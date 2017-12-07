Zac Efron's Socks Have Helped 5 Million People in Need 🧦
The Reward for Donating 5 Million Pairs of Socks: Chilling With Zac Efron https://t.co/ufLdHnhhTv— Esquire (@esquire) December 7, 2017
Ring leader and activist Zefron has teamed up with Bombas socks to bring essential footwear to over 5 million people in need. Bombas is essentially the TOMS® of socks, donating a pair for every pair that is purchased. Socks are the #1 most requested item in homeless shelters.
The Columbia Sportswear poster boy showed off his fav pair on his socials and starred in the company's new promotional video celebrating the milestone.
Go team Bombas. 5 Million pairs donated. Check it out: https://t.co/odqCjOEZMT pic.twitter.com/8pMIp5cPpi— Zac Efron (@ZacEfron) December 7, 2017
.@ZacEfron stars in @BOMBAS' latest video: https://t.co/1wqHFzNt9P pic.twitter.com/YW86YGzA1x— WWD (@wwd) December 6, 2017
Zefron's next project The Greatest Showman, co-starring Hugh Jackman and Zendaya, soars into theaters on December 20, 2017.
Sources: @Esquire. @Zefron, 1. @WWD. YouTube.
Giving Prince! ONTD: Which charities and nonprofits are you supporting this
i feel like everything is now "the toms of THIS" or "the warby parker of THAT" lol.
Buying out the lot when I get home tbh!
Re: Buying out the lot when I get home tbh!
Re: Buying out the lot when I get home tbh!
Re: Buying out the lot when I get home tbh!
Re: Buying out the lot when I get home tbh!
http://www.washingtonwatertrust.org/
https://nwaafund.org/
https://earthjustice.org/
Learn more about LiveJournal Ratings in FAQ.
lmao appropriate gif is appropriate. here for the gif!
Last year for the holidays I donated to local PP, the PetSmart charity, Trevor Project and one other I’m forgetting at the moment. Idk if I’ll do the same ones or try to find others this year. I did research to find charities that use the donations for the cause and not for themselves (I hope that makes sense, I couldn’t think how to word it well).