She looks different somehow. Reply

Thread

Link

like a refreshed real housewife? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Yeah, i think that might be it Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

yes that is exactly it Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

She looks like LeAnn Rimes suddenly. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

This makes me sad. She was so adorable. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Ugh I can't watch this, just seeing her cute little face in the thumbnail Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Dina could pass for her sister and that’s not really a compliment. Reply

Thread

Link

mte Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

ugh, she looks older than Dina in some of these photos



and i remember hoping she wouldn't turn into Tara Reid, but she literally fell into that same trap Reply

Thread

Link

I can't believe Dina looks better than Lindsay. It's so sad. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Her skin really ages her. Use sunscreen everyone! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

She looks and sounds good. I’m glad moving had helped her. She was fucked living in the US, lbr. Reply

Thread

Link

Weird seeing posts about her lately. She was an escort for Russian guy in London. Now she’s an escort living in Dubai and dating some over-beefy Asian billionaire. Pretty sure where she lives isn’t the problem. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I mean we’re just hoping for the best SHE can do at this point. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lol for real, since when does her sad messy life have anything to do with the US? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Dina looks good Reply

Thread

Link

whomst else but this slavic/mediterranean queen? 🤩🤩😍😁 Reply

Thread

Link

Dina looks much better than I expected. Lindsay is almost there. Reply

Thread

Link

Lol

Savage Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

is life really good if you have to attend the dailymail christmas party tho Reply

Thread

Link

Is it a beautiful life, though?



Reply

Thread

Link

I still enjoy her 2 albums tbh Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

she really should've stuck to singing tbh. her songs were good and had decent lyrics Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Whenever I see Dina, I always chuckle because I remember how she didn't know how to use twitter and thought someone was cutting her tweets off. Back then I would post stuff on twitter hoping c list celebrities would reply but the only response I got was when Sister Patterson (New Yorks mom) cussed me out. Reply

Thread

Link

Why did she cuss you out?? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link





I don't remember what I said. My account is deleted and this was at least back in 2009. I only have a screenshot of her responses. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Lmao wasn't that a fake twitter from an ONTDer (mattchew) Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

I saw the letters "L" and "D" as initials and I immediately got fired up to be angry abt Lena Dunham lmao, I'm disappointed. I needed the outlet.



Her face looks/sounds kind of painful while she's talking but I really do hope things are going better for her and she finds happiness. Reply

Thread

Link

the blonde is nagl Reply

Thread

Link