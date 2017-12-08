Monocle

Chris Pratt defends his right to hunt animals



  • Chris did a Twitter Q&A to promote Jurassic World today.
  • A fan asked him what his favorite creature was to hunt. She attached a photo of her latest kill, a deer.
  • Chris replied: “I like it all but it’s hard to beat a good elk hunt. Congrats on your deer!👍🏼.

  • Someone tweeted at him: "2017 and people still hunt? STILL?? Literally how."
  • In response to criticism of his love of recreational "sport" hunting, he tweeted-and-deleted: "Literally? People hunt by using modern firearm, archery or muzzle loading equipment.There’s an application process for licenses and tags which are available only during short, strictly enforced seasons. One must complete a hunter’s safety test to be eligible. I hope this helps. "





Sources: JustJared + 2 + 3
