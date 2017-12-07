Dragula Episode 6: Gothic Wedding



This week on Dragula, the ghouls were challenged to imagine their dream wedding, and come out as emo/gothic brides. As part of the challenge, they performed a lipsync to Gutter Glitter by The Switchblade Sympony, and they also had to incorporate a fan from one of the show's sponsors. Two of the five were safe, and three were up for elimination.




Abhora finally got her long-deserved win but with a twist: Drac disagreed about her performance, so she was also put in the bottom and had to compete in the extermination challenge. Thankfully, she made it through.

Safe were Biqtch Puddin' and Victoria Black (for some reason).




Disasterina went home!! :( She wasn't listening to the judges' critiques and didn't have a good attitude in the extermination challenge.



i loved this ep, mostly for Abhorra. i really want her to win, but i have a feeling it's going to be Biqtch.



