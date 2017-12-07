"7 Days in Entebbe" Trailer Starring Rosamund Pike and Daniel Brühl
On June 27, 1976, four hijackers take over an Air France flight from Israel to Paris and force the plane to land at Entebbe Airport in Uganda. The militants threaten to kill passengers unless dozens of Palestinian resistance fighters held in Israel are released.
Daniel Brühl and Rosamund Pike play members of a radical West German group who carried out the hijacking along with Palestinian revolutionaries. The cast also includes Eddie Marsan as Shimon Peres, Israel’s defense minister at the time and later its president and prime minister.
does she just get offered shit or is her taste shit
did anyone watch '71? i read it got great reviews, so maybe this one isn't so bad either?
https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Operation_Entebbe#Ugandan_reaction
If they did any plane hijacking film they should do the story of Kim Hyun-Hee