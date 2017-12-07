Bella Hadid Speaks Out About Palestine

hate nepotist models but Bella has been using her Instagram to spread awareness so respect to her Reply

I hate it, too, but her and her siblings-- especially her brother-- speak out a lot on the platforms that they have.

Yes. They're a lot better than the Jenner sisters

not a single lie in her post.

bella is a sweetheart and ontds jabs at her nose/appearence are not slick, fuck y'all

Lol a sweetheart who ran around saying nigga like it was cute, ok. did she ever apologize for that or just quietly delete the evidence?



and she chose to have that nose so imma continue to drag her for her choices

Not to mention talked a lot of shit about Black women

I was confused by that comment, especially since nobody had even talked about her nose so it's like preemptive outrage? She's still a useless product of nepotism but apparently people can't criticize because she's sweet, cool.

lol mte

when did she run around saying the n word? if she did then fuck her, she should be dragged for that absolutely.

But you can criticise and drag someone's character without bashing their appearance, that's a low blow especially considering shes been clearly insecure about it and taken steps to change it. We can say someone aint shit without saying they're ugly, they have a busted nose etc. Reply

*shrug* i like her nosejob a lot tbh, it suits her face perfectly. and inb4 someone @s me with all 4 pics in which looks weird to prove me wrong, i've seen them and it didn't change my opinion.

her surgeon is a damn genius tbh i wish i had their number.

Idg why people can't comment on her (great imo) nose job when Ashlee's is mentioned in literally every post about her there ever is or has been?

I didn't know her mom was Palestinian. I thought she was white.

the fan acct is calling bella her palestinian mom lol

That makes sense! lol I knew her dad was Muslim though.

People calling celebs mom and dad still makes no sense to me....

Thank you I was so confused lol.

Lmfao

No sis, her dad is the one from Palestine!

I really don't know anything about Palestine/Israel, what exactly has been going on? They've been fighting ever since WWII correct? Over what?

this is prob the most dense and confusing thing you could read about this to educate yourself tbh

https://www.facebook.com/trtworld/videos/1915981062005374/?hc_ref=ARQr_Dxl8VnB8T_kmiOK6-Vx9Qe-wsp5f-v6XmMBBR2AfI8lz9miK0RjPpGS5-AdOl4 i found this video a palestinian friend of mine posted on FB, idk if it's biased/accurate what have you but it at least gives you a timeline of events and issues to jump off from

totally understandable bb! it's a confusing situation w a lot of moving parts.



a simplified tl;dr blurb might be this:



zionism, a political movement supporting the (re-)establishment of a jewish state in the same place as the historic land of israel (aka palestine), kicked off in the late 1800s



this was in response to the fact that most of the world's jewry lived in the diaspora, or outside of their original homeland, and lacked a homeland in which jews would form the majority of the population



historically, jews have been subjected to a lot of shit--the shoah (holocaust) was far from the first time jews were targeted systemically for being jewish



a notable example of this would be the pogroms in the former russian empire, which including attacking jews, destroying jewish businesses, destroying jewish cultural and religious building, etc., with some progroms ultimately ending in massacres of jews



as a result, many jews immigrated to palestine prior to the start of wwii



during wwi, the british government declared support for the establishment of a jewish homeland in palestine, then part of the ottoman (turkish) empire



the ottoman empire was defeated and dissolved in 1922, with the league of nations (precursor to the un) partitioning up the former ottoman empire



british administration of palestine was formalised shortly after and palestine was then known as "mandatory palestine"



following the end of wwii, after the true scale of the shoah was revealed to the world at large, and in 1947 the un put together a proposal called the united nations partition plan for palestine, which aimed to divide up mandatory palestine in response to three separate and competing interests: there was to be a jewish state, israel; an arab state, palestine; and then a special international regime to govern jerusalem, a city too many separate groups claimed as their own.



as you can imagine, palestinians (as well as surrounding arab and muslim majority countries) weren't terribly thrilled that the un was basically redrawing land boundaries with the consent of the united kingdom but not the palestinians themselves



the general assembly of the un adopted the resolution, but it wasn't enacted because shortly afterwards civil war broke out in mandatory palestine between the jewish and arab populations in palestine, with the palestinians supported by the arab liberation army



the british were also there bc the british mandate of palestine was still in effect and they had a responsibility to at least attempt to maintain order; they basically didn't do much at all



when the british mandate of palestine expired in 1948, david ben-gurion (head of world zionist organisation at the time and the first prime minister of israel) introduced the israeli declaration of independence and declared the creation of the jewish state of israel



this didn't go over very well and egypt, iraq, syria, and transjordan invaded the former mandatory palestine and clashed with israeli forces and settlements, kicking off the 1948 arab-israeli war



at the end of the war, israel controlled all of the territory originally allocated to it as part of the un partition plan + something like 50, 60% of the territory allocated for the arab state as well



egypt took control of the gaza strip and transjordan took controll of what remained of mandatory palestine (basically the west bank iirc)



the war ended with the state of israel and no state for palestinian arabs



~700,000 palestinian arabs either fled or were expelled from their homes during the war and became refugees in countries surrounding israel; this event is referred to as "al-nakba" (the catastrophe)



~700,000 jews immigrated to israel following the war, many of whom were expelled from other countries in the middle east



it's been an absolute shit show ever since



Edited at 2017-12-08 12:29 am (UTC) Reply

your responses to this question are a lot nicer and more informative then the sass and backlash I got when I asked for the details two years ago.

