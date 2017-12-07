SCREAMING FOR MULTIPLE REASONS. Here for Ian and "Life finds a way". How are they supposed to save them all from a volcano, though?



Guh, I can't wait for this! Reply

It sure is. Reply

The plot seems stupid as fuck but the Effects look way better than the first Reply

because the director went old school and alot of the dinos are puppets like the first movie. Reply

how tho? that trailer was a big ole CGI mess.



Edited at 2017-12-08 06:54 am (UTC) Reply

Yes to all Jurassic Park movies, I don't care how bad. Suspension of disbelief engage!



Edited at 2017-12-08 01:52 am (UTC) Reply

mte Reply

mte i'm trash



i could do with pratt's character getting eaten tho Reply

I'm super excited idc. Reply

mte Reply

lmfao same Reply

All these motherfucking flip flops on this com lol Reply

lmao THIS. It looks ridiculous and I am excited. Reply

Mte, I’ll always love this franchise lol. Reply

This sounds terrible. But I'm sucked in by Jeff so my lazy ass will go see it Reply

do we know how big his role is

i'm not here for a five min cameo Reply

His ass ain't going back to that island Reply

This looks so silly I can't wait to watch it.



I'm still mad at the gratuitous death of the assistant in the previous movie.



Also is it just me or does Bryce's face look different? Reply

It does. She had to gain 30 pounds for Black Mirror last year & had a hard time losing it. But Jurassic World started filming in July of this year. Maybe she's pregnant again, hence the fuller face & cleavage + long sleeves. Even in her recent Ellen interview she's super covered up. Reply

Oooh that explains it. Thank you! Reply

She gained for Black Mirror? I figured she was postpartum or something so it worked out. Reply

Love the music Reply

Needs more Ian!



It looks terrible and yet I’m still going to see it. Reply

I 100% agree. If it's only a cameo I'm not bothering. I'll watched his scenes only. Although I adored how they used the iconic "Life finds away". Reply

I'm here for it. Reply

Oh look. The beginning copied Kong's trailer lol



That is a dumb af reason to go back to the island. The military has to be behind it.



And Is2g if they kill the Queen we're done professionally. Reply

I was so excited when I saw they were using animatronics again in the behind the scenes vids. Reply

I'll see it just for Ian. Reply

Just got surprised by it live bc I'm watching football. I feel like the trailer went on forever and showed everything and nothing at once. idk



I'll still see it, the first one was fun. Reply

Loved it! Surprised all the CGI is well done and finished considering the movie finished filming two months ago...and it's still almost 6 months away till release...strange...I guess it now takes less time than before, technology is getting better. Reply

They used a lot of animatronics this time Reply

This mess. lol Poor Blue and Rexy. I dont want to see the dinosaurs get hurt. Reply

Literally having tears in my eyes when Bryce is in the ball that falls into the ocean and all the other dinosaurs are falling into and like do they know how to swim? Probably not. How are they gonna all get to safety? Probably not. Like kill all the people you want but don’t hurt the Dinos!! Reply

