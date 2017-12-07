Rachael Denhollander, Aly Raisman, and McKayla Maroney make statements on Larry Nassar
Rachael Denhollander was the first person to publicly speak out about Larry Nassar in September 2016. She and 2000 Olympic bronze medalist, Jamie Dantzscher who was still anonymous at time, were the only accusers at the time and there were still many gymnasts, coaches, parents of gymnasts, etc. supporting Nassar. Since then over 140 gymnasts have filed lawsuits or come out against Nassar. Today, Nassar was sentenced to 60 years in prison for posessing child pornography. After the sentence, Rachael spoke on air about how USA Gymnastics and Michigan State University were complicit.
WATCH LIVE: Victims of ex-Team USA Gymnastics doctor Larry Nassar speak after he was sentenced to 60 years for child pornography https://t.co/IFVR1swyud pic.twitter.com/0Q7nYB116e— CBS News (@CBSNews) December 7, 2017
Aly Raisman, 6x Olympic medalist and the captain of the Fierce Five and Final Five teams that won gold in 2012 and 2016, publicly came out as one of Nassar's survivors last month. None of Nassar's survivors were allowed to speak out against him in court, so Aly shared her powerful statement she had prepared through The Players' Tribune. She details how she's now untrusting of even female doctors because she's afraid that something might happen even with the best doctors because she was told Nassar was the best doctor, wasn't able to undergo treatments gymnasts need like massages because of the distrust, is afraid of being alone with any men in a room, developed anxiety and ended up unconscious due to a bad reaction to anxiety and sleeping medication and can no longer take any medication recommended by her doctor to cope because of the trauma from her bad reaction to the previous medication, and how her friendship with another one of Nassar's survivors suffered because she reminds her friend too much of the trauma they had to go through together.
She wasn’t allowed to speak in court.— The Players' Tribune (@PlayersTribune) December 7, 2017
This is what @Aly_Raisman wanted to say. https://t.co/LzSBBttahL
2x World Vault Champion and 2x Olympic medalist, McKayla Maroney, had already been part of those that anonymously sued Nassar and USAG, but she publicly came out as one of Nassar's survivors in October following the #MeToo movement. Before Nassar's sentencing, McKayla and her mom, Erin, sent a letter to the judge and court asking for the maximum sentence for Nassar. The letter details the extent of Nassar's abuse, how McKayla became depressed and suicidal, and how if USAG and MSU didn't ignore complaints about Nassar dating back to 20 years ago, McKayla would have never even met Nassar.
Former Olympian McKayla Maroney, Mom write gut-wrenching letters to judge seeking maximum sentence for Larry Nassar. https://t.co/3jm9EKxXN4— John Barr ESPN (@JohnBarrESPN) December 6, 2017
Have fun rotting in prison, Nassar! Everyone complicit at MSU and USAG needs to be fired and join him. Also, I was really happy that TIME chose the Silence Breakers as POTY 2017, but there were no mentions of any of the gymnasts that came out against Nassar in the article and I wish they had been included as well.
Edited at 2017-12-08 12:38 am (UTC)
TW: McKayla's full statement.
A female athlete from Hong Kong, Lui Lai Yiu (she competes in hurdling) was also inspired by McKayla's earlier #metoo statement so she reported her abuse from her former coach: http://www.straitstimes.com/asia/east-asia/hong-kong-athlete-lui-lai-yiu-says-coach-abused-her-as-teen
http://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-5148955/Bodycam-footage-Ralph-Shortey-motel-young-boy.html