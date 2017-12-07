Bridget Everett Sings Miley Cyrus Karaoke, Talks New Amazon Pilot on Tonight Show
On Michael Patrick King offering to make a show with her: "I'm forty-five years old - a woman, gotta lot of meat on my bones and you don't always picture someone wanting to make a TV show for you when you are that."
On Loni Anderson: "Loni is magic. She's like a hundred kittens rolled in puppies with bunny ears and just dipped in sugar with dragonflies and butterflies all around her."
You can watch Bridiget's new Amazon pilot Love You More here.
Liked the pilot, had a lot fit into it but if this gets a full season. Should be fun/heartwarming to watch!