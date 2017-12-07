The 20 Most Boring Films of All Time, according to the British Public

fucking Cosmopolis Reply

Thread

Link

that movie was like

"nothing, nothing, nothing, prostate exam in the limo, nothing, nothing..." Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

god yes Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Im still pissed at myself for seeing it years later. Rpatz american accent will always be a joke Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

His American accent was good enough to fool Paul Giammatti, who co-starred in Cosmopolis. He met him on set when he was in character and thought he was from New York. The next day he heard him speaking in own accent and went over to Cronenberg and said, "What's the deal with Rob, why is he putting on this British accent?"



New Yorkers who grew up with Don DeLillo said he sounded exactly like DeLillo, like they had come from the same neighborhood. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

HORRIBLE.

and i saw that on a date. Ughh Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

1. 50 Shades of Grey

2. The Blair Witch Project

3. Star Wars Episode I: The Phantom Menace

4. Brokeback Mountain

5. Transformers

6. The Postman

7. The Artist

8. Australia

9. Vanilla Sky

10. Seven Years in Tibet

11. Batman and Robin

12. 2001: A Space Odyssey

13. The Matrix Revolutions

14. Showgirls

15. Far and Away

16. The Tree of Life

17. Noah

18. Meet Joe Black

19. Lincoln

20. Cleopatra Reply

Thread

Link

brokeback, blair witch, showgirls and cleopatra aren't boring, like wtf! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Blair witch is a bunch of kids wandering around lost in the woods for 98% of the film like lmao Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Showgirls is the gift that keeps on giving. It has profoundly changed my life. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Blair Witch is scary and tense af, I don't know what these ppl are talking about. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I could see people saying that Showgirls is "bad," but "boring???" Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

2001 is a masterpiece and vanilla sky is fun, idk why it gets so much shit Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

god bless u Reply

Parent

Thread



Link





I prefer Open Your Eyes to Vanilla Sky, but I can see why people found it boring. And Diaz gave us this gem Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

What? Showgirls and Batman and Robin are entertaining trash, not boring, and Transformers II is way more boring that Transformers (I assume the rest of the sequels continue in that fashion). If it's the franchise, then yes, that's an appropriate ranking. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

vanilla sky is one of tom cruise's best movies, BYE.



also - on what planet is showgirls or batman and robin boring?! i mean, trash does not always equal boring, smh... Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

no The English Patient? flop list Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Lol The Blair Witch Project?! Nah. Brokeback mountain, nah. Everything else meh i guess.



All the black and white 40's/50's movies are boring as shit to me tbh. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Brokeback? Did straight people write this? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lol @ there being 3 Brad Pitt movies on there Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Brokeback Mountain, 2001 and Tree of Life? Motherfuckers are insane. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

seven years in tibet really IS boring Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Blair Witch, Brokeback, The Postman, Vanilla Sky are all great. Showgirls is not great but lmao it's not boring.



Phantom Menace is truly dull tho Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

so many great ones in here, these people have no taste

2001 is one of my favorites, Brokeback is great, and Showgirls is great for other reasons. 50 Shades even borders on guilty pleasure at times. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I enjoyed Brokeback Mountain and Transformers. Plus Vanilla Sky is a really good movie. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lmao at 50 shades of grey being number 1 Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Batman and Robin is just a crap movie, not boring. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

brokeback being higher than australia... this homophobia rn Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Batman? What? Replace it with Tokyo Story Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Brad Pitt sis...lol Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

The first transformer was in the top 5 for boring? I mean, yes to the sequels. But the first one was at the very least entertaining? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

F vanilla sky!

Fucking bizarre and boring too! Like I could not tell you what that movie is about Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Came to see if Seven Years in Tibet was on here because it's a family joke. We have a friend who rented it, tried to watch it and fell asleep. He used it as a sleep aid and it was so effective, he kept it for two weeks before he returned it. Said it was worth paying the fine.



I don't know that Australia is boring, but it's one of the worst movies ever made.



The Tree of Life put me to sleep. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I would think batman forever is more boring than batman and robin. At least B&R is campy. Reply

Thread

Link

I agree with this, B&R is terrible but it's funny because it's so comically bad. I mean, Mr. Freeze's dialogue alone lmao Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

also The Revenant, though that one I liked. Reply

Thread

Link









Edited at 2017-12-08 12:29 am (UTC) Showgirls? HOW DARE THEY. Reply

Thread

Link

IFKR!!! out of all possible criticisms of showgirls, these people go and pick 'boring'?! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lmaooo seriously, Showgirls is MANY things but it is not even for one second boring Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Right? It’s not sexy, so I guess if you’re watching it for that it’s boring, but it’s hilarious. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lmao ikr? this movie is a scream. although it is way too long. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

omfg Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Brokeback Mountain is the only movie I’ve sat through in its entirety that I was overwhelmingly bored by. I’ll never get that time back. Reply

Thread

Link

to avoid slipping into a coma, I walked out of the theater after about an hour. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

brokeback had great cinematography but holy hell, it was boring. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Op, you thought Zodiac was boring?! I was practically peeing myself during that basement scene. I guess I’m a baby. Reply

