No, Angelina Jolie Does Not Weigh Less Than Shiloh




Star Magazine claimed that Angelina weighs less than her 11-year-old daughter Shiloh. But Gossip Cop is here to debunk this ridiculous story.

A doctor who hasn’t treated the actress speculates that Angelina weighs “no more than 78 pounds.”

Gossip Cop calls this ridiculous story FAKE NEWS and says that Angelina Jolie doesn't have an eating disorder.

