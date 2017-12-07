Bryan Singer Sued For Alleged 2003 Sexual Assault Of Teen

Bryan Singer is going to come down with an illness again and the only cure is in a country that doesn't have an extradition treaty with the US. Reply

He’s going to have another baby to change the narrative. Reply

I feel so bad for his kid. Reply

can someone please tell me how to get these russian ads off of ontd i have adblock+ but it ain't fucking WORKING and i feel like putin is behind it Reply

use ublock origin Reply

yaaaas thank you, i knew asking in this soon-to-be-insane post would get a response ha Reply

seconding ublock origin Reply

Bless you for asking girl, the Ford banner ones in Russian at the bottom of the page were killing me. I also kept clicking on the ones at the bottom of the page by accident because they never show up until I hover over the previous ten posts link. Reply

Blessings to you and those who answered you Reply

ive been kicked to the weird blue version of ONTD a few days back and I dont know how to fix it either Reply

I use 1Blocker on iPhone and iPad! Reply

GET HIM Reply

We all knew something like this was coming. Reply

lmao I quote this REGULARLY and legit nobody ever gets it Reply

I am cringing Reply

imagine accepting an award in that dress



my nipples hurt Reply

annie and eddie's speeches are a match made in cringe hell Reply

Almost 5 years after, i feel like she got too much hate for wanting to win an Oscar. She was so extra with the gown drama with Amanda but she didnt deserve the hate she got.



Also, I think im one of the very few who liked her Oscar gown. The shade of pink suits her skin perfectly and I love the necklace she paired it with. The breast part doesnt bother me - i think that's actually part of the design. Lol it was a typical weird Prada gown. Reply

i like the dress too Reply

I agree, all that criticism was over the top. I love Anne but she's one of ONTD's "bitch eating crackers" actors so she hardly has to do anything to get users complaining about her. Reply

yep on all accounts. tbh she gets too much hate for absolutely everything? she has a little bit of a strong personality but that's fine? people were always so hard on her Reply

lmaooo i still remember this moment Reply

fucking finally. ready to see him roast



Edited at 2017-12-08 01:47 am (UTC)

he's going to be polanski 2.0, i can feel it Reply

I hope someone will actually end up in jail in the sequel. Reply

so someone was speculating that singer's awful thanksgiving weekend came around the time someone accused singer of sexual assault on twitter. and now we see this.... Reply

17? the court will call you by your name bitch



Edited at 2017-12-08 01:48 am (UTC)

omg Reply

is this the Call Me By Your Name prequel they were talking about? oop Reply

Well aren’t you a Georgia peach. Reply

byeeeee Reply

bloop Reply

lmaooooooo Reply

Armie Hammer is the first defense witness. Reply

LMFAO Reply

omg Reply

LOL Reply

lmao Reply

I lol'ed Reply

i screeched Reply

lmfaooo Reply

LMAO Reply

Omg lol Reply

lol, jokes for days Reply

holy shit Reply

nnnnnnnn sis!!!! Reply

And we all saw it coming Reply

Pls let this be the nail in the coffin of Singer's career. I'm glad that this victim felt like he could speak out against this asshole.



Singer has probably been sweating bullets since Spacey's downfall. Chickens are coming home to roost, Bryan! Reply

Lol I knew something was coming. Reply

oh shit Reply

God, his face looks melted. Reply

Right? Is that what he's always looked like or has he had a bunch of work done? Reply

