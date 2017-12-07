Dylan Farrow writes an op-ed regarding Woody Allen being spared from the #MeToo movement

ew that quote from Kate Winslet, I just cried with you watching The Holiday bitch Reply

this is killing me. Reply

lmfaoooo ilu <333 Reply

lmfao Reply

lmaoooo Reply

lmaoooo i love that movie Reply

“I think on some level Woody is a woman,” the actress, who stars in the controversial director’s new film Wonder Wheel, recently told the Sydney Morning Herald.



“I just think he’s very in touch with that side of himself. He understands the female characters he creates exceptionally well,” she added. “His female characters are always so rich and large and honest in terms of how they’re feeling and he just knows how to write dialogue for them to communicate all that.”



http://people.com/movies/kate-winslet-thinks-woody-allen-is-a-woman-on-some-level/ Not as bad as this new one:

yikes how delusional and out of touch can you be? Reply

jfc what the fuck. Reply

Cancel her for this already.

Reply

lmao Reply

looool



I actually paid to see that in theatres when it came out and liked it. sigh. Reply

Kate is so delusional and stupid. I wonder if she's always been this dense and utterly clueless



I've got The Holiday on dvd smh.



Edited at 2017-12-07 10:38 pm (UTC)

omg Reply

in every picture of him lately, he has this 'idc i wanna die' look and i want him to do just that. Reply

he looks so stupid in everything Reply

i thought this was about ronan and i was like damn. Reply

ronan sintara would never! Reply

He's looked like that for past 15 years, but unfortunately he's going to live to 100 just like both of his parents Reply

Hft Reply

thats just his face Reply

v disappointed but not surprised about greta tbh Reply

she's right. and since greta gerwig and timothee chalamet are in press circuit overdrive for lady bird and cmbyn, they'd better have their feet held to the fire until they stop dodging the question.



kate winslet is also in press circuit overdrive but wonder wheel's a flop anyway and she's already dug a hole all the way to china with her bullshit. Reply

lol kate did all this and shes going to have nothing to show for her except everyone hating her now. id feel bad if it wasnt so embarrassing. Reply

it's amazing how much her woody allen thirst has backfired on her. she sacrificed so much goodwill to appear in this stinker. Reply

any actor or actress who supports roman or woody needs to be nailed to the wall on it, it's absolutely appalling. Reply

if u read the full transcript re: gerwig, it's even weirder because she mentions ellen page's discussion of allen but just seems flat out weird af over saying anything herself lmao it's baffling Reply

Yeah ppl who interview Timothée need to be more pressing on him working with Woody Allen. He’d probably give his placeholder response bc he’s “promoting Call Me By Your Name” right now, but he literally just did a fluff piece for Vanity Fair where he like was excited to have done the movie... didn’t have the “promoting CMBYN” excuse then huh... it's gross



Edited at 2017-12-07 10:06 pm (UTC)

Tommithee did that video speaking out but lbr he doesn't give a shit. hes a straight white male. Reply

Sally Hawkins too Reply

It's weird bc Gerwig was in an Allen movie way before Dylan's story came out, I believe? She could so easily just say, honestly I wasn't aware and it's a decision I regret, etc. and people would likely be way more forgiving of her than a Winslet and Chalamet etc Reply

His photo alone physically repulses me. I can't imagine what being in the same room with him would feel like or working with him. 99% of Hollywood really is just a cesspool of people who don't care about anyone but themselves/their careers. And yeah I think you gotta be a little narcissistic to make it in Hollywood but it's still so pathetic and sad to me. Like, look where we are in this country when Roy Moore, a child molester, is likely going to win. Burn it all down. Reply

Also I found out that Selena Gomez and Ronan Farrow seemed to have been friends at some point, so that makes it even worse with her “the universe works in mysterious ways” comments and work with Woody. :/



I support Dylan so much! And it’s awful how hypocritical actors like Kate or Timothée have been with condemning Harvey and speaking out against sexual assault but supporting and working with Woody. I hope Woody dies soon.Also I found out that Selena Gomez and Ronan Farrow seemed to have been friends at some point, so that makes it even worse with her “the universe works in mysterious ways” comments and work with Woody. :/ Reply

what was selena referring to whenever she said "the universe works in mysterious ways"? Reply

In her interview with Billboard they asked her about the allegations against Woody and she said they were interesting, she didn't want to ignore them, and that the universe works in mysterious ways. Reply

Wow that explains the time Jon Lovett almost did a rant about her working with Woody on his show. (I’m pretty sure him and Ronan are dating) wow that’s really sad Reply

Oops broken image. Hope this one works Reply

God. She's a terrible friend. Reply

“Wow, the universe works in interesting ways.” Reply

Nnnnn how could we forget Reply

Lmaooo Reply

i still can't believe she actually said this Reply

I will never get over this quote or her whole statement. Anytime I read it I am just like what the fuck is she saying....then again thats what everyone says when she sings too.



