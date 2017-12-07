December 7th, 2017, 10:13 pm kimmy_kun Supernatural 13x10 promo Source Tagged: supernatural (cw), television - cw, television promo / stills Post to Facebook Tweet this Send by e-mail Share 88 comments Add comment
It's gonna be worse than Primeval.
Like you know Dean had to deal with some shit growing up, that he's never told Sam about.
Can we not have another episode where it looks like a monster/ghost/demon but it's actually a pedophile. Or cannibals?
Noone curr about Jack.
Edited at 2017-12-08 11:03 am (UTC)