Bridget Everett Sings Miley Cyrus Karaoke, Talks New Amazon Pilot on Tonight Show

I loved the pilot so much! I loved the different roles that her character was able to play, without it feeling forced. She goes from getting dicked down by a random short guy, to being a great caring/patient/awesome person at work. She is the perfect amount of annoying / likeable / lazy / outgoing all at once, and I can't wait for more episodes.



I hope that doesn't seem too confusing haha Reply

It was so great! ITA with you that she never comes across as forced. Great actress. And as you said, "she is the perfect amount of annoying / likeable / lazy / outgoing all at once' but there is nothing grating or irritating about it. You just gotta love her. Can't wait to watch the entire series! Reply

That penis was terrifying. Reply

But I loved it too (the show) Reply

LOL when she's about to sing 'The Climb' and asks Jimmy to hold her hand. She is so great and seems like a lot of fun. Great personality. Love her, and I hope for more success for her. Reply

This show was so fantastic. Reply

I have never heard of her or this pilot, but she sold me on both. I need her and her show in my life. Reply

I only know her as the drunk that says she types like a mother fucker in her interview for carrie's assistant in the sex and the city movie lmao. I'm interested in the pilot after seeing all the positive comments.



Edited at 2017-12-07 11:51 pm (UTC) Reply

I loved the pilot! I watched it last night. Any news of it going forward? Reply

She was so fucking funny in Little Evil. I need to check out her stand up and whatever pilot this is. Reply

ok so i just started watching the pilot and nO ONE WARNED ME??? that there was DICK Reply

she has solid pipes on her, she's a broadway star I think?

Liked the pilot, had a lot fit into it but if this gets a full season. Should be fun/heartwarming to watch! Reply

lol I don't think she's a broadway star- she has a stand up comedy/cabaret act and has for like a decade Reply

I figured somewhere in that vein, and tbh I was too lazy to google lol, so I made a logical guess. Reply

loved the show! And seeing her live is A.MA.ZING. Reply

love you more is great. hope it gets picked up by amazon. Reply

why is she wearing Christmas pajamas Reply

I havent watched the pilot yet but I am already sold on it, she is my favorite part of Lady Dynamite. I have adopted so many Dagmarisms into my life tbh. Like "Dont you think I have a heart under these big awesome honkin titties?" Reply

"My therapist says you're a trigger Larissa, okay? And I don't wanna live like this!" Reply

