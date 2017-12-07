American Film Institute/AFI announces their best films & TV shows of 2017
AFI's movies of the year are --
-- “The Big Sick”
-- “Call Me by Your Name”
-- “Dunkirk”
-- “The Florida Project”
-- “Get Out”
-- “Lady Bird”
-- “The Post”
-- “The Shape of Water”
-- “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri”
-- “Wonder Woman”
-- “Big Little Lies”
-- “The Crown”
-- “Feud: Bette and Joan”
-- “Game of Thrones”
-- “The Good Place”
-- “The Handmaid’s Tale”
-- “Insecure”
-- “Master of None”
-- “Stranger Things 2”
-- “This Is Us”
AFI's CEO on the choices: “AFI Awards is honored to celebrate this community of artists who challenge and inspire us, entertain and enlighten us — ultimately reminding us of our common heartbeat.”
All the shows and movies chosen will be honored at a luncheon in LA on Friday, Jan. 5, 2018 (right before the Golden Globes).
Still need to watch The Handmaid's Tale, and I am excited for The Shape of Water.
i'm surprised phantom thread ain't here given the reviews are up and they are fucking glowing, calling it a masterpiece and shit
The Handmaid's Tale
Stranger Things
Big Little Lies
Master of None
The Good Place
This Is Us
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Game of Thrones
And I know it's not everyone's favorite, but I loved 13 Reasons Why too.
I still need to see so many of the movies, but love Lady Bird, CMBYN, and TBS.
I at least hope LB and SOW are entertaining.
List is immediately invalid tbh
not twin peak or the leftovers in tv is a DISGRACE