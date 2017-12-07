Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom trailer
Watch the @JurassicWorld #FallenKingdom trailer now! Life finds a way June 22. pic.twitter.com/UDU0MFIsIb— Jurassic World (@JurassicWorld) December 8, 2017
Source
Guh, I can't wait for this!
Edited at 2017-12-08 06:54 am (UTC)
Edited at 2017-12-08 01:52 am (UTC)
i could do with pratt's character getting eaten tho
i'm not here for a five min cameo
I'm still mad at the gratuitous death of the assistant in the previous movie.
Also is it just me or does Bryce's face look different?
It looks terrible and yet I’m still going to see it.
That is a dumb af reason to go back to the island. The military has to be behind it.
And Is2g if they kill the Queen we're done professionally.
I'll still see it, the first one was fun.