and Leslie fucking hated each other. Reply

I got the impression no one really liked Leslie during that whole case. Reply

Dominick Dunne was a liar and a social climber, so the fact that he hated her speaks well of her character tbh Reply

look up the power privilege and justice ep on youtube he’s like I’d rather walk through fire than be cross examinated by her! lol Reply

I don't quite understand why they plead innocent to this though if they confessed? Shouldn't a confession give them a plea? Isn't that how it usually works? I know everyone wanted a conviction (the death penalty no less), but how can they do that if they confessed? Reply

You can confess to the police and still plead not guilty in court. One does not preclude the other. Reply

That therapist should honestly be in prison, breaking doctor/patient privilege like that. Reply

Was he ever disbarred?

I don't think so. Reply

Was the psychiatrist also a lawyer? I thought psychiatrists could only lose their license to practice whereas only lawyers get disbarred? Reply

Wym? Therapists are supposed to contact the authorities if something involving harm to others is revealed to them? Reply

I miss Court TV Reply

I liked the interview on Dateline with the prosecutor. She hated Leslie lol

Pam Bozanich is the worst. She admitted to keeping pictures of the murder scene in her house as a "reminder" for her. She's weird af. Reply

she told a joke about killing Leslie with two bullets to make sure she was dead…nagl Reply

Yeah I liked that she showed how fucking nuts she is. She even kept the picture of Kitty with her eye out bulging out of the socket. Who the fuck does that lol Reply

I need to read more into this but a podcast I listened to said like a little after their parents died they were spending millions and buying shit which made them look hella suspicious? The way it was laid out their story was not something I bought as being legit and their smugness during the trial was really creepy to me.



Also I had no idea one of them was wearing a hairpiece.

It wasn't actually "millions" like people were saying, but it was quite a bit. Lyle spent WAY more than Erik did though. Reply

