asami

Warner Bros to restructure DC Films after disappointing Justice League

- Jon Berg, who oversees the DC film production division with Geoff Johns, will be leaving his current job, Warner Bros. to name new person as replacement
- Geof Johns will continue serving as DC Entertainment's chief creative officer
- Time Warner unhappy that Warner Bros kept bringing back Zack Snyder
- Ben Affleck's Batman will make an appearance in the solo Flash movie, but will probably not be in the Matt Reeve's Batman film
- Wonder Woman sequel believed to be set in the Cold War

