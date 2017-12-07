"7 Days in Entebbe" Trailer Starring Rosamund Pike and Daniel Brühl

I don’t care for these types of movies but I am here for brunette Rosamund Pike Reply

idk how to feel about any of this Reply

i like them both very much but they star in so many flops so i don't expect a lot from this Reply

rosamund is always in something that looks...not great.



does she just get offered shit or is her taste shit Reply

great timing Reply

What happened to her career? I thought she was going to blow up after being robbed of her Oscar for Gone Girl! Reply

lmao did u see Return to Sender Reply

I watched it for her. The dad's voice was unbearable omg Reply

Absolutely not Reply

word on the street is she's not easy to work with, but in this post-weinstein landscape i'm taking all rumours about actresses and their supposed difficulties with a huge grain of salt. Reply

lol mte. she was supposed to be the next big thing! Reply

she was pregnant around Gone Girl release, so she probably took some time off. Reply

lmao had to be an european production to allow a film with a seemingly pro-palestinian theme to get made tbh



did anyone watch '71? i read it got great reviews, so maybe this one isn't so bad either? Reply

i liked it. i sound like a broken record cos i keep saying jack o'connell is such an underrated actor but he is. Reply

ita with that lol Reply

he's so fucking talented Reply

People are always raving about him. What do you mean? Reply

I know airport security was totally different back then but how did they get the guns on board? Reply

I remember this when it happened. I also remember the 3(!) films hastily put together in '77-78 to capitalize. Hollywood. Reply

you remember this? Reply

I was just a kid but that kind of shit stays with you. Reply

https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Operation_Entebbe#Ugandan_reaction Wow at the aftermath. :( Reply

"radical West German group" is a pretty mild way to describe the Baader Meinhof group, to say the least. The 1970s are straight up bizarre to hear about for anyone who wasn't alive back then. Reply

Yeah. "Terrorists" would be a more apt description. Reply

as an european, it kinda makes me go 'hmmmmmm' whenever ppl say that terrorism is at its peak in europe & people are dying more than ever, blah blah. it's like ppl forgot all abt baader meinhof, the brigate rosse, the IRA, ETA, hell even the fucking corsican national liberation front lol. and you don't even have to go as far back as the 70s for most of this. but i guess it don't count unless brown people are the ones doing the killing.



Edited at 2017-12-08 12:31 am (UTC)

Yes! It feels like these things were somehow forgotten. Not even right wing pundits mention this anymore. I only recently learned that even in the United States, bombings were a daily occurrence in the 1970s. So much that newspapers stopped reporting them. Reply

These groups were white, right? Reply

this is true. Reply

always here for Daniel Bruhl, and the story is incredible. Reply

reading the description i thought this was about the landshut, oop @ me Reply

