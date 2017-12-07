The Trio

American Film Institute/AFI announces their best films & TV shows of 2017





AFI's movies of the year are --

-- “The Big Sick”
-- “Call Me by Your Name”
-- “Dunkirk”
-- “The Florida Project”
-- “Get Out”
-- “Lady Bird”
-- “The Post”
-- “The Shape of Water”
-- “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri”
-- “Wonder Woman”

-- “Big Little Lies”
-- “The Crown”
-- “Feud: Bette and Joan”
-- “Game of Thrones”
-- “The Good Place”
-- “The Handmaid’s Tale”
-- “Insecure”
-- “Master of None”
-- “Stranger Things 2”
-- “This Is Us”

AFI's CEO on the choices: “AFI Awards is honored to celebrate this community of artists who challenge and inspire us, entertain and enlighten us — ultimately reminding us of our common heartbeat.”

All the shows and movies chosen will be honored at a luncheon in LA on Friday, Jan. 5, 2018 (right before the Golden Globes).

Source: https://twitter.com/Variety/status/938883430653112320
Tagged: , , , , , , , ,