The Best Movies About Making Movies

List is irrelevant without Day for Night. One of my fave movies ever.



Also I loved, loved, loved Their Finest which came out this year and which I keep trying to get everyone to watch. It's about making propaganda movies during WWII and it's cute af. Reply

I legit love 9/10 of these films. Movies about movies are the best kind of movies Reply

No Hugo!? I guess Hugo isn't technically about making movies but it is about film history and its beautiful. I did not expect the sudden plot change when I decided to watch it. Reply

I loved Hugo so much. and I also wasn't expecting that. so beautiful. Reply

Hugo makes me feel warm and fuzzy :3 it's soooo good. Reply

I'll probably need to watch The Room first before watching The Disaster Artist right? Reply

I can't find it anywhere though and it's not on netflix or prime video either in my country :(



edit: lmaooooo never mind there were so many results that i didn't see the correct one between them. I'm going to watch it now



Edited at 2017-12-07 11:42 pm (UTC) Reply

For Your Consideration!

Yes!



"All I'm saying is, I don't want to throw the baby out with the bathwater, because you'll get a wet, critically injured baby."



Catherine's face after the plastic she has done for her campaigning for the Oscar, OMG, I cry laughing every time.



LoL, comment twins! Reply

fuck yeah, this one is my favorite Reply

Can't wait to see this Zefron feature Reply

What about Super 8? lol



Hail Caesar was less of a movie as it was a series of loosely-connected performances. Alden Ehrenreich stole the whole movie.



p.s. I was shook at Jay's full frontal in Zack & Miri.



Edited at 2017-12-07 11:43 pm (UTC) Reply

"Hail Caesar was less of a movie as it was a series of loosely-connected performances. Alden Ehrenreich stole the whole movie."



ita! I watched it for the first time last week and it barely qualifies as a coherent movie, it's strangely flat overall. It was a collection of scenes ranging from mildly amusing to entertaining but it def felt like it could've been so much more. Alden was the best part, aside from the sailors song/dance. Reply

Lol, you're right about HC!. I was like 2/3 of the way through before I was like "...oh, this is a Lebowski thing where the actual plot doesn't really matter. Uh, okay." But Alden was a treat. Would that it tweeeerrre so saaample. Reply

when i was little, i thought the room was a horror movie Reply

Unpopular opinion but I really like Bowfinger. I thought the nerdy character Eddie Murphy played was painfully adorable.



I love this movie, the scene with Murphy running on a highway had me crying Reply

OMG I think Bowfinger is such a fun movie. My sis and I watch it whenever we catch it on TV. I love when they're shooting the parking lot chase scene and the dog's wearing high-heels, lmaooo.







Also: "You prefer ALIEN love!!" Reply

Living in Oblivion is missing from this list! Reply

especially the ~iconic~ Cyd Charisse dream sequence



god, I love Singing in the Rain so much.especially the ~iconic~ Cyd Charisse dream sequence Reply

yesss the whole Broadway Melody ballet part is so good! Reply

zack and miri is such a comfort movie for me



i always forget who tom cruise's grossman character is supposed to be based on - weinstein, scott rudin, someone in that vein? Reply

From IMDb



Many have speculated that Tom Cruise based his performance as a vulgar movie mogul on Sumner Redstone. He and Cruise had a public falling out after Redstone had Paramount Pictures terminate their development deal with Cruise. His physical appearance is more than likely based on Tropic Thunder (2008) Producer Stuart Cornfeld. Reply

ah i see. the inside info makes more sense, but i see more rudin than redstone just because that fucker has been a 3945809438-year-old corpse for decades now



Edited at 2017-12-08 12:20 am (UTC) Reply

What a fitting post; I am currently watching The Room for the first time ever so I can see Disaster Artist tomorrow. That's right. "I'm gonna do what I wanna do, and that's it. ...what do you think I should do?" I need a glass of wine or 5. Reply

