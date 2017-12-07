Dragula Episode 6: Gothic Wedding
This week on Dragula, the ghouls were challenged to imagine their dream wedding, and come out as emo/gothic brides. As part of the challenge, they performed a lipsync to Gutter Glitter by The Switchblade Sympony, and they also had to incorporate a fan from one of the show's sponsors. Two of the five were safe, and three were up for elimination.
Abhora finally got her long-deserved win but with a twist: Drac disagreed about her performance, so she was also put in the bottom and had to compete in the extermination challenge. Thankfully, she made it through.
Safe were Biqtch Puddin' and Victoria Black (for some reason).
Disasterina went home!! :( She wasn't listening to the judges' critiques and didn't have a good attitude in the extermination challenge.
i loved this ep, mostly for Abhorra. i really want her to win, but i have a feeling it's going to be Biqtch.
source
tell me your top 3 and projected winner, folks!!
I'm still rooting for Abhora, even if she's a mess.
Disasterina IRL is a hoot to me. He and his wife are just dark hipsters.
i'm so annoyed at the dragula sub reddit bc everyone wants biqtch to win, and while i like her i don't think she's all that. like for example here, the only thing i thought was cool about her look was the powder when she first came out of the body bag.
victoria is so beautiful and i love her to death but she cannot perform lmfao i've accepted she's not going to win even though i've been rooting for her since day 1. her look was good though
this episode finally made me warm up to disasterina and it's the episode where she's eliminated lol
that montage of everyone being pissed off at abhora's win had me howling lmfao i do wonder what cunty things abhora says to get someone as calm as victoria to go off on her and dislike her like that
i also don't think abhora's really a huge bitch at all, i think she's just going through it and james keeps egging the others on/stirring the pot. she also just has a weird presence in general, she seriously always talks in that weird, affected way and i think it's getting read wrong.
agree re: abhora it's funny how james keeps saying abhora is negative but she's the one who keeps harping on the negativity. idk how much of that is for camera time but it's nagl. i honestly just think abhora was going THROUGH IT and it affected how she acted during the show. i mean she literally opened up about how toxic her relationship with her boyfriend was and going through a break up like that while you're in a competition must be extremely difficult
Leave Abhora the hell alone. James really is a piece of work.
Bitch Puddin turned me into a fan, LOVE everything about her.
Also, glad Erika isn't here this episode, it was really hard picking the worst, they were all great!
after season 9 i've lost a lot of interest in drag race lol
also, i remember watching the band challenge in ep3 and then coincidentally coming across a clip of Ru's band challenge from season 8 and the difference is just laughable. things like that and the Kardashian musical are just so far away from what i want to see in drag right now.
James is very dislikable...
i enjoy victoria but girl is pretty boring...
and abhora...mm i guess.
team no one