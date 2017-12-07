Rachael Denhollander, Aly Raisman, and McKayla Maroney make statements on Larry Nassar

He did an evil thing and I hope these women find peace Reply

McKayla's piece :(









All the institutions that protected him really need some harsh punishment, it's revolting.

Ahead of Nassars sentencing this morning, Olympian McKayla Maroney sends impact statement to judge...read attached @wlns pic.twitter.com/XIFEqEBELj — Alexandra Ilitch (@WLNSAlexandra) December 7, 2017





A female athlete from Hong Kong, Lui Lai Yiu (she competes in hurdling) was also inspired by McKayla's earlier #metoo statement so she reported her abuse from her former coach: http://www.straitstimes.com/asia/east-asia/hong-kong-athlete-lui-lai-yiu-says-coach-abused-her-as-teen

ughhh wtf!!! This is why I get extreme anxiety as a parent. I don't want to be a helicopter parent, but goddamn if there aren't fucking pedophiles in every nook and cranny being protected by people in power and authority!!!

I couldn't breathe while reading parts of McKayla and Aly's pieces, all of it is just so horrifying and sad

140 women?! jesusfuckingchrist how the animals supporting this beast can sleep at night? I wish I could curse them all with a painful death...

I had no idea McKayla was one of the victims. I wonder if that's one of the reasons why she quit early :(

That, problems with her adrenal gland, and her personal coaches being assholes. She talks about everything (other than the abuse, which wasn't known at the time) here:







I just read that article and i am choking back sobs. These poor girls :'( McKayla is made of steel to relive this and put her abuser behind bars. I hope this guy rots

This is so upsetting to me for a number of reasons. But in particular because he was a doctor. so many people already feel discomfort opening themselves up to that sort of scrutiny even to the detriment of their own health. It can be awkward and humiliating and to think that he knowingly exploited those boundaries and that vulnerability with so many young girls who already likely had heightened and complicated relationships with their own bodies, it's just..... blech. the grossest and most upsetting. Hope his victims can find closure in knowing he'll rot in jail

Posting this here because I can't talk about this with anyone in real life but my best ever friend has just told me someone raped her last weekend (a mutual 'contact') and I don't know how to support her. I want to hunt him down and castrate him. I want to make all her pain go away. But I can't.

So sorry for your friend. I think just being there for her - if she wants to talk, if she doesn't want to talk. I'm glad she has you for support.

it makes me so sad that an event like their olympics win, which is supposed to be a big happy memory, is forever tainted to these girls. like all their effort and hard work was shat on by nassar's abuse. and like mackayla's mom said, if he had been handled of after the first accusation how many girls would've been spared of this terrible thing? i hope he rots

This makes me SO sad. Definitely taints the Olympics for me and I've been obsessed since I was like 4 years old. To know how many women/girls were suffering all those years while people turned a blind eye because they valued prestige and sports over human beings. Its just so awful.

http://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-5148955/Bodycam-footage-Ralph-Shortey-motel-young-boy.html



I'm so glad he is paying for it. I hope prison is hell for him and gets what de deserves there. Also did anyone see the GOP Ralph Shorty video with the teen in a hotel room. Republicans needs to burn.

