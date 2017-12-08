No, Angelina Jolie Does Not Weigh Less Than Shiloh

I saw pictures of her the other day with this little black dress on and this valentino studded purse that I was drooling over that of course cost like $3k when I looked it up :( she looked great in those pictures.



also, I really enjoyed her THR podcast that someone gave me a link to in the last post so thank you again to that member!!



i'm loving these THR podcasts. the one with jennifer lawrence is also really good.

It's so sick, twisted and dangerous that these mags can publish this shit Reply

where's the recipe tho Reply

She does look painfully thin. I can't imagine she's 78lbs though. Reply

tabloids are trash, but the comments about women's bodies here don't stray too far from them either. Reply

Why are they labeling Shiloh's weight as if they'd even fucking know that shut the fuck up Reply

15 years on and they are still put out gross stories regarding her weight. Reply

She is a thin woman, but do people honestly choose to believe that she truly weighs 'no more than 78 lbs.'?!? Actually, don't answer that-- OFC certain people would love for that to be true. LMFAO ridiculous. She wouldn't even be able to walk around on her own and show up in public and at appearances, etc... if she weighed 78lbs. at her age. Let's be real now.



Edited at 2017-12-07 10:44 pm (UTC)

Doctors commenting on people whom they don’t treat are seriously disgusting. Reply

lmao i wonder if they just show the pics to random grandpas w/ phds and are like "ok gramps how much does this lady weigh...k cool we're quoting u as our 'doctor' source" Reply

ontd doctor's are even worst Reply

Seriously it's so unprofessional and damaging. Reply

Omg that photo of Ben Affleck in the upper right corner is the real story. Lmfao wtf is his face!? Reply

OMG LMAO I had to scroll back up and thank you it was worth it. he is a disaster. Reply

omg i'm dying Reply

omg I didn't even notice, must be ps?! Reply

I'm so confused... Reply

did they photoshop him into a frond lol Reply

omg toad face. Reply

holy shit thank you for pointing this out LOL Reply

And if she did have an ED this will make her feel real good! That's exactly how you beat a disease you shame it out of them. Reply

lol ya'll know how much Shiloh weighs tho? Reply

Yeah, the Angie ED nonsense pops up at least once a month on Star Reply

78 lbs? why wouldn't they choose a more realistic number? (i know that's not The Point but still) Reply

Lmao don't think people can't be so easily fooled. My own sister would probably say "wow that's 78 pounds? insane!!" Reply

