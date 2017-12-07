kween

Vanity Fair predicts 2018 Golden Globes nominations



Best Motion Picture, Drama
1. DUNKIRK
2. THE POST
3. THE SHAPE OF WATER
4. CALL ME BY YOUR NAME
5. THREE BILLBOARDS OUTSIDE EBBING, MISSOURI

Possibility: DARKEST HOUR

Best Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy
1. THE BIG SICK
2. GET OUT
3. THE GREATEST SHOWMAN
4. I, TONYA
5. LADY BIRD

Best Actor, Motion Picture, Drama
1. TIMOTHEE CHALAMET, CALL ME BY YOUR NAME
2. JAKE GYLLENHAAL, STRONGER
3. TOM HANKS, THE POST
4. DANIEL DAY LEWIS, PHANTOM THREAD
5. GARY OLDMAN, DARKEST HOUR

Possibility: Denzel Washington

Best Actress, Motion Picture, Drama
1. ANNETTE BENING, FILM STARS DON'T DIE IN LIVERPOOL
2. JESSICA CHASTAIN, MOLLY'S GAME
3. SALLY HAWKINS, THE SHAPE OF WATER
4. FRANCES MCDORMAND, THREE BILLBOARDS OUTSIDE EBBING, MISSOURI
5. MERYL STREEP, THE POST

Best Actor, Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy
1. JAMES FRANCO, THE DISASTER ARTIST
2. HUGH JACKMAN, THE GREATEST SHOWMAN
3. DANIEL KALUUYA, GET OUT
4. KUMAIL NANJIANI, THE BIG SICK
5. ADAM SANDLER, THE MEYEROWITZ STORIES

Best Actress, Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy
1. JUDI DENCH, VICTORIA & ABDUL
2. MARGOT ROBBIE, I, TONYA
3. SAOIRSE RONAN, LADY BIRD
4. EMMA STONE, BATTLE OF THE SEXES
5. EMMA WATSON, BEAUTY AND THE BEAST

Possibilities: Salma Hayek, a Girls Trip star

Best Supporting Actor, Motion Picture
1. WILLEM DAFOE, THE FLORIDA PROJECT
2. ARMIE HAMMER, CALL ME BY YOUR NAME
3.RICHARD JENKINS, THE SHAPE OF WATER
4. SAM ROCKWELL, THREE BILLBOARDS OUTSIDE EBBING, MISSOURI
5. MICHAEL STUHLBERG, CALL ME BY YOUR NAME

Possibilities: Idris Elba, Ben Mendelsohn, and Jason Mitchell

Best Supporting Actress, Motion Picture
1. MARY J BLIGE, MUDBOUND
2. HOLLY HUNTER, THE BIG SICK
3. ALLISON JANNET, I, TONYA
4. LESLEY MANVILLE, PHANTOM THREAD
5. LAURIE METCALF, LADY BIRD

Possibilities: Tiffany Haddish, Octavia Spencer

Best Screenplay:
1. LADY BIRD
2. GET OUT
3. CALL ME BY YOUR NAME
4. THREE BILLBOARDS OUTSIDE EBBING, MISSOURI
5. THE BIG SICK

Possibility: The Shape of Water


