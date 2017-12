What in the hell has gotten into Bruce? I hope he snaps out of his teenage angst in the spring season. I'm excited to see where Nygma will fit in as villain when Joker and Penguin start working together. Reply

Cameron from shameless is the joker??

So glad I gave up on this show like season 2 Reply

He’s actually great here. Reply

Watching the show on Netflix and have made it up to Season 2. It is so bad but I love the aesthetic and that dude who plays the Penguin.



Plus I am still pissed they haven't given in to the power couple that is Penguin and Nygma. Reply

you will not be happy about S3 then Reply

OH YOU BASTARD Reply

the power couple that is Penguin and Nygma.



i mean, it comes close to that in s3... Reply

This season has been so light on the BatCat. smh.



At least the comics and the Telltale game are giving me the BatCat I need/deserve. Reply

i think i will watch this over exam season, looks mildly interesting Reply

Yeah, I watch it when I'm working at home. It's such trash but I love it. Reply

Sofia is THAT bitch and no one can tell me otherwise. Reply

As soon as I saw her in the wheelchair I knew they were going to pull a Dark Victory reference. Reply

Wait, Ivy got recast AGAIN?!? Reply

eh, so they recast ivy to be even older but still wanna push ivy/bruce? wtf... Reply

Isn't the actor who plays Bruce like.. sixteen.. though? Reply

