The 20 Most Boring Films of All Time, according to the British Public
Film fans! Need a good, full night of sleep? 📽 💤— Canadian Film Centre (@cfccreates) December 8, 2017
The British public says you should watch one of these 20 movies, said to be the "most boring films of all-time": https://t.co/YSOgBf1pfp pic.twitter.com/L25FRliDaR
The survey was taken to promote a new type of washing machine (really).
Boring films included on the list are:
18. Meet Joe Black
14. Showgirls
11. Batman and Robin
7. Australia
4. Brokeback Mountain
Source.
What is the most boring film you've ever watched? Remember, boring doesn't necessarily mean bad. For me, it was Zodiac.
"nothing, nothing, nothing, prostate exam in the limo, nothing, nothing..."
New Yorkers who grew up with Don DeLillo said he sounded exactly like DeLillo, like they had come from the same neighborhood.
and i saw that on a date. Ughh
Complete List
2. The Blair Witch Project
3. Star Wars Episode I: The Phantom Menace
4. Brokeback Mountain
5. Transformers
6. The Postman
7. The Artist
8. Australia
9. Vanilla Sky
10. Seven Years in Tibet
11. Batman and Robin
12. 2001: A Space Odyssey
13. The Matrix Revolutions
14. Showgirls
15. Far and Away
16. The Tree of Life
17. Noah
18. Meet Joe Black
19. Lincoln
20. Cleopatra
Re: Complete List
Re: Complete List
Re: Complete List
Re: Complete List
Re: Complete List
Re: Complete List
Re: Complete List
Re: Complete List
Re: Complete List
Re: Complete List
also - on what planet is showgirls or batman and robin boring?! i mean, trash does not always equal boring, smh...
Re: Complete List
Re: Complete List
All the black and white 40's/50's movies are boring as shit to me tbh.
Re: Complete List
Re: Complete List
Re: Complete List
Re: Complete List
Re: Complete List
Phantom Menace is truly dull tho
Re: Complete List
2001 is one of my favorites, Brokeback is great, and Showgirls is great for other reasons. 50 Shades even borders on guilty pleasure at times.
I enjoyed Brokeback Mountain and Transformers. Plus Vanilla Sky is a really good movie.
Re: Complete List
Re: Complete List
Re: Complete List
Batman? What? Replace it with Tokyo Story
Re: Complete List
Re: Complete List
RE: Complete List
Fucking bizarre and boring too! Like I could not tell you what that movie is about
Re: Complete List
I don't know that Australia is boring, but it's one of the worst movies ever made.
The Tree of Life put me to sleep.
Edited at 2017-12-08 12:29 am (UTC)
i personally don't even need that basement scene to be glued to the screen, the whole movie is so enjoyable to me, i can rewatch it endlessly. i guess some people mistake its atmosphere of tedious, nowhere-going investigation for the film's own flaw, but i love it, so it doesn't matter to me that technically nothing is happening because i just love watching those characters.
when it came out someone here said that Grimes was great in the movie so I watched it a second time looking for her and I got like half way in before realizing they were making a joke about the son resembling her
RE: Re: Complete List
Oh and unpopular opinion, but A Knight's Tale is one of the biggest yawnfests I've ever had the displeasure of subjecting myself to. I'd read for years about how great it was so I hired it on DVD and I want my damn dollar and two hours of my life back kthnx.
Edited at 2017-12-08 12:31 am (UTC)
Edited at 2017-12-08 01:21 am (UTC)
it had those insane raves-slash-exorcisms, and fukken ZOMBIES.
Edited at 2017-12-08 01:55 am (UTC)