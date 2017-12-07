Legendary Indian Actor Shashi Kapoor Dies At 79

Bollywood legend Shashi Kapoor dies at 79 https://t.co/D97vevZR63 pic.twitter.com/O5ThGvtUKH — THR International (@THRGlobal) December 6, 2017

Bollywood star Shashi Kapoor is dead at 79 pic.twitter.com/D6l2tltigP — NowThis (@nowthisnews) December 5, 2017

T 2731 - To Shashji from your 'babbua' .. !! https://t.co/MFYeeR1Sbb pic.twitter.com/rfzDdDtiBk — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) December 4, 2017

RIP #shashikapoor ji your contribution to cinema and your infectious smile will always stay with us. Prayers and condolences to the family 🙏 — Madhuri Dixit-Nene (@MadhuriDixit) December 5, 2017

My dear friend & co star of many successful movies - Shashi Kapoor, is no more. He leaves behind many pleasant memories of the camaraderie we shared on the sets during our shooting schedules.

RIP dear friend. I will surely miss you! — Hema Malini (@dreamgirlhema) December 4, 2017

Very sad to hear the news that iconic Bollywood actor and producer Shashi Kapoor has died. His contribution to the Hindi film industry will forever be remembered across the world. pic.twitter.com/Uv22UqiP0s — Sadiq Khan (@SadiqKhan) December 4, 2017

I took his autograph when I was a kid , he was a charmer on screen and my favorite star . For years saw him on wheelchair going for dialysis .. Free from it all now .Rest In Peace Shashiji — Juhi Chawla (@iam_juhi) December 4, 2017

There never has been nor will there ever be anyone like Shashi Kapoor. He was a man of his own and transformed what it meant to be an actor. We miss you and love you always 💕 pic.twitter.com/y5oAfAhaqj — Sonam Kapoor (@sonamakapoor) December 5, 2017

With the passing of an icon like Shashi Kapoor, the importance and influence of the work we do shines even brighter. Shashi Uncle was a star of Indian cinema and I know he will continue to inspire us! pic.twitter.com/0Ads3c0MAy — Sonam Kapoor (@sonamakapoor) December 5, 2017

An incredibly sad day for Indian cinema, we've lost one of our greatest actors and the entire industry mourns. Shashi Uncle wasn't just a brilliant actor but also a great human and we miss him greatly. pic.twitter.com/2eKvx4Nnbk — Sonam Kapoor (@sonamakapoor) December 5, 2017

We will miss you ... pic.twitter.com/ZMGoFk0DCM — Azmi Shabana (@AzmiShabana) December 4, 2017

On my way to Shashiji's funeral with fondest memories of Cairo Festival where he took me under his wings & gave me the best time. Will miss the man for his compassion, art and conviction. Holding on to memories also at @PrithviTheatre Rest in peace Shashiji. You'll be missed tons pic.twitter.com/czSV0WHRoD — Nandita Das (@nanditadas) December 5, 2017

He personified charm & grace. A great actor and sooooo handsome ❤️

His performances etched in our memory forever. Even the weather gods are sad this evening. May his soul rest in peace. #ShashiKapoor 🙏🏻 — Aditi Rao Hydari (@aditiraohydari) December 4, 2017

Shashi Kapoor Ji was such an icon! An inspiration and reference point for all aspiring actors! This is truly an end of an era.. Deeply saddened by this news. Thank you sir for giving us your magic at the movies. #RIPShashiKapoor — Alia Bhatt (@aliaa08) December 4, 2017

Will miss you Shashi uncle .. thank you for all you have done for me .. eternally great full ..... https://t.co/vj5DKLQaSs — Anil Kapoor (@AnilKapoor) December 5, 2017

RIP Shashi Kapoor ji

Great artistes not only inspire but also inseminate the hearts & minds of the next generation. In individual ways we all carry his greatness within us. He & his talent shall live on. And we shall forever celebrate it. Thank you for your inspiration... — Hrithik Roshan (@iHrithik) December 4, 2017

