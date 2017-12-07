so.... theyve landed in jurassic park? Reply

I think so. I didn't see that one coming at all - Supernatural doing dinosaurs. It's not mythology-related whatsoever. I wonder if they'll go to another planet or something next, Death did kind of imply there were other planets with life. Reply

I love alternate universes so I can’t wait to see this dinosaur one (lol I hope it’s dinosaurs) and whatever other worlds jack saw Reply

I'm hoping that they do a lot more with all of the other universes, because honestly it's the most exciting plot element that the show has introduced in years (and this coming from a die-hard fan). Reply

Hooray for dark timelines!!! Reply

Dinosaurs with a Supernatural budget?



It's gonna be worse than Primeval. Reply

It won't happen, but I really hope it turns into an actually terrifying Mist like scenario, where the monsters are everywhere, scary and can't be killed with one handy gunshot. Reply

