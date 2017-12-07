The Weeknd and Bella Hadid Are ‘Still Totally in Love’

Ugh why go back to him 🙄 Reply

Thread

Link

Cuz he's A+ name recognition and the sea is dry. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

she is young and don't love herself Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Mess all around. Reply

Thread

Link

at 21 I definitely would've gone back to an ex like that, poor girl. Also ew at me being older than him I did not know that Reply

Thread

Link

lmao you look younger than him and you're def prettier than him

you will also live MUCH longer than him Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

see this is why I love you! <3 Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

I love her, I love how she actually speaks up about important things like the palestinian issue without giving any fucks. Reply

Thread

Link

Does she speak about other issues or only ones that affect her? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Uh what? She’s half palestinian and her father is from Palestine, this comment is annoying. Barely any celebs talk about Palestine or what goes on there at all because it isn’t an american centric issue. It’s nice she said something, don’t be an ass. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

this is tone deaf. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

her first 3 posts on ig are about palestine, the LA wildfires and a charity she is doing with bulgari for children. bye Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Same. That's pretty brave of her considering her status and how quiet so many celebs are right now about it. She's passionate about it which is awesome. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

IA it’s brave of her considering so many other celebs don’t give a actual fuck about anything that isn’t american centric Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

she's his stargirl Reply

Thread

Link

And lol at Selena and her people always trying to paint her as this seductive goddess when in reality shes a clingy emotional mess who keeps getting dumped by the same piece of shit, and going after peoples leftovers as always e.g katy perry. Reply

Thread

Link

ppl need to stop getting back with their exes. an ex is an ex for a reason ffs Reply

Thread

Link

I had to learn that myself the hard way Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I wonder what they talk about. Maybe sneakers. Reply

Thread

Link

lmao you have to wonder wtf selena and abel were doing for 9 months if they were both still in love with their exes, did they even actually like each other? Reply

Thread

Link

lol Selena said they were best friends when they broke up (even though they unfollowed each other a few days ago hmmm) Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

hahahaha mess Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lol this made me go find this interview and I did not know she sounded like that.... Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Someone on Twitter said she talks like an undercover cop and I can't get over it lol Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

yessss why i'm here! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

this will never not be funny Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

iconic Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lmao i came here expecting this Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

this was like a trainwreck Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i made a rejected post about bella hadid and her palestine posts on IG because idk how to format IG posts but i'm proud of her for speaking out! Reply

Thread

Link

i've been waiting for that to get posted tbh Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I hope it gets posted too. Theres a lack of celebs speaking out and I'm pleasantly surprised shes one who is right now. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

So, it's not quiet for homeboy? How dope. Reply

Thread

Link

Abel’s gonna like...get it Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Lmao Reply

Parent

Thread



Link



Learn more about LiveJournal Ratings in Hello! Your entry got to top-25 of the most popular entries in LiveJournal!Learn more about LiveJournal Ratings in FAQ Reply

Thread

Link

aw isn't that convenient Reply

Thread

Link