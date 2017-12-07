Warner Bros to restructure DC Films after disappointing Justice League

Honestly, the amount of times Batfleck said something to the effect of "I'm too old for this shit" during JL pretty much confirmed he's on his way out. Reply

Thread

Link

That was so transparent. They couldn't have made it more obvious. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

you're not doing amazing, sweaty Reply

Thread

Link

lmao Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Clean house and stop trying tbh Reply

Thread

Link





I do not believe for a single, solitary minute, that 90% of those movies are going to be made no matter how much they restructure. I do not believe for a single, solitary minute, that 90% of those movies are going to be made no matter how much they restructure. Reply

Thread

Link





As long as they make Wondy 2 (guaranteed) and Flash... Aquaman is pretty much done right? So job done. No1curr about Bat or Supes.



I obvs want a Cyborg film but can't imagine they will for reasons which are completely transparent.



Edited at 2017-12-07 10:49 pm (UTC) As long as they make Wondy 2 (guaranteed) and Flash... Aquaman is pretty much done right? So job done. No1curr about Bat or Supes.I obvs want a Cyborg film but can't imagine they will for reasons which are completely transparent. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

people may not care about batfleck, but batman will always be dc's cash cow. even if the reeves batman movie takes a minute to get here, it'll get here. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link



I keep forgetting about Aquaman!







yeah that's basically done.



They can call Flashpoint a setup to reboot the entire thing, but knowing how incompetent WB is, I expect them to just stop this DCEU in its tracks and just reboot from the ground up and say "just fucking deal with it everybody!" I keep forgetting about Aquaman!yeah that's basically done.They can call Flashpoint a setup to reboot the entire thing, but knowing how incompetent WB is, I expect them to just stop this DCEU in its tracks and just reboot from the ground up and say "just fucking deal with it everybody!" Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

90% of these movies were never going to be made from jump street. They were announced at a board meeting, ffs. So transparent. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

the only ones 100% confirmed are wonder woman 2 and aquaman, and the latter is only because its already filmed. everything else.....lol. into development hell they shall go. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Damn what a babe *bite lips* Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

i had to hardcore judge john when he said at some actors roundtable that he picked up acting tips from emma watson when they made that awful 'the circle' movie Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

They just had to get those exec bonuses



Why is Johns getting outta this unscathed



Edited at 2017-12-07 10:35 pm (UTC) Reply

Thread

Link

Apparently he hasn't yet properly worked on a movie to fuck it up. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Because he had little to no involvement with the Synder films. He did majority of his work on WW. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

this helps zero if the same WB execs will still be responsible for these movies Reply

Thread

Link

Has Affleck quit or are they trying to make him quit? Would he not be contractually tied to another Batman movie? Reply

Thread

Link

starting to think it's both. ben wants the fuck outta here and WB's happy to let his ass go and get someone less miserable, less controversial, and more fitting to be batman Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Bring in a female director that's also a comic nerd to direct the next JL movie *wishful thinking*



As long as they keep Ezra as the Flash and continue with his film idc tbh



AND BYE BYE FATFLECK. Reply

Thread

Link





dc and wb are self-sabotaging informercials. Reply

Thread

Link

lmao I love infomercials so much. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

jfc, is she legally blind?



And is her house made of peanut brittle? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lmaooo why would anyone ever do this Reply

Parent

Thread



Link





i've been asking myself that same thing. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Shes making a gloryhole Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Lmfao she went in Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

this truth Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Lol I don't feel like this will help boo Reply

Thread

Link

OMG, put Affleck out of his fucking misery and put him out to pasture! There is literally no reason to continue to pretend he is going to continue to be Batman. Introduce the new one in Flash and ease him (whoever it will be) into the franchise then do the Batman solo film. Reply

Thread

Link

They really need this huh... lmao Reply

Thread

Link

I don't think it's going to work. The DCEU is already kind of a failure.



DC needs a Kevin Feige to guide the franchise, someone who cares a little more about making a good film rather than releasing something on time to secure a bonus.



Unfortunately, the powers that be seem to be considering "Wonder Woman" a fluke, and not an example of the right approach. Reply

Thread

Link

I'm laughing so hard at what an utter failure Batfleck has been. Remember when this was announced he was supposed to write/star and direct his own solo Batman film? Reply

Thread

Link

lol my how the turn tables Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

that actually happened in our original timeline, before CERN created this alternate reality. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link





http://ohnotheydidnt.livejournal.com/100512265.html



What a laugh reading it now.



Everything I thought would happen with this mess, did happen. Remember this?What a laugh reading it now.Everything I thought would happen with this mess, did happen. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i maintain, he will be known as the single greatest thing to happen to the new DC film universe. his function as quality control is invaluable.





Awwwwww. That was from (early) 2016! We were all so sweet and naive then. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

My fucking God, he really did spiral after getting the role - he looks 10 years younger in that photo from the post. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lmfaooo Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

remember when ontd was convinced BvS was gonna do well and shot down the negative rumors lmao Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lmaooo the narrative sure did change really quick. even the praise people gave him after BvS has largely faded. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link