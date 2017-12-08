The Best Movies About Making Movies
/Answers: The Best Movies About Making Movies https://t.co/id7EHHgy33 pic.twitter.com/vqnH9INlsf— Peter Sciretta (@slashfilm) December 7, 2017
To celebrate The Disaster Artist release, SLASHFILM compiled a list of the best movies about making movies
Singin’ in the Rain
Tropic Thunder
Sunset Boulevard
Boogie Nights
Also I loved, loved, loved Their Finest which came out this year and which I keep trying to get everyone to watch. It's about making propaganda movies during WWII and it's cute af.
edit: lmaooooo never mind there were so many results that i didn't see the correct one between them. I'm going to watch it now
"All I'm saying is, I don't want to throw the baby out with the bathwater, because you'll get a wet, critically injured baby."
Hail Caesar was less of a movie as it was a series of loosely-connected performances. Alden Ehrenreich stole the whole movie.
p.s. I was shook at Jay's full frontal in Zack & Miri.
ita! I watched it for the first time last week and it barely qualifies as a coherent movie, it's strangely flat overall. It was a collection of scenes ranging from mildly amusing to entertaining but it def felt like it could've been so much more. Alden was the best part, aside from the sailors song/dance.
Also: "You prefer ALIEN love!!"
especially the ~iconic~ Cyd Charisse dream sequence
Many have speculated that Tom Cruise based his performance as a vulgar movie mogul on Sumner Redstone. He and Cruise had a public falling out after Redstone had Paramount Pictures terminate their development deal with Cruise. His physical appearance is more than likely based on Tropic Thunder (2008) Producer Stuart Cornfeld.
Boy Meets Girl
A Star Is Born (March/Gaynor)