Chris Pratt defends his right to hunt animals

Oh, well if one must complete a hunter’s safety test, then ok! Reply

Thread

Link

i wonder what comment he is replying to. there seems to be some context missing. not that is changes his overall point (lol at him deleting though, what a coward) Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I saw this earlier before he deleted. He was talking to the person about USA deer hunting. I mean, it’s a huge reach to compare that to endangered species big game hunting in Africa for example. States like NC TN others have deer hunting season where they need hunters to thin down the herds because overpopulation has caused the natural cycle of wildlife to go off kilter. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

favorite "thing" to hunt



animals aren't things Reply

Thread

Link

That's exactly how we treat them tho. You go to the grocery store and you have your pick from chicken and lamb and cows. They're just products to most people. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

yeah and i wish that would change but tbh i've already said a lot about this on ONTD lol Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

right, that picture is gross Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

ia what do people not get that they’re alive, feel pain, have feelings etc etc Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

favorite thing to hunt~ just sounds like they're trying to lighten up what they're doing.



i guess they're aware of how terrible favorite animal to kill sounds. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

MTE. Should've asked what his favorite living being to kill was. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

warm hugs to my fellow ontd vegans<3 Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

mte :( Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

MTE.



(Also I could've sworn I replied to this earlier but apparently not! Lmao I guess I got sidetracked by so many other comments here.) Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

hunters are punk ass bitches Reply

Thread

Link

They're better than meat eaters who buy their meat from the grocery store imo. Supporting factory farming and an unnatural, miserable life of an animal is a shittier thing to do.



Edited at 2017-12-08 02:07 am (UTC) Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

yup Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Yeah, I can't really say shit, since I eat meat and fish. BUT! I'm still against big-game/endangered species hunting and poaching, and I try to make conscious decisions regarding sustainable fishing and humane agricultural practices... Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

ok but hunters who get ALL of their meat from hunting are few and far between and are the exception that proves the rule. Most hunters do it for fun, so I really dont see any problem with making a general statement that hunters are assholes Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I have a family member who was living in rural Alaska and was paid so poorly as a public school teacher that he HAD to hunt moose and elk for subsistence. He definitely helped me change my thinking that hunting isn't all evil Cecil the Lion crap. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Someone legit said if you want universal health care then why can’t people have guns? Reply

Thread

Link

For fucking real? Why? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

because they’re crazy republicans Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I got an instant migraine reading this. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

A co worker of mine said shes pro life and when three of us asked her if there should be more programs to help those who need support in raising a kid you clearly want them to have she gon say, why should we waste money on that? They had the kid now they can take care of it.



I wanna throw coffee on this bitch so bad but my benefits at this job are on point. As soon as I get my retainers and my PTO rolls ove rits over for this bitch. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

lmao kill me Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

He's trash. He's always been trash and he'll always be trash. Let's move on. Reply

Thread

Link

I don't get the point in hunting.Leave the animals alone you freaks. Reply

Thread

Link

Do you want starving deer and other animals? Because without the population control hunters help provide, that's what you're gonna get. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Yall fucked up the animals ecosystem and yall wanna complain? I hope one drops dead and rots on your porch. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

I have no interest in hunting myself but I have relatives who hunt because it provides them with a shit ton of meat to eat for the winter. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

most times hunting is more ethical than industrialized meat. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Shut the fuck up, mouth breather. Reply

Thread

Link

Oh God that fucking picture... Reply

Thread

Link

Ikr? :-/ I mean I eat meat so I guess I'm not completely "innocent", but this is just something I've never understood...how is this an enjoyable sport? Esp pics like that, the "trophy pics" its just disgusting! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link





Wait until you're hunted~! Reply

Thread

Link

ty for giving me a laugh in this post Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lolll Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Lmaooo Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Want some candy~ Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

loooooooool gbye Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

fuck guns, ban them all Reply

Thread

Link

i don’t hunt myself. i accept people who do it for food, as i have a couple of friends who do, responsibly.



posing for pics with dead animals or making trophies is repulsive to me personally, but i admit i’m not going to start an argument with people about it. they just have less of my respect. Reply

Thread

Link

I’m the same mindset as you tbh Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

agreed Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

ia Reply

Parent

Thread



Link





omg yes at the trophy thing, pics like this make my blood boil Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Ugh, what a cunt. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

They all look so proud as if they fought it with their bare hands like the alphas they are rme Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

I hope this happens to her cunt ass. How fucking gross. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Gross...fuck her Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

agreed Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Yeah most of the deer hunters in states where they need deer season for population control eat the venison. Out west includes buffalo but for the same reason and the buffalo meat is eaten as well. Ironically as he mentions fowl and game hunters (in USA) are more tightly controlled and regulated than the folks who want one or many handguns. It’s baffling. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

MTE. If people hunt reasonably, use the body for food and other uses, I don't really care.



Honestly the fact that he hunts is probably the least irritating thing about him at this point. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

ia, you won't believe how many guys on tinder have pics like that, it's nauseating Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

word Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

fuck him Reply

Thread

Link

oh! well if you kill them in a modern way then... Reply

Thread

Link

I eat meat so I guess i'm not one to talk. But when I see people holding up dead animals and smiling my heart cries. I can barely kill a bug without feeling like there is karma to it. Reply

Thread

Link

same, that woman is repulsive to me and I will forever think of this when I see him. taking a life is taking a life and their lack of care about animals and treating them as less than is horrible Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Yeah. The only thing that keeps me hanging on to liking Pratt a LITTLE is that for some reason ONTD kept saying he was a republican but I looked up his donation records and he gave money to Hilary. At least I can see him in certain movies without totally hating him.



I get that people hunt for food but you are HOLDING UP A DEAD BODY AND SMILING ABOUT IT. Respect nature. I would be a vegan if I could. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

lol this is me. i eat meat but at least i don't revel in an animal being dead. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

i think you can eat meat or be someone who enjoys meat without being a weird ~alpha predator type about it.



i mean i'll admit i don't particularly care about animals but i don't understand people who go out of their way to be vile to them either. it's really expository in regards to your mental state imo. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I am the same way. Hunting for sport/trophy is vile but I do eat meat and have no plans on stopping. So I am a hypocrite, admittedly, so hunting for food is not a huge deal to me. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I was attracted to him before I knew who he was as a person. Reply

Thread

Link