Chris Pratt defends his right to hunt animals
- Chris did a Twitter Q&A to promote Jurassic World today.
- A fan asked him what his favorite creature was to hunt. She attached a photo of her latest kill, a deer.
- Chris replied: “I like it all but it’s hard to beat a good elk hunt. Congrats on your deer!👍🏼.”
- Someone tweeted at him: "2017 and people still hunt? STILL?? Literally how."
- In response to criticism of his love of recreational "sport" hunting, he tweeted-and-deleted: "Literally? People hunt by using modern firearm, archery or muzzle loading equipment.There’s an application process for licenses and tags which are available only during short, strictly enforced seasons. One must complete a hunter’s safety test to be eligible. I hope this helps. "
animals aren't things
i guess they're aware of how terrible favorite animal to kill sounds.
posing for pics with dead animals or making trophies is repulsive to me personally, but i admit i’m not going to start an argument with people about it. they just have less of my respect.
Honestly the fact that he hunts is probably the least irritating thing about him at this point.
I get that people hunt for food but you are HOLDING UP A DEAD BODY AND SMILING ABOUT IT. Respect nature. I would be a vegan if I could.
i mean i'll admit i don't particularly care about animals but i don't understand people who go out of their way to be vile to them either. it's really expository in regards to your mental state imo.
