Vanity Fair predicts 2018 Golden Globes nominations
2018 Golden Globe nomination predictions: who will get a nod this year? https://t.co/pMm3BgqJAZ— VANITY FAIR (@VanityFair) December 7, 2017
Best Motion Picture, Drama
1. DUNKIRK
2. THE POST
3. THE SHAPE OF WATER
4. CALL ME BY YOUR NAME
5. THREE BILLBOARDS OUTSIDE EBBING, MISSOURI
Possibility: DARKEST HOUR
Best Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy
1. THE BIG SICK
2. GET OUT
3. THE GREATEST SHOWMAN
4. I, TONYA
5. LADY BIRD
Best Actor, Motion Picture, Drama
1. TIMOTHEE CHALAMET, CALL ME BY YOUR NAME
2. JAKE GYLLENHAAL, STRONGER
3. TOM HANKS, THE POST
4. DANIEL DAY LEWIS, PHANTOM THREAD
5. GARY OLDMAN, DARKEST HOUR
Possibility: Denzel Washington
Best Actress, Motion Picture, Drama
1. ANNETTE BENING, FILM STARS DON'T DIE IN LIVERPOOL
2. JESSICA CHASTAIN, MOLLY'S GAME
3. SALLY HAWKINS, THE SHAPE OF WATER
4. FRANCES MCDORMAND, THREE BILLBOARDS OUTSIDE EBBING, MISSOURI
5. MERYL STREEP, THE POST
Best Actor, Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy
1. JAMES FRANCO, THE DISASTER ARTIST
2. HUGH JACKMAN, THE GREATEST SHOWMAN
3. DANIEL KALUUYA, GET OUT
4. KUMAIL NANJIANI, THE BIG SICK
5. ADAM SANDLER, THE MEYEROWITZ STORIES
Best Actress, Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy
1. JUDI DENCH, VICTORIA & ABDUL
2. MARGOT ROBBIE, I, TONYA
3. SAOIRSE RONAN, LADY BIRD
4. EMMA STONE, BATTLE OF THE SEXES
5. EMMA WATSON, BEAUTY AND THE BEAST
Possibilities: Salma Hayek, a Girls Trip star
Best Supporting Actor, Motion Picture
1. WILLEM DAFOE, THE FLORIDA PROJECT
2. ARMIE HAMMER, CALL ME BY YOUR NAME
3.RICHARD JENKINS, THE SHAPE OF WATER
4. SAM ROCKWELL, THREE BILLBOARDS OUTSIDE EBBING, MISSOURI
5. MICHAEL STUHLBERG, CALL ME BY YOUR NAME
Possibilities: Idris Elba, Ben Mendelsohn, and Jason Mitchell
Best Supporting Actress, Motion Picture
1. MARY J BLIGE, MUDBOUND
2. HOLLY HUNTER, THE BIG SICK
3. ALLISON JANNET, I, TONYA
4. LESLEY MANVILLE, PHANTOM THREAD
5. LAURIE METCALF, LADY BIRD
Possibilities: Tiffany Haddish, Octavia Spencer
Best Screenplay:
1. LADY BIRD
2. GET OUT
3. CALL ME BY YOUR NAME
4. THREE BILLBOARDS OUTSIDE EBBING, MISSOURI
5. THE BIG SICK
Possibility: The Shape of Water
Wow.
These predictions were made by Joanna Robinson, Michael Hogan, Katey Rich, Hillary Busis, and Richard Lawson, who are just guessing. They don't have an inside track and some of their predictions are laughable.
Because Meryl is
Please do give me "Golden Globe nominated Emma Watson".
it was so meandering and full of annoying indie 'welp we'll all just improv this instead of writing a script' apatow-type comedy
also every time i see kumail's irl wife's bangs, i get angry
Edited at 2017-12-08 01:35 am (UTC)
there's no way 'the disaster artist' isn't getting a BP comedy nod, it's gotten way better acclaim than most of the movies on that list, and who the fuck has even SEEN the greatest showman yet????