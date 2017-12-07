Taylucifer

The Campaign to get Taylor Swift to Denounce Trump




Taylord Swift has been pretty consistent on being apolitical.

Swift is an anomaly in an industry which most of her peers are eager to distance themselves from Trump, and thus many see her refusal to condemn him as a tacit approval. Even country stars Brad Paisley and Carrie Underwood mocked Trump at the CMAs.

"Whether pop stars like it or not, these days all culture has become politicized,” says Shaun Cullen, who teaches about contemporary culture and popular music at Middle Tennessee State University.

-Once praised Michelle Obama and supported gay rights and feminism, but only in recent years, once the cultural tide had firmly shifted.

-Article brings up her lawyer's threats against popblogs for pointing out the alt-right's praise of their aryan princess.



