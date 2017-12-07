Taylucifer

Starbucks Introduces new "Christmas Tree" Frappuccino




Starbucks is introducing a limited "Christmas Tree" Frappucino today. It will be available in stores in the US and Canada until Monday! Get festive!

The festive frap is a Peppermint Mocha Crème Frappuccino, topped with Matcha whipped cream, which is supposed to look like a Christmas tree. The tree is topped with caramel drizzle, candied cranberries as ornaments, and is topped with a strawberry.



Source
Source
Tagged: , ,