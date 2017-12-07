Starbucks Introduces new "Christmas Tree" Frappuccino
Get yours now! The #ChristmasTreeFrappuccino lot is open until Monday. 🚗🎄✨(12/7-12/11, US and Canada) pic.twitter.com/0iA4aAlUyK— Frappuccino (@frappuccino) December 7, 2017
Starbucks is introducing a limited "Christmas Tree" Frappucino today. It will be available in stores in the US and Canada until Monday! Get festive!
The festive frap is a Peppermint Mocha Crème Frappuccino, topped with Matcha whipped cream, which is supposed to look like a Christmas tree. The tree is topped with caramel drizzle, candied cranberries as ornaments, and is topped with a strawberry.
Source
Source
bryan singer is going to court
on topic: eh, no thanks to this drink. keep it.
Re: bryan singer is going to court
Re: bryan singer is going to court
Re: bryan singer is going to court
Re: bryan singer is going to court
Re: bryan singer is going to court
Re: bryan singer is going to court
Re: bryan singer is going to court
Re: bryan singer is going to court
Re: bryan singer is going to court
Re: bryan singer is going to court
Re: bryan singer is going to court
Favorite drink
Re: Favorite drink
Re: Favorite drink
there used to be a berry hibiscus cold drink, like.. 2 years ago i think, which they made with apple juice and it was SO GOOD!
Re: Favorite drink
Re: Favorite drink
Re: Favorite drink
Re: Favorite drink
Re: Favorite drink
Re: Favorite drink
Re: Favorite drink
Re: Favorite drink
Re: Favorite drink
Edited at 2017-12-08 01:30 am (UTC)
Re: Favorite drink
seasonal: salted caramel mocha fraps/lattes, peppermint white chocolate mocha
Re: Favorite drink
Re: Favorite drink
Re: Favorite drink
Re: Favorite drink
Re: Favorite drink
Re: Favorite drink
Re: Favorite drink
Re: Favorite drink
Earl Gray Tea Latte
RIP Mango Black Tea Lemonada ;_;
Re: Favorite drink
- Unsweetened Black Iced Tea
- Pink Drink
- Iced White Chocolate Mocha
Re: Favorite drink
Re: Favorite drink
Re: Favorite drink
Edited at 2017-12-08 02:41 am (UTC)
Re: Favorite drink
Re: Favorite drink
every now and then I'll also get that passion fruit tea lemonade, unsweetened
Re: Favorite drink
RE: Favorite drink
Re: Favorite drink
when I feel like ~treating myself, iced mocha, no whip
two or three times a year holiday drink, the chestnut prailine latte is so good.
Re: Favorite drink
Omg I need to try this very berry hibiscus refresher people are talking about, sounds delish.
Re: Favorite drink
Re: Favorite drink
i love coffee but tbh i realized i just enjoy it black. if i'm in the mood for something a little more indulgent i'll get a latte or a mocha or something like that.
i've thought about going to try one of those sugary drinks just so i know what i'm missing, but i dont even know what i would ask for.
But I go to sbux 2-3 times a week to work on stuff and just get hot / iced tea depending on the time of year. One of the cheapest things AND no calories or sugar (I get it all plain. their sweetener is foul.) Yay. In fact I literally just got back from sbux where I had a grande green tea, lol.
Shit is expensive. I got my daughter a iced latte and a cheese danish and that shit was like 9 dollars. We should all quit starbux tbh.
on a side note- the fact they put like 6 or 7 pumps of syrup in a large drink is INSANE to me. like i always have to ask them for less because it's so sickly sweet.
and one baristas fav drink was a TREINTA passion tea lemonade. With SIX pumps raspberry syrup and SEVEN pumps regular. I died then and I’m a ghost typing this
and I don't have a coat because ... Texas. I'm fucked in the AM y'all 😩
Stay warm!