The Campaign to get Taylor Swift to Denounce Trump
One of the world’s biggest pop stars doesn’t want to talk about politics. Is that OK?https://t.co/kxogqEaxxb via @politicomag pic.twitter.com/NZfofHkhdY— POLITICO (@politico) December 8, 2017
Taylord Swift has been pretty consistent on being apolitical.
Swift is an anomaly in an industry which most of her peers are eager to distance themselves from Trump, and thus many see her refusal to condemn him as a tacit approval. Even country stars Brad Paisley and Carrie Underwood mocked Trump at the CMAs.
"Whether pop stars like it or not, these days all culture has become politicized,” says Shaun Cullen, who teaches about contemporary culture and popular music at Middle Tennessee State University.
-Once praised Michelle Obama and supported gay rights and feminism, but only in recent years, once the cultural tide had firmly shifted.
-Article brings up her lawyer's threats against popblogs for pointing out the alt-right's praise of their aryan princess.
Source
Edited at 2017-12-08 01:32 am (UTC)
Edited at 2017-12-08 01:49 am (UTC)
but I agree her parents are probably part of why she refuses to denounce him, even though it's an absurd reason considering she is 29 and highly successful. however, the main reason is the fact she doesn't give a fuck about anything that doesn't directly relates to her.
wow politico, you got no material? brb sending you some proper shit to talk about! =.=
she is a multi-millionaire 29 year old woman with a successful career. "not upsetting her parents" is literally the worst excuse ever.
I don't really look to celebrities for my politics but the Trump admin is very clearly dangerous and it's weird not to speak out imo. I always feel like I have to online and with friends and family bc if I didn't vent and get it out I'd be even worse off.
Edited at 2017-12-08 02:50 am (UTC)
then again, at this point, who cares? if not denouncing trump is unforgivable to you, just stop idolizing/admiring/giving money to her, accept the fact she is trash and move on.
and wow well she just ended all political tension with this like