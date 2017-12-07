Elton John Interviews Eminem!!!

"Recalcitrant bad boy" is cracking me up for some reason, like, it's accurate, but those words don't go together. Reply

that word sounds like a type of dinosaur or sth Reply

That SAT word tho Reply

why Reply

did they discuss eminem's history of domestic abuse, assault, and statutory rape? Reply

+ homophobia and racism Reply

ty bb Reply

I doubt it Reply

I... like their friendship lol Reply

Was Em capable of growing a beard before or did he get a shoddy transplant? I can't get over it. Reply

I remember being in high school a long time ago thinking M&M was the best thing since sliced bread. I'm so glad I outgrew his ass. Now I can see how corny he's always been. Thank God it was just a phase for me. Reply

eminem is so fugly and washed up Reply

tons of my "woke" friends listen to his music and when I question and bring up what a piece of shit he is, they're like "well he's really talented" (even though they don't shit like that about chris brown) and I just don't get it.



I've never thought he was that good, or even good enough to somehow excuse all the shitty things he's done/said. when he raps he sounds like an angry man who's on the verge of crying but is going to punch a wall instead. Reply

idk much about eminem besides that my brother used to listen but every time i see his face now something looks off?? did he have some work done?? i need answers for this pressing matter Reply

i mean he didnt lie about trump, plus a lot of his fanbase are trump supporters so the fact hes telling them to fuck off as well is a good thing, its more than most celebs *cough* have done. I get he aint shit at all but when someone's doing something good, let them do it. Reply

Its called integrity Reply

trump is president and you're gonna be picky about where your help and support to get rid of his vile ass comes from?? good luck sis Reply

Lol it he literally had a tantrum when Trump didn’t acknowledge it. It was so obvious he just did it for attention. Reply

ELTON JOHN: Hi, Marshall.



EMINEM: How are you doing, cunt?



JOHN: I’m very well, you old bastard. Are you in Detroit?



EMINEM: [laughs] Yeah. Reply

In case you guy dont know, Eminem stayed with Elton and David and they helped him get sober.

really? I never knew that Reply

I knew they were friends, but I didn't know that. Though I'm not surprised. Tbh, I know his rep is homophobic but I suspect Eminem is at least bi. I remember when I checked out his music, and I'm sorry, but the constant references to gay sex are too much. Like that Ken character, all those blowjob noises, talking about Dr Dre giving him anal etc. It's so OTT and not at all what I expected. I also think this is why Elton is so supportive of him. Reply

Lol some gay men do the most to get the approval of cishet men Reply

i hope one day someone capes for me the same way op capes for this waste of space Reply

my friend's mom (who is a homophobic evangelical) loves Elton John but didn't realize he was gay. like how out of touch do you need to be?? Reply

