American Film Institute/AFI announces their best films & TV shows of 2017

No @ Three Billboards, but I like everything else I have seen on both lists and am forking psyched The Good Place is on there!



Still need to watch The Handmaid's Tale, and I am excited for The Shape of Water. Reply

All the praise in the world for The Good Place! Reply

the shape of water is amazingggg, though i thought it was a little slow at first.



i'm surprised phantom thread ain't here given the reviews are up and they are fucking glowing, calling it a masterpiece and shit Reply

Yeah, I would have expected to see TPT on here instead of TBS or Three Billboards, considering all of the critical acclaim it is getting. Reply

I'm gonna go see Shape of Water next week, I'm so excited. I've never seen any of del Toro's other works. I should probably watch Pan's Labyrinth at some point. Reply

is this is us actually any good? i see it being praised all the time but the parts i've seen via promo all seem so... saccharine i guess? idk. Reply

my cousin who's like a robot said he fucking loves it, that surprised the hell out of the rest of us lmao. he admitted that it is super emotional though Reply

i really like it, i mean it can be sappy at times but you have to take it for what it is. it's very real and it always makes me emotional lol Reply

People keep telling me I should watch it, but the promos always put me off. Seems like too much schmaltz for me. Reply

Same here. I mean, I love emotional stuff but not when it's so... sappy and deliberate looking. Reply

it seems like nicholas sparks: the tv show Reply

I watched the first half of S1 and gave up. It was too sappy for me. I think it would've been better as a movie. Reply

So many girls from my high school love it and they all voted for Donald Trump and have small town eyebrows, so I always pass on it. Reply

no. It's a soap basically Reply

Honestly, I love this TV list. My favorites from the year would be:



The Handmaid's Tale

Stranger Things

Big Little Lies

Master of None

The Good Place

This Is Us

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Game of Thrones



And I know it's not everyone's favorite, but I loved 13 Reasons Why too.



I still need to see so many of the movies, but love Lady Bird, CMBYN, and TBS. Reply

The Big Sick was good but I feel like it's getting sooo much press Reply

Yeah, like I looooove Kumail and thought the movie was funny and good, but not amazing, so I don't really get it. But whatever, I'm not mad, just confused! Reply

i still haven't seen dunkirk Reply

i saw it in huge imax and thought 'god this movie would be fucking dull on a regular screen'. it's that rare 'you must see it in imax to appreciate it' movie Reply

Haha, I also saw it in huge IMAX and I agree, I think it really made it immersive and interesting in a way that your TV at home couldn't possibly replicate. Reply

i was going to see it in imax but never got around to it, i'm just gonna wait until someone cuts together all of harry's scenes and just watch that at this point lol Reply

I 100% agree Reply

yep i saw it on a small screen first and HATED it and then saw it in IMAX and loved it lmao Reply

Neither. How is it still not out on DVD? Reply

I just streamed it last night. It was good, but I feel like it's definitely a movie you would've had to see in a theater with proper sound and everything. The music gave me anxiety just watching it on my computer. Reply

This has been a really apathetic awards season for me so far. I'm not really in love with any contenders I've seen lately Reply

same which suxx because i was so emotionally invested in moonlight last year and it was actually winning shit which never happens w/ anything i love!!! this season is a monster white supremacist downgrade Reply

That film list looks mostly dull as shit.



I at least hope LB and SOW are entertaining. Reply

Edited at 2017-12-07 10:17 pm (UTC) this list is missing thelma, guess that's not an american film tho lmao Reply

yeah movies on this list have to be mostly if not fully funded by american $$$$$$ Reply

the big sick was so fucking boring and shitty but i guess white ppl get to make boring shitty movies all the time and get praise 4 it so why not a moc? good 4 kumail Reply

I need to start The Crown. I've seen most of the shows in that tv show list and Big Little Lies and The Handmaiden deserve all the praise tbh. Insecure is funny af and I love Issa. Master of None fell flat for me way too many times, I just find the acting to be really bad. Also I demand Lena get all the awards because she's half the reason why I still watch GoT (the other half for the dragons #JusticeforViserion ). Reply

looking forward to seeing if dunkirk holds up on my 55 4k. i hope it does. Reply

Ugh, I'm so tired and mad about The Americans getting snubbed every year with all the awards D: D: Reply

Their only nomination (so far) is from the WGA. :( Reply

I haven't seen Dunkirk but the reviews have made me want to see The Post. initially I had little interest. CMBYN won't be seen by me for a few weeks. Reply

None for Ragnarok?



List is immediately invalid tbh Reply

I've seen Ragnarok in theaters three times already and NO REGRETS Reply

Me too!! Planning on a fourth viewing at the Moonlight Cinemas if I can work it into my busy as hell schedule the next couple of weeks lol Reply

