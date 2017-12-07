Dragula Episode 6: Gothic Wedding

also sorry for missing last week's post, i didn't have time ;0

I loooooved Victoria's costume.



Noooo Disasterina was my fave.



I really liked Disasterina's look so IDGI. TBH I don't get a lot of the judging this season. Victoria has been destroying the runway constantly and Biqth and James somehow have more wins? Questionable stuff. Reply

Is it me or is it really hard to tell when someone is failing during the floor show because they edit it in a way where nobody really looks all THAT awful? Like I want to know exactly what the judges are seeing because they are clearly seeing things in a more unfiltered manner than us. Reply

i mean they show her falling a couple times, i think they just happened to not get it at a good angle. in general though i hated their edited of the floor show this week lol Reply

idfc i LOVE abhora and i hope she wins it all. her look was the best here she literally looks like a creepy goth bitch!!!

i'm so annoyed at the dragula sub reddit bc everyone wants biqtch to win, and while i like her i don't think she's all that. like for example here, the only thing i thought was cool about her look was the powder when she first came out of the body bag.

victoria is so beautiful and i love her to death but she cannot perform lmfao i've accepted she's not going to win even though i've been rooting for her since day 1. her look was good though

this episode finally made me warm up to disasterina and it's the episode where she's eliminated lol

that montage of everyone being pissed off at abhora's win had me howling lmfao i do wonder what cunty things abhora says to get someone as calm as victoria to go off on her and dislike her like that



biqtch's look was boring and only gothic with context. also, idk, she doesn't have a lot of personality, i just don't really see her as ~the world's next supermonster. that said i did really enjoy her in PMS and the slasher challenge.



i also don't think abhora's really a huge bitch at all, i think she's just going through it and james keeps egging the others on/stirring the pot. she also just has a weird presence in general, she seriously always talks in that weird, affected way and i think it's getting read wrong. Reply

i loved biqtch in the sci-fi/alien challenge, she's good at camp but idk i just don't see her as a winner. if they go from vander to biqtch then....lol what a downgrade



agree re: abhora it's funny how james keeps saying abhora is negative but she's the one who keeps harping on the negativity. idk how much of that is for camera time but it's nagl. i honestly just think abhora was going THROUGH IT and it affected how she acted during the show. i mean she literally opened up about how toxic her relationship with her boyfriend was and going through a break up like that while you're in a competition must be extremely difficult Reply

james is the literal worst lol, i don't know how she keeps avoiding all the heat from her shit-stirring. i think they were right to call abhora out on her negative attitude but james brought it to another level. Reply

the cast this season with the exception of like kendra (and monikkie but shes gross) are too chill to call her out. she wouldn't have lasted at all with her attitude if she were in season 1 lol Reply

i hope james gets her comeuppance. if she wins i will riot. Reply

Biqtch is my favorite and I’m glad Abhora has humbled herself lol. I really liked her but she became too bitchy and sour for me. Her look was my fav this episode. Her paint is so fun. 🖤 Reply

James Majesty's shit stirring on the show makes Shangela on season 3 of Untucked look calm and restrained in comparison. Reply

Leave Abhora the hell alone. James really is a piece of work. Reply

Abhora was especially insufferable this episode, but she's talented.



Bitch Puddin turned me into a fan, LOVE everything about her.



Also, glad Erika isn't here this episode, it was really hard picking the worst, they were all great! Reply

I love Drag Race but in a lot of ways prefer Dragula to it if only because there is such a solid emphasis put on the artistry of drag and the show doesn't seem to be as interested in setting people up to fail. People falter or rise because of their own issues and that's more interesting and captivating to watch. Plus the queens on this aren't trying to come up with catchphrases every five seconds to put on a shirt. Reply

ia completely

after season 9 i've lost a lot of interest in drag race lol Reply

It's funny how things work because Drag Race initially was like the edgy alternative to the drag pageant system but then slowly morphed into like its own brand with its own tropes and mythology and now has become so mainstream that you need something to be the counter of it now and that's where Dragula comes in. Reply

this is my big problem with drag race. Ru wants a girl who can do it all and i respect that, but i feel like some of the focus is taken off the actual art of drag in the process. like, girls don't lipsync unless they're in the bottom, and they never have a chance to actually create and conceptualize an entire lipsync like they've gotten to do twice now in this season on Dragula. drag is way more than just dancing for 4 minutes to a pop song, it's concepts and props and storytelling and so much of that is missing from drag race. i'd love to see a challenge where they each have to mix their own lipsyncs to tell a specific story or something. i know it's difficult with copyright but maybe they could work something out.



also, i remember watching the band challenge in ep3 and then coincidentally coming across a clip of Ru's band challenge from season 8 and the difference is just laughable. things like that and the Kardashian musical are just so far away from what i want to see in drag right now. Reply