Edited at 2017-12-07 10:17 pm (UTC)

The kicker is that she knew this question had to be coming, she was doing a cover story interview for an award she had agreed to accept. We're all guilty of occasionally not always choosing the right words to explain what we mean but this wasn't even that - she hadn't a single conviction or opinion to share. Reply

lool...she's such a dumbass.



Edited at 2017-12-07 10:30 pm (UTC)

I’m so sad for her Reply

i'd be willing to cut celebrities like greta (i.e. ppl who worked with allen prior to dylan's letter*) a lot of slack if they just had the self-awareness that ellen page does and express regret. the fact that greta is still hemming and hawing over these questions when it should be a slam dunk for anyone with a conscience makes me think she's still willing to overlook this shit when it's convenient for her.



and no slack to ppl like winslet and chalamet who continue to work with allen on his most recent movies



* i know we all knew he was still creepy due to soon yi but i still think there's a demarcation of sorts idk



Edited at 2017-12-07 09:48 pm (UTC)

IA with your last point Reply

ita. i def think dylan's letter is an imp demarcation. i can easily conceive people not being aware of the whole soon yi story and how it played out, but there's no way someone, *anyone* in HW wasn't aware of dylan's story. and gerwig's comment screams 'imma stay noncommittal bc i don't wanna close any doors for myself'. fuck her. as for chalamet and winslet, it goes without saying. Reply

ia and i think the soon yi story in a lot of ways was trivialized like soon yi was somehow a grown woman who he met when she was much older etc - at least that's how i remember perceiving it before dylan spoke out re: her trauma and i read more into all of it



people who continue to work with him in the post-dylan era have no fucking excuse, they are scum Reply

IA with all of this esp regarding the last point, I can believe that people didn't know the full story behind Allen's relationship with Soon Yi but after Dylan's letter? Theres no excuse. And I wish we would also go after the hollywood executives that continue to support Allen by throwing money into his movies. I guess morals are thrown out the window when money's involved. That's how Weinstein has gotten away with all he's done for years. Reply

I agree with your entire comment. I honestly didn’t know much about the soon-yi situation because i was young when it all went down and a co-worker lent me some woody allen movies and i enjoyed some for the most part but then dylan’s letter came out around the time of blue jasmine i want to say? And i was like oop nothing is lost in my life if i stop watching his shit. So for people who worked with him before that point, ia i can cut them some slack but after that they have no excuse Reply

I'm old and I remember the Allen/Soon Yi story breaking and here in the UK, it was 50% WTF, an 50% 'oh ok. that's a bit weird'. If I remember correctly it was around the same time Bill Wyman was "dating" that poor 13 year old, (I can't remember her name, Mandy? I think).



it's like, it wasn't shocking, but it was tabloid shocking, up there with the regular affairs and DUIs (but not drug use, oh no, that was THE WORST), and the more men that were hooking up with these kids (raping them), the less shocking it became.



I remember finding both Woody Allen and Bill Wyman gross as fuck, but it wasn't the massive, child abuse discussion it should have been and they both blazed their tabloid glory and where then basically swept under the carpet.



And i'm pissed as fuck that i had to delete my Clementine icon - why is Kate Winslet being such a knob? Reply

https://bolstablog.wordpress.com/2008/12/09/wyman/ Mandy Smith. Her mom and Bill Wyman's son Stephen dated also and were once engaged.

I think it's really fucking heartbreaking that her brother is saying all of that now. Reply

My heart breaks for her. I can't imagine what it's like to have the person who abused you so loved and venerated while people attack you/your mother.



I am glad that she's found her voice on this and continues to speak out. Reply

I hope she gets justice some day. Reply

Kate and Blake are disgusting, I never want to see their faces again be it on magazine covers or whatever else - they make me so beyond rage at their hurtful, selfish comments. FUCK them Reply

Blake is worse in my eyes because she has been using her platform to talk about child sex trafficking and happily accepting awards for it yet she can't be bothered to keep it 100. Reply

Right? Like I am glad she's doing the work she's doing and I would never say no to that or tell someone to stop doing it but like does she not realize how hypocritical she looks? Like I want someone to just straight up ask her this and see what she sees. Why does she think Woody Allen should be excluded from the pedophiles she's trying to take out....



Now would be a great time to just admit you fucked up, worked with him for your own career, apologize to Dylan and stand by her. And this goes for every actor/actress thats worked for the creep.



I legit dont get it. Reply

exactly!!!! how obtuse can you be?? Reply

and kate just keeps going too?? like girl...

blake i always thought was a fucking moron and she keeps proving me right Reply

damn, that sucks her brother moses turned on her. i can't imagine how hard it is to have someone like your brother take your abusers' side. Reply

