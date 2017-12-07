Warner Bros to restructure DC Films after disappointing Justice League
- Jon Berg, who oversees the DC film production division with Geoff Johns, will be leaving his current job, Warner Bros. to name new person as replacement
- Geof Johns will continue serving as DC Entertainment's chief creative officer
- Time Warner unhappy that Warner Bros kept bringing back Zack Snyder
- Ben Affleck's Batman will make an appearance in the solo Flash movie, but will probably not be in the Matt Reeve's Batman film
- Wonder Woman sequel believed to be set in the Cold War
source
I do not believe for a single, solitary minute, that 90% of those movies are going to be made no matter how much they restructure.
As long as they make Wondy 2 (guaranteed) and Flash... Aquaman is pretty much done right? So job done. No1curr about Bat or Supes.
I obvs want a Cyborg film but can't imagine they will for reasons which are completely transparent.
I keep forgetting about Aquaman!
yeah that's basically done.
They can call Flashpoint a setup to reboot the entire thing, but knowing how incompetent WB is, I expect them to just stop this DCEU in its tracks and just reboot from the ground up and say "just fucking deal with it everybody!"
Why is Johns getting outta this unscathed
As long as they keep Ezra as the Flash and continue with his film idc tbh
AND BYE BYE FATFLECK.
And is her house made of peanut brittle?
DC needs a Kevin Feige to guide the franchise, someone who cares a little more about making a good film rather than releasing something on time to secure a bonus.
Unfortunately, the powers that be seem to be considering "Wonder Woman" a fluke, and not an example of the right approach.
What a laugh reading it now.
Everything I thought would happen with this mess, did happen.
Awwwwww. That was from (early) 2016! We were all so sweet and naive then.