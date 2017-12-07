Vanity Fair predicts 2018 Golden Globes nominations

Interesting. The Disaster Artist is shut out in the film categories. *deep breath* I'm doing the most! I feel like this movie will sweep the Oscars. Front page me, ONTD! Reply

anyone seen the shape of water? i saw the trailer the other day and it looks a little extra Reply

it's pretty great, especially the second half Reply

it's basically beauty and the beast but less beauty part lol Reply

lmfao if emma watson gets anything for that piece of shit performance Reply

Salma Hayek, Allison Williams, Zoe Kazan were all critically acclaimed and she may end up nominated over them lmaoooo Reply

Zoe Kazan couldn't possibly be considered a lead though. She was in a damn coma for two thirds of the movie. Reply

i'll be so fucking annoyed, but disney is campaigning hard for this and i have a very bad feeling it'll happen Reply

lol, Emma Watson for Best Actress, yikes. Reply

Adam Sandler might get a Golden Globe?



Wow. Reply

I saw The Meyerwitz Stories last night and it stank. There was no acting on his part, he just was Adam Sandler, just as Dustin Hoffman was Dustin Hoffman and Ben Stiller was Ben Stiller. The only one who created a real, believable character was Emma Thompson.



These predictions were made by Joanna Robinson, Michael Hogan, Katey Rich, Hillary Busis, and Richard Lawson, who are just guessing. They don't have an inside track and some of their predictions are laughable. Reply

cant wait for golden globe nominated actress emma watson lol only the globes ahahhaha they would. Reply

Why are the same actors always nominated like Meryl Reply

Cause she's a legend, she's beloved by critics and Hollywood people. And in the case of the Golden Globes, they're star fuckers and will nominate just about anyone if it means they get attention. Reply

It comes down to who has the best PR team more than anything. And a strong distributor behind their movie... Reply

Will Seth this year talk about all the stories on Harvey and sexual assault accusations Reply

I'd be shocked if he doesn't. Reply

emma watson will get a nom unfortunately Reply

As long as Big Little Lies keeps sweeping, I don't care.



Please do give me "Golden Globe nominated Emma Watson". Reply

Is Armie’s performance meaty enough to get an Oscar for supporting? (Haven’t seen it) Oscars are so political I guess it all depends on his team’s promo skills, too Reply

He’ll def be nominated Reply

he doesn't deserve a nom but there's enough hype that he'll prob get one Reply

He definitely wasn't as good as Timothee but is still deserving of a nomination imo. Reply

yeah it's definitely meaty enough for a supporting nomination all through the season, and he's gotten praise for it (nowhere near as much as timothee, but definitely enough to garner a nod in a weak category overall this year) Reply

awards season seems weak overall this year Reply

the emmas alongside judi dench and saoirse ronan? smh Reply

Frances McDormand is AMAZING as always, but Three Billboards can rot. The treatment of race was so fucking uncomfortable and shallow. Reply

i didn't like the big sick lol



it was so meandering and full of annoying indie 'welp we'll all just improv this instead of writing a script' apatow-type comedy



also every time i see kumail's irl wife's bangs, i get angry



Edited at 2017-12-08 01:35 am (UTC) Reply

i think those supporting categories are pretty much going to be that throughout the season, not a lot of competition going on there (maybe octavia spencer and mark rylance, but otherwise that's about right)



there's no way 'the disaster artist' isn't getting a BP comedy nod, it's gotten way better acclaim than most of the movies on that list, and who the fuck has even SEEN the greatest showman yet???? Reply

The Greatest Showman looks like hokey garbage anyway. Reply

it does! are they gonna try to market it as les mis V2 or some shit Reply

