Bryan Singer Sued For Alleged 2003 Sexual Assault Of Teen
Bryan Singer Sued for Allegedly Sexually Assaulting 17-Year-Old Boy, Singer Denies Allegations https://t.co/cmyFalK65S— TMZ (@TMZ) December 8, 2017
- Bryan Singer, known best as the director of the X-Men films, is being sued for allegedly forcing a 17-year-old boy to perform oral sex on him and then raping him
- According to the lawsuit, Singer was on a yacht in Washington State around 2003 at a party populated by young gay males. Singer then invited the 17 year old teen to a secluded back room and allegedly assaulted him. The yacht was owned by Leslie Waters who is known for hosting parties for young gay males in the Seattle area.
- Afterwards, he told the boy, Cesar Sanchez-Guzman, that he could help him get into acting as long as Cesar never said anything about the incident
-Singer made headlines earlier this week after he was fired from directing the Queen biopic after on-set chaos
Singer's Rep's Statement:
"The lawsuit was filed by the same lawyer who represented Michael Egan. Those claims were dismissed by Egan himself, and he later went to Federal prison for lying in a fraud case."
Source 1 2
Singer has probably been sweating bullets since Spacey's downfall. Chickens are coming home to roost, Bryan!