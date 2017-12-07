Aish santa hat

Dylan Farrow writes an op-ed regarding Woody Allen being spared from the #MeToo movement



- Dylan recounts what happened to her as a child. Says that "A prosecutor took the unusual step of announcing that he had probable cause to charge Allen but declined in order to spare [her] from an exhausting trial".

- Calls out Kate Winslet, Blake Lively, and Greta Gerwig for speaking out on Weinstein but having little to say about working with Woody Allen.

- When asked about the matter Kate Winslet said: "I didn't know Woody and I don't know anything about that family. As the actor in the film, you just have to step away and say, I don't know anything, really, and whether any of it is true or false [...] Woody is an incredible director."

- In regards to Allen, Blake Lively has said "It's very dangerous to factor in things you don't know anything about. I could [only] know my experience."

- Dylan says that instead of going after her, the victim, people attack her mother.

- Her brother Moses has also turned on her, regarding which Dylan says "Moses now claims that my mother "brainwashed" him and "coached" me to accuse Allen, contradicting many years of testimony. Moses' comments are devastating, but like so many of the attacks on my story, irrelevant"

- Dylan says it "meant the world" to her when Ellen Page, Jessica Chastian and Susan Sarandon spoke out against Allen.


