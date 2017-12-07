Bella Hadid Speaks Out About Palestine
Bella Hadid Speaks Out Against President Trump's Decision to Move U.S. Embassy to Jerusalem https://t.co/i96w0gUofx— People (@people) December 7, 2017
- Bella Hadid speaks about 45's decision to move the US Embassy to Jerusalem and saying Jerusalem is the capital of Israel, not Palestine.
I love my Palestinian mom pic.twitter.com/TtuEYzXuYb— أنيتا (@shampagnefenty) December 7, 2017
- Has gotten numerous amounts of backlash for the comments on social media.
- Her father was expelled from Palestine when he was two years old.
Source 1 2
and she chose to have that nose so imma continue to drag her for her choices
But you can criticise and drag someone's character without bashing their appearance, that's a low blow especially considering shes been clearly insecure about it and taken steps to change it. We can say someone aint shit without saying they're ugly, they have a busted nose etc.
a simplified tl;dr blurb might be this:
zionism, a political movement supporting the (re-)establishment of a jewish state in the same place as the historic land of israel (aka palestine), kicked off in the late 1800s
this was in response to the fact that most of the world's jewry lived in the diaspora, or outside of their original homeland, and lacked a homeland in which jews would form the majority of the population
historically, jews have been subjected to a lot of shit--the shoah (holocaust) was far from the first time jews were targeted systemically for being jewish
a notable example of this would be the pogroms in the former russian empire, which including attacking jews, destroying jewish businesses, destroying jewish cultural and religious building, etc., with some progroms ultimately ending in massacres of jews
as a result, many jews immigrated to palestine prior to the start of wwii
during wwi, the british government declared support for the establishment of a jewish homeland in palestine, then part of the ottoman (turkish) empire
the ottoman empire was defeated and dissolved in 1922, with the league of nations (precursor to the un) partitioning up the former ottoman empire
british administration of palestine was formalised shortly after and palestine was then known as "mandatory palestine"
following the end of wwii, after the true scale of the shoah was revealed to the world at large, and in 1947 the un put together a proposal called the united nations partition plan for palestine, which aimed to divide up mandatory palestine in response to three separate and competing interests: there was to be a jewish state, israel; an arab state, palestine; and then a special international regime to govern jerusalem, a city too many separate groups claimed as their own.
as you can imagine, palestinians (as well as surrounding arab and muslim majority countries) weren't terribly thrilled that the un was basically redrawing land boundaries with the consent of the united kingdom but not the palestinians themselves
the general assembly of the un adopted the resolution, but it wasn't enacted because shortly afterwards civil war broke out in mandatory palestine between the jewish and arab populations in palestine, with the palestinians supported by the arab liberation army
the british were also there bc the british mandate of palestine was still in effect and they had a responsibility to at least attempt to maintain order; they basically didn't do much at all
when the british mandate of palestine expired in 1948, david ben-gurion (head of world zionist organisation at the time and the first prime minister of israel) introduced the israeli declaration of independence and declared the creation of the jewish state of israel
this didn't go over very well and egypt, iraq, syria, and transjordan invaded the former mandatory palestine and clashed with israeli forces and settlements, kicking off the 1948 arab-israeli war
at the end of the war, israel controlled all of the territory originally allocated to it as part of the un partition plan + something like 50, 60% of the territory allocated for the arab state as well
egypt took control of the gaza strip and transjordan took controll of what remained of mandatory palestine (basically the west bank iirc)
the war ended with the state of israel and no state for palestinian arabs
~700,000 palestinian arabs either fled or were expelled from their homes during the war and became refugees in countries surrounding israel; this event is referred to as "al-nakba" (the catastrophe)
~700,000 jews immigrated to israel following the war, many of whom were expelled from other countries in the middle east
it's been an absolute shit show ever since
Edited at 2017-12-08 12:29 am (UTC)
So many lives are going to be lost. Tomorrow is going to be sooooo bad.
Edited at 2017-12-07 11:51 pm (UTC)
Hmmmm
Re: Hmmmm
Re: Hmmmm
Re: Hmmmm
Re: Hmmmm
Re: Hmmmm
Re: Hmmmm
Jr. and his smug ass too.
Re: Hmmmm
this entire sentence BLOWS my mind tbh. like??
Re: Hmmmm