Thread

Link

I just couldn't. I generally love David Fincher, but nope at Zodiac. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

the basement and lake murder scenes are the only things i remember from that movie, the rest was boring imo Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I may have felt the same way, but I thought the obsessive puzzle-solving/detective-work parts were really interesting. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Oops I watched it twice. Kept me glued! Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

i know right, i'm hurt! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link



i personally don't even need that basement scene to be glued to the screen, the whole movie is so enjoyable to me, i can rewatch it endlessly. i guess some people mistake its atmosphere of tedious, nowhere-going investigation for the film's own flaw, but i love it, so it doesn't matter to me that technically nothing is happening because i just love watching those characters. imo, it's the definitive fincher film. the social network holds #1 as my fave, but nothing is more fincher than zodiac.i personally don't even need that basement scene to be glued to the screen, the whole movie is so enjoyable to me, i can rewatch it endlessly. i guess some people mistake its atmosphere of tedious, nowhere-going investigation for the film's own flaw, but i love it, so it doesn't matter to me that technically nothing is happening because i just love watching those characters. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

zodiac is so divisive. i thought it was mind-numbingly boring, you couldn't pay me to watch it again, but so many people think it's amazing. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

I’ve seen the movie several times, but I’m always on the edge of my seat during that scene. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I didn't think it was necessarily boring, but the fact that it went nowhere made it seem a little pointless. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

"Not many people have basements in California." Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

The Tree of Life is a masterpiece and Malick's last good movie. be respectful! haters didn't understand it Reply

Thread

Link

Ugh TTOL was like sitting at my local planetarium for 3 hours watching some high school level science and sociology homework. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i'm a sociology major so this is very offensive to me Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i love planetariums, brb going to go rent tree of life lmao. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

and i love planetariums Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

it's gorgeous



when it came out someone here said that Grimes was great in the movie so I watched it a second time looking for her and I got like half way in before realizing they were making a joke about the son resembling her Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

That movie was rather boring Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

I love The Tree of Life, I truly don't understand the hate it gets. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I wanted to watch Brokeback Mountain, but it was so boring. There's a lot of movies on AFI's top 100 that I will never see because they were or looked boring. Reply

Thread

Link

I recently rewatched Matrix Revolutions after not having seen it since it was in theatres, and yah, it's boring af.



Oh and unpopular opinion, but A Knight's Tale is one of the biggest yawnfests I've ever had the displeasure of subjecting myself to. I'd read for years about how great it was so I hired it on DVD and I want my damn dollar and two hours of my life back kthnx.



Edited at 2017-12-08 12:31 am (UTC) Reply

Thread

Link

I love A Knight's Tale but I think 75% of it is probably because I had a huge crush on Heath at the time. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Heath was probably my #1 reason for wanting to give it a try, but even that couldn't save it for me lol Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I love zodiac! Meet joe Black is boring and long af for no reason Reply

Thread

Link

I remember my mom and her bf making me sit through fucking meet joe black. Even my crush on brad pitt couldnt make up for the yawnfest. 8 year old me knew what was up. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

LMAO I have never watched the entire film Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Flop list tbh Reply

Thread

Link

There are some strange choices on this list. Just because a movie's bad doesn't make it boring (or vice versa). I don't even remember what the most boring movie would be that I've watched, probably because I either turned it off or because it was so unmemorable. Reply

Thread

Link

i will never not take the opportunity to hate on motherfucking BOYHOOD the most BORING movie of ALL TIME. Reply

Thread

Link

that piece of crap belongs near the top of the list Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

seconded Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I'll always have a teeny, tiny appreciation for the scene where Ethan Hawke gives the kids a lecture about why Bush is evil and then the perfect scene where he has them campaigning to GOTV for Obama and they come across the "I'm cool mom, not a regular mom, I love Obama!" woman. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I actually thought Boyhood might be on this list bc so many ppl seemed to have seen it but it may be too new/loved Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

why do ppl here hate boyhood again? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

because it was plotless and relied on a gimmick? Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

i found it dragged on way too much and was unnecessarily long. i get that they wanted to document his life over a long period of time, but hardly anything happened. there wasn't much drama. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

it was boring, but i still liked it. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

But it took ten years to make!! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I HATED THAT MOVIE SO MUCH Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

And it had the nerve to be three hours Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

so true and I don't understand how Patricia Arquette won an Oscar for that performance Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Omg talk about a film that was so fucking overpraised. The only thing that kept me watching was Patricia Arquette.



Edited at 2017-12-08 01:21 am (UTC) Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Yes, that movie was so boring! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

whatttttt. i loved that movie. Yea it was really long but i watched it in one sitting lol. This was also when i didn't have internet at home so my attention span was better :( Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Tell it. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

mte. i couldn't watch it all in one go. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

ITA. There was no reason for Boyhood to get all the attention and awards it did. Most over-hyped and disappointing film that year. I couldn't wait for it to be over. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

The Wailing On Netflix which critics seem to love and La La Land which thank god did not actually win best picture. Reply

Thread

Link

The Wailing in theaters was the most intense movie I've ever sat through and was SO LOUD Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

how is The Wailing boring though...



it had those insane raves-slash-exorcisms, and fukken ZOMBIES. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

What do you find boring abt La La Land? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

The whole movie. I am not a fan of either Ryan Gosling (who peaked at The Notebook for me) or Emma Stone. I didn't think either one of them would make it on Broadway. I didn't like the music or the choreography neither of which could compare to the early musicals it was supposed to be a reminder of. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

I wouldn't say LLL was boring but the hype surrounding it was a joke. I don't remember like 90% of the movie and I don't remember any of the songs either. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

La La Land was SO boring. I wanted to walk out of the theater. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link