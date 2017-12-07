Elton John Interviews Eminem!!!
Elton John interviews Eminem on his upcoming album Revival. They discuss his writing process, sobriety, Donald Trump, the cypher, and why he likes to stay away from the spotlight
On Donald Trump: It was about having the right to stand up to oppression. I mean, that’s exactly what the people in the military and the people who have given their lives for this country have fought for—for everybody to have a voice and to protest injustices and speak out against shit that’s wrong. We’re not trying to disrespect the military, we’re not trying to disrespect the flag, we’re not trying to disrespect our country. But shit is going on that we want to make you aware of. We have a president who does not care about everybody in our country; he is not the president for all of us, he is the president for some of us. He knows what he’s doing.
As long as he’s got his base, he does not give a fuck about anybody else in America. But guess what? There’s more of us than there are of them. I still feel like America is the greatest country to live in. This is my opinion. But we have issues that we need to work on and we need to do better.
On the cypher: He explains the original idea for the cypher was to do it acappela at the BET awards but it didn't work out. He wrote it and memorized prior to the cypher.
On Staying out of the spotlight: he believes that the more you stay out of the spotlight the better. "And I realize that some people see going away as, “Oh, he’s irrelevant now,” but I feel like if I don’t go away, I get sick of myself. It’s never been my thing to be in the spotlight all the time."
Elton ends the interview by declaring his love for Em and Em reciprocates <33
JOHN: When this album comes out, people are going to want to hear it. It’s a tribute to your longevity as an artist, your intelligence, your musical and lyrical brilliance. I’m so happy you exist in the world, and I’m just so proud of you. You’ve worked so hard on yourself, and no one deserves this more than you, Marshall, and I love you from a long way away, okay?
EMINEM: Thank you, Elton. I love you, too.
The interview is good! There are a lot more pics at the source. Check it out in full via the source below! Also new single is rumoured to be dropping tonight!!!! I hope he demolishes trump!
Source: https://www.interviewmagazine.com/music/eminem-elton-john-december-2017-interview
https://twitter.com/InterviewMag/status/938791642210938880?s=17
Guess who's back? The recalcitrant bad boy of rap, @Eminem, returns for a conversation with the legendary @eltonofficial, and he's ready for #Revival https://t.co/7SpksQ7hxc pic.twitter.com/hact4uNOBH— Interview Magazine (@InterviewMag) December 7, 2017
The interview is good! There are a lot more pics at the source. Check it out in full via the source below! Also new single is rumoured to be dropping tonight!!!! I hope he demolishes trump!
I've never thought he was that good, or even good enough to somehow excuse all the shitty things he's done/said. when he raps he sounds like an angry man who's on the verge of crying but is going to punch a wall instead.
EMINEM: How are you doing, cunt?
JOHN: I’m very well, you old bastard. Are you in Detroit?
EMINEM: [laughs] Yeah.