5 Broken Cameras is a good documentary about Palestine and is available to stream on Netflix or rent

love it

My mom was expelled from the area as well. Moved to Lebanon. Then had to flee Lebanon because of another war. She's been crying about this all day long, telling me stories of all the family members she lost in all of this and I have no idea how to console her or what to say. Because no matter what I say nothing is going to make her feel better :( Reply

that's heartbreaking to hear :( i'm so sorry, and i don't know what to say either. except maybe that so many people all over the world know how wrong this is and are sad and/or angry abt it too, even tho i don't doubt that's v little consolation to her rn. hugs to you and your mom <3

Thank you <3 I am just at a loss for words for it all.

Reply

Just be there for her, whether it's just sitting next to her or suggesting you do something simple like going to see a movie or baking something/buying her favorite candy. I know those suggestions sound a bit asinine in such a serious moment but never underestimate the importance of small gestures.

<3 to you and your mum.

its so tough to be apart of a diaspora which is constantly being oppressed. all you can do is be there for her..maybe urge her to keep telling her stories, make her favorite foods and listening to her favorite music..? lots of love to you and your mom! <3

I'm so sorry ♥️

i'm so sorry bb. :( i send my love and my prayers to you both. <3

I'm so sorry, bb. ♥

The sheer disregard for any consequences trump has about things he clearly doesn't fully understand is honestly staggering. This is going to cause chaos and get people killed, there are no two ways about it.

Exactly. Thats what my biggest fear is going to be. I would say he doesn't get it but actually I'm sure he does. He simply just doesn't care about the consequences.

So many lives are going to be lost. Tomorrow is going to be sooooo bad.



So many lives are going to be lost. Tomorrow is going to be sooooo bad. Reply

I am honestly having a hard time still processing that this is really happening. Like I honestly thought that someone in the admin with even the slightest modicum of sense, knowledge or decency would stop this. This is american foreign policy at it's absolute goddamned worst and it's horrifying.

It already is though. It's caused numerous incidents, attacks and deaths. Thanks USA (because it is the USA that Trump is representing).

They want chaos

I think it's pretty great of her (and Gigi in the past) to be outspoken about this, because it's a topic that for sure will get her lots of backlash and hateful, discriminatory comments. The situation in Palestine is incredibly unjust and the US support of Israel continues to show why the US is such a terrible place.

they do get a lot of hate, im p sure that's why gigi doesn't talk about it anymore, bella's last 2 posts have the comments disabled but the others are filled w hate and ppl fighting

i really appreciate the inclusion of palestinian jewry in her post. even after the babylonian exile of jews and the formation of the jewish diaspora, some jews stayed in the region or made their way back well before the zionist movement kicked off, and even now many of their ancestors identify more strongly as palestinians than they do as israelis. a lot of zionists like to point to these same jews as proof of a continuous jewish presence in israel and the occupied palestinian territories without recognising that many of those jews are displeased with the state of israel and the absolute chaos and uncertainty that the partitioning of palestine brought about. i appreciate that she included christians as well.

Edited at 2017-12-07 11:51 pm (UTC)



Edited at 2017-12-07 11:51 pm (UTC)

I'm not intimately familiar with this situation and this comment was enlightening re: yet another nuance. Thanks.

Jared Kushner failed to disclose he led a foundation funding illegal Israeli settlements prior to UN vote – when he demanded Mike Flynn "get on the phone to every Security Council member & tell them to delay the UN anti-settlement vote"#AMJoy #Maddow https://t.co/r9DtcdPKns — Polly Sigh (@dcpoll) December 3, 2017





Jared Kushner’s ‘failure to disclose’ list grows to include illegal Israeli settlement foundation https://t.co/lMk8bgT76e pic.twitter.com/Qrou9gfyz3 — ThinkProgress (@thinkprogress) December 4, 2017





While Jared Kushner is supposedly working on a peace deal between the Israelis and the Palestinians, the Kushner Companies Charitable Foundation is funding an illegal West Bank settlement.

https://t.co/zdHFuOk6O5 — Ahmed Shihab-Eldin (@ASE) December 7, 2017

Jared's easily the most breathtakingly brazen one out of the lot.

That guy just looks like a fucking villain. I know you shouldn't judge someone based on appearance alone but that dude seriously has like a permanent shadow over his face. Plus, in his case the book matches the cover so...

he's very damien from the omen

Really? I was just thinking how he looks like a spoiled middle schooler in a suit.

I just don't get this. His religion is obviously important to him yet he works for a man who thrives on the support of Nazis.

every single picture of him looks like he's about to start twirling a moustache and manically cackling.

Reply

God, I hope he’s next.



Jr. and his smug ass too. Reply

While Jared Kushner is supposedly working on a peace deal between the Israelis and the Palestinians, the Kushner Companies Charitable Foundation is funding an illegal West Bank settlement.

this entire sentence BLOWS my mind tbh. like??



this entire sentence BLOWS my mind tbh. like?? Reply

Sorry to derail: finally confirmation in tweet 2 that the rag on that man's head didn't grow out his head! a damn hair piece.

good for her (i mean that sincerely lol)

it's nice that she and her sister publicly discuss palestine and palestinian issues, bc they could very easily get away with being silent

Link