Sneak peek at tonight's season finale of The Orville

A couple of clips from tonight's season finale of The Orville have been released.


Ed tries to learn more about Bortus and Klyden's culture with some painful results.




Ed and Kelly discuss the possibility of dating again.


The season finale airs tonight at 9pm on Fox! For the few people here who watch it, discuss the finale here!
