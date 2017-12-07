Sneak peek at tonight's season finale of The Orville

Damn @ this having no notes yet.



I like the show a bit but I missed the last few episodes.



I think this season has progressively gotten better with each episode. I don't care for Ed and Kelly getting back together for some reason. Seems like that ship has sailed.



Idk one of the scenes with them tonight was pretty good, I’m here for it but I know they will decide to just be friends by the end. Reply

b-b-but I just thought it was going to be Family Guy in space!!1! Reply

You have me wondering if I said that in one of the first posts about this show!! I didn't, did I? 🤔 Either way, I am glad it is nothing like Family Guy because I absolutely loathe that show! Reply

I'm glad I didn't watch the clips beforehand because I had a good laugh over that spike going through Ed's hand.



Ed/Kelly </3 They're cute and have chemistry, but I guess keeping them as friends is for the best. Good episode and a positive, optimistic note to end the season on. I really appreciate this show's point of view even if mine naturally tends to lean more to unrelenting pessimism. Reply

ha, this is how I feel. Reply

Likewise. It gave me a good startle, then I was laughing my ass off at Ed's screams. Reply

damn, Seth is charming. Ed and Kelly's date had me







That date scene was really fucking adorable tbh. Reply

And since one of Seth's fave foods is PB&J sandwiches, I was loling that their dinner ended up as that! Fucking adorable!



And I'm betting Seth's used that PB&J move IRL too lol! Reply

Boy, I'd love to find that out first hand...( ͡° ͜ʖ ͡°) Reply

Also nooooo I don't want to have to wait until next year for more. I love this show so much. Reply

And out of all the cameos this show has had, my Parks and Rec loving heart never expected to see Perd Hapley, playing a reporter! Some things never change!



But the end broke my heart for Ed even though I remain confident he and Kelly are endgame. Reply

I can't believe the season is over already



And I totally like it better than discovery bloop Reply