Have only heard about his charisma and seen a bit of it, missed a chance to meet him. RIP #ShashiKapoorji — taapsee pannu (@taapsee) December 4, 2017

One of the most good looking & talented actors we’ve ever had.. with a genuine niceness on his face and a heartwarming smile! R.I.P Shashi Kapoor Sir. Condolences to the family. #respect — Kriti Sanon (@kritisanon) December 4, 2017

One of the most handsome man Indian cinema has seen. #ShashiKapoor ji is legend who'll always stay in our hearts. May his soul rest in peace. — Tamannaah Bhatia (@tamannaahspeaks) December 4, 2017

Deeply saddened by the loss of Shashi Kapoor ji. An icon & inspiration loved by so many..you will be missed & will be in our hearts always.. #RIPShashiKapoor — Shraddha (@ShraddhaKapoor) December 5, 2017

An era of great cinema belongs to you and will always do so. RIP respected #ShashiKapoor Ji. — Anushka Sharma (@AnushkaSharma) December 4, 2017

#RIPShashiKapoor ...the most charming and enigmatic actor ever...a gentleman movie star! His legacy in film and theatre is exceptional...thoughts and prayers with the family....his work will always live on... pic.twitter.com/U9jsAGxGET — Karan Johar (@karanjohar) December 4, 2017

#RIPShashiKapoor . The man who made nice look so so cool. U will always be remembered. — Kajol (@KajolAtUN) December 4, 2017

An end of an era. RIP #ShashiKapoor ji.. A talent, the world had the pleasure of witnessing,..a humanitarian I had the pleasure of meeting.. a charmer the world will always remember. Condolences to the family and fans. — PRIYANKA (@priyankachopra) December 4, 2017

Veteran Indian actor, Shashi Kapoor, passed away on Monday at 79 years old due to prolonged liver cirrhosis. He was a part of the famous Kapoor family dynasty in Bollywood, and was in memorable films such as Deewar, Jab Jab Phool Khile, and Junoon.- Shashi was born in 1938 to Prithiviraj Kapoor (who was also an actor) and Ramsarni Kapoor. He had two other brothers (Raj and Shammi, who were actors as well) and a sister, Urmila.- He worked as a child actor in films like Aag (1948) and Awaara (1951) before making his debut as a leading man in Dharmputra (1961).- He went on to be in 116 Hindi films, some of which include films like Deewar (1975), Jab Jab Phool Khile (1965), Kabhi Kabhie (1976), Junoon (1978), and Kalyug (1981). Shashi was frequently paired with Nanda, Sharmila Tagore, Rakhee, and Shabana Azmi in his films. Many of his films also co-starred Amitabh Bachchan, and the two maintained a close friendship off screen.- Shashi also crossed over to a few British and American films that were produced by Merchant Ivory. Some of these films include The Householder (1963), Shakespeare Wallah (1965), Bombay Talkie (1970), and Heat and Dust (1983).- Shashi married English actress, Jennifer Kendal, in 1958. They had three children together, Kunal, Sanjana, and Karan. Shashi and Jennifer remained married until she passed away from cancer in 1984. Jennifer's death was reportedly the turning point in Shashi's life and he never recovered from it. He was completely shattered by her death and he began letting himself go, and started gaining weight, drinking, and developing health problems.- After suffering from prolonged liver cirrhosis, he died on Monday at the Kokilaben Hospital in Mumbai surrounded by his loved ones. He was cremated on Tuesday and many Indian celebrities such as the Kapoor family, Bachchan, family, Shahrukh Khan, and Naseeruddin Shah attending his funeral proceedings.(Amitabh Bachchan actually wrote a touching memorial to Shashi on his Tumblr, you have to click the link on his tweet.)(The the mayor of London, Sadiq Khan)