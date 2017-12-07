Payno Toe Socks

Zac Efron's Socks Have Helped 5 Million People in Need 🧦



Ring leader and activist Zefron has teamed up with Bombas socks to bring essential footwear to over 5 million people in need. Bombas is essentially the TOMS® of socks, donating a pair for every pair that is purchased. Socks are the #1 most requested item in homeless shelters.



The Columbia Sportswear poster boy showed off his fav pair on his socials and starred in the company's new promotional video celebrating the milestone.







Zefron's next project The Greatest Showman, co-starring Hugh Jackman and Zendaya, soars into theaters on December 20, 2017.

Sources: @Esquire. @Zefron, 1. @WWD. YouTube.



Giving Prince! ONTD: Which charities and nonprofits are you supporting this XMAS holiday season?
