Russell Crowe apologises for joke about “sodomising” female co-star
Russell Crowe was speaking at the 2017 Australian Academy of Cinema and Television Arts awards in Sydney, telling the audience an anecdote about filming a sex scene with co-star Jacqui McKenzie in the film "Romper Stomper".
Crowe's Speech:
“I was sodomising Jacqui McKenzie on the set of Romper Stomper, and I didn’t actually intend to do that,” Crowe said. “I was trying to keep my bits away from her bits, and she’s been given one of those pieces of elastic that the girls get when you do those scenes, which protects them from all things, and my bits and pieces were in a little canvas sack with a drawstring”.
“And it wasn’t actually in my desire to keep the bits apart. It wasn’t until the opening night of the film that it was pointed out by none other than Jacqui McKenzie’s beautiful late mother that we were in fact, in her mind, engaged in sodomy. Anyway, that was just a story about sensitivity!”
Crowe has since apologized for his remarks, saying in a statement: “Actors and actresses by the nature of our job get thrown into some embarrassing, bizarre and extreme circumstances. It’s an ironic combination that sensitivity required for the job has also to be coupled with an ability to put aside your embarrassment and fears and cope with the humiliation.”
Admitting he didn't try to keep their genitals apart in the sex scene...
