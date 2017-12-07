Sneak peek at tonight's season finale of The Orville
A couple of clips from tonight's season finale of The Orville have been released.
Ed tries to learn more about Bortus and Klyden's culture with some painful results.
Ed and Kelly discuss the possibility of dating again.
Source 1, Source 2
The season finale airs tonight at 9pm on Fox! For the few people here who watch it, discuss the finale here!
I like the show a bit but I missed the last few episodes.
Ed/Kelly </3 They're cute and have chemistry, but I guess keeping them as friends is for the best. Good episode and a positive, optimistic note to end the season on. I really appreciate this show's point of view even if mine naturally tends to lean more to unrelenting pessimism.
Likewise. It gave me a good startle, then I was laughing my ass off at Ed's screams.
And I'm betting Seth's used that PB&J move IRL too lol!
But the end broke my heart for Ed even though I remain confident he and Kelly are endgame.
And I totally like it better than discovery bloop
It was an OK episode overall, but as a season finale it just felt lazy and unambitious. I'd really like to see them try harder next season, especially from an originality standpoint.
