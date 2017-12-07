Dylan Farrow writes an op-ed regarding Woody Allen being spared from the #MeToo movement
- Dylan recounts what happened to her as a child. Says that "A prosecutor took the unusual step of announcing that he had probable cause to charge Allen but declined in order to spare [her] from an exhausting trial".
- Calls out Kate Winslet, Blake Lively, and Greta Gerwig for speaking out on Weinstein but having little to say about working with Woody Allen.
- When asked about the matter Kate Winslet said: "I didn't know Woody and I don't know anything about that family. As the actor in the film, you just have to step away and say, I don't know anything, really, and whether any of it is true or false [...] Woody is an incredible director."
- In regards to Allen, Blake Lively has said "It's very dangerous to factor in things you don't know anything about. I could [only] know my experience."
- Dylan says that instead of going after her, the victim, people attack her mother.
- Her brother Moses has also turned on her, regarding which Dylan says "Moses now claims that my mother "brainwashed" him and "coached" me to accuse Allen, contradicting many years of testimony. Moses' comments are devastating, but like so many of the attacks on my story, irrelevant"
- Dylan says it "meant the world" to her when Ellen Page, Jessica Chastian and Susan Sarandon spoke out against Allen.
I actually paid to see that in theatres when it came out and liked it. sigh.
I've got The Holiday on dvd smh.
kate winslet is also in press circuit overdrive but wonder wheel's a flop anyway and she's already dug a hole all the way to china with her bullshit.
Also I found out that Selena Gomez and Ronan Farrow seemed to have been friends at some point, so that makes it even worse with her “the universe works in mysterious ways” comments and work with Woody. :/
and no slack to ppl like winslet and chalamet who continue to work with allen on his most recent movies
* i know we all knew he was still creepy due to soon yi but i still think there's a demarcation of sorts idk
people who continue to work with him in the post-dylan era have no fucking excuse, they are scum
it's like, it wasn't shocking, but it was tabloid shocking, up there with the regular affairs and DUIs (but not drug use, oh no, that was THE WORST), and the more men that were hooking up with these kids (raping them), the less shocking it became.
I remember finding both Woody Allen and Bill Wyman gross as fuck, but it wasn't the massive, child abuse discussion it should have been and they both blazed their tabloid glory and where then basically swept under the carpet.
And i'm pissed as fuck that i had to delete my Clementine icon - why is Kate Winslet being such a knob?
https://bolstablog.wordpress.com/2008/12/09/wyman/
I am glad that she's found her voice on this and continues to speak out.
Now would be a great time to just admit you fucked up, worked with him for your own career, apologize to Dylan and stand by her. And this goes for every actor/actress thats worked for the creep.
I legit dont get it.
blake i always thought was a fucking moron and she keeps proving